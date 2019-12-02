FG Snubs PSC, Directs Police Affairs Ministry To Recruit 400,000

The Rivers State Government is to begin the shutting down of 437 schools which were denied accreditation for not meeting its guidelines on the operation of private primary and secondary schools in the State.

Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Education, Dr. Dagogo Adonye-Hart disclosed this while briefing Zonal Directors of the ministry in Port Harcourt last Friday.

It would be recalled that the committee for Accreditation and Approval of Private Schools chaired by Prof. Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele setup by Governor Nyesom Wike had submitted a comprehensive report to the State Government.

Adonye-Hart called on the Zonal Directors to give letters of non-accreditation to the proprietors of the affected schools and urged them not to make problem with any proprietor who fail to comply with the directive of government.

He explained that of the 2, 511 schools assessed by the Ministry, 1,415 schools were accredited (approved), while 659 were given interim approval, adding that in line with Government’s directive, the Ministry has written to the West African School Certificate (WASC), the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and National Examination Council (NECO) not to do business with those unapproved schools.

“What we expect you to do, the Zonal Directors is to go with a letter; the letter will be in duplicate. Don’t make any trouble, don’t quarrel with anybody. Any school that proves stubborn, report them to us; we know what to do.

“Serve them those letters, let them acknowledge receipt. Let them take the original and give you back the acknowledged copy which you will bring back to the Ministry, then we will seal the school.

“2, 511 schools were visited, 1,415 were accredited (approved). Then the ones that were given interim approval are 659, while 437 were denied approval. So we are going to be dealing with these 437 schools. We will swing into action and shut down the schools that were declined approval. That is basically why we are here today,” he stated

He however warned parents and guardians against sending their wards to any of the 437 schools that were denied approval, noting that they are not recognized by the State Government.

The Permanent Secretary called on parents to look out for the sticker from the Ministry at the gate of schools attended by their children, which, he said, is an indication that such school is not recognized by government.

“I want to also use this opportunity to talk to our parents and guardians that none of them should send any of their children or wards to these 437 schools because they are not recognized by the State”, the Permanent Secretary said.

Meanwhile, Rivers State All Progressives Congress (APC) Chieftain, Senator Magnus Abe has commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for taking concrete measures to resolve the challenges facing the state.

Speaking during a funeral service in honour of Late Mrs Fyna Oby Atuzie-Boms, Wife of Former Attorney General of Rivers State, Barrister Worgu Boms at the Civic Centre in Port Harcourt on Saturday, Senator Abe said while some people were looking for the causes of Rivers political challenges, Governor Wike is seeking solutions.

“I want to stand here today to confirm that you are trying. I want to remember the broadcast you made where you said we should all come together and you were going to enter a nolle in respect of our younger brother, Ojukaye Flag Amachree.

“I also want to recollect all the efforts you have made, not just in words, but in action, to end the bitterness and division that have characterised the politics of Rivers State. I want to say here today that some people are busy looking for who is causing the problem. But you are trying to look for solutions.

“I think we should align with those who are looking for solutions and leave those who are looking for causes”, he said.

Senator Magnus Abe expressed regret that bitterness and hatred have characterised the politics of Rivers State, making it impossible for Rivers people to come together to fight for the development of State.

“The greatest challenge that Rivers State faces today is not all the things we have mentioned. It is the fact that hatred, bitterness have characterized our politics and have divided us in a way that we have never been divided before.

“It has made it impossible for us to come together to face the challenges that are confronting our state. I want to thank the Governor of Rivers State for leading by example. I have always said Your Excellency should be a Governor to all Rivers people, both those that like you and those that don’t. Those that voted for you and those that did not”, the Senator said. .

The Former Federal Lawmaker called for a change of attitude towards tackling the menace of cancer, which claimed the life of Late Mrs Fyna Oby Atuzie-Boms.

While noting that the Nigerian society must take concrete steps to confront cancer in order to check the number of lives being claimed by the cancer scourge, he called for investments in the area of cancer treatment, so that the lives of the people can be preserved.

In a remark, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike said that he knew the Late Mrs Fyna Oby Atuzie-Boms, whom he described as a good woman.

He advised the Former Attorney General of Rivers State, Barrister Worgu Boms, to always draw strength from the two children that his late wife left behind and take care of them.

In a condolence message to the Former Attorney General of Rivers State, the State Governor said he received the news of the passing of Late Mrs Fyna Oby Atuzie-Boms with shock.

“My wife and I were shocked to hear of the untimely passing of your beloved wife, Fyna Boms. That her life was cut short too soon is a tragic loss and we can only imagine how difficult this must be for you, her entire family, as well as her friends and colleagues.

“Full of life and conscientious, Fine was not just a treasure to your life, she was a wonderful lady admired by people across all sections for her dynamism, devotion, charm and graciousness”, Governor Wike wrote to the widower.

“On behalf of the Government and People of Rivers State, I extend our deepest condolences to you and members of her family over this irreparable loss “, Governor Wike wrote.

Former Attorney General of Rivers State, Barrister Worgu Boms thanked the Governor, and other leaders of the state for their support at the trying time for him and his family.

By: Dennis Naku