RSG Lauds Eunisell Over Rivers United Sponsorship

The Marlian fans are set to enjoy his performance as the organisers of the Remo Ultra-Marathon has said that the musician, Afeez Fashola, a.k.a. “Naira Marley” with others will rock the 50km race in Sagamu, Ogun State.

The Project Director, Seyi Johnson, in an interview with newsmen said that Naira Marley would perform alongside winner of “City People Music Award,” Slimcase for Best Collabo of the Year.

Tidesports reports that the organisers of Nigeria’s biggest marathon race, Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Nilayo Sports Management Ltd., will hold the Value Jet IAU African Championships 2019 in Sagamu on December 7.

The 50km race is expected to have about 4,000 athletes from 35 countries across the world participating which is reputably the largest road races.

Johnson, however, said that Naira Marley, Slimcase, CD Q and others would light up the stage as part of the entertainment aspect of the 50km race at the Sagamu International Stadium.

The marathon will be spiced up with lots of entertainment to light-up the race because we don’t want it to be boring.

“Artistes such as Naira Marley, Slimcase, CD Q and others will be performing and it will be an entertainment which everybody will enjoy because we are expecting a full house.

“The race will be plug and play which will start from the stadium and the marathoners will round the route five times.

“We are looking forward to see that athlete that will conquer the 50km race because the route is different from what we have been doing before,” he said.

Tidesports also reports that the 50km ultra-race for both foreign and local categories will have the winners go home with 2,000 dollars, second place runner will be 1,500 dollars richer, while the third place winners will pocket 1,000 dollars.

For Nigeria local 5km run, the winner will receive N500,000, first runner-up will have N300,00, while the second runner-up will take home N150,000.