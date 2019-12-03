qualified academic professionals from entirely underst

City Crime
Monarch Cautions Youths Against Violence, Other Social Vices
The Gom Mama of Mama Chiefdom in Nasarawa, Alhaji Mustapha Zubairu, has advised youths to shun violence and all other negative tendencies in their interest and for societal development.
Zubairu gave the advice yesterday when he received Wamba/Farin-Ruwa Youths Movement residing in Lafia, the state capital.
The traditional ruler said that if youths and other Nigerians could shun violence at all times, it would go a long way in not only promoting peace but would also ensure speedy development of the country.
“I want to thank you for the visit and for forming this group aimed at promoting unity and peaceful co-existence among yourselves and other Nigerians.
“This is because peace is the necessary requirement for the development of any society.
“Peace is priceless and non-negotiable; as no society or nation will achieve meaningful progress and development without peace.
2023: Buhari’ll Handover To Northerner, APC Chieftain
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Jackson Ojo, has advised the South to forget their dream of producing the President of Nigeria in 2023, saying at the expiration of his tenure, President Muhammadu Buhari would handover to another northerner.
Ojo stated this, yesterday, in Abuja in a chat with our correspondents.
The APC chieftain while counselling the South to build a common front ahead of the next election cycle noted that South lacks the capacity to politically engage the North in a battle of supremacy.
In his words, politicians of South-West extraction currently agitating to replace Buhari in 2023 lack the visibility and national acceptance to make good their dream saying, “who is there in the South that has the national clout? There are some people in the South-West that are making noise today, wanting to be President.
“The truth is that they cannot be President. That is it! Mark my word! APC Presidential candidate in 2023 will emerge from the north. The South-West will be given the Vice Presidential slot. And if the PDP takes its candidate from the South, then they have given the opportunity to the APC to win again. The South does not have the political capacity to fight the North.”
Justifying his reason for rating the South so poorly, Ojo, who doubled as coordinator, Yoruba Youth Alliance, added that the North has since left the South behind in terms of togetherness and unity; factors he claimed would determine who gets the Presidency in 2023.
He continued: “The people of the South are agitating to be President of Nigeria in 2023. Is it by mere verbal expression? The North has 19 states including the FCT. The South has 17. There is no political synergy between the South-East, South-South and South-West.
