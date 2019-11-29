News
Urhoboland: ‘Youth Restiveness, Illegal Levies Chasing Away Oil Firms’
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege have blamed the relocation of multinational oil companies from Urhoboland to other parts of the country on youth restiveness and illegal development levies.
Speaking separately during the Second Urhobo Economic and Investment Summit organised by the Urhobo Economic Summit Group in Ekpan, Uvwie Local Government Area of the state, they lamented that the development had also hampered economic development in Urhoboland.
The Urhobo nation, they held, must take advantage of their comparative advantage in the area of population and geographical positioning in ensuring the economic development of its people.
The Summit with the theme “Private Sector and the Future of the Nigerian economy: The Ease of Doing Business in Urhoboland” was Chaired by Engr. Mike Orugbo and had in attendance, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Peter Mrakpor, Executive Director Business Development, NEXIM Bank, Mrs Stella Okotete, several speakers including Dr. Benson Uwheru among other dignitaries.
Okowa who was the Special Guest of Honour at the event reiterated the commitment of his administration to the creation of a conducive atmosphere for private enterprise to thrive and stressed the need for value re-orientation from dependence on government to self-reliance. Represented by his Chief of Staff, Olorogun David Edevbie, he said,
“We have made appreciable progress in setting up the Kwale industrial park to speed up the industrialization of the state and to create jobs for Deltans,”
Omo-Agege, represented by his Chief of Staff, Dr Otive Igbuzor, said “Urhoboland has a significant role to play in the micro and macroeconomic prosperity of the state and country arising from its population advantage, the natural resources therein, and the hospitality of her people.
“The presence of a significant number of national industries: refinery, DSC, Otorogun gas plant, and Ogorode power station and the untapped potentials in agrobusiness, Urhoboland has the potential to be economically competitive.
Front Pix
We Don’t Recognise NDDC Caretaker Committee -Senate …I Insist Confirmed Board Members’ll Defend It -Lawan …Proposes Institute For Quality Security Services
There may be an imminent clash between the Presidency and the Senate over the status of the newly confirmed board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday insisted that with the approval of the Senate on November 5, the approved board has become the authentic authorities in charge of the NDDC.
The Senate President reiterated yesterday that the Senate will only deal with the board members of the Delta Development Commission, NDDC it screened and confirmed this month.
Speaking shortly after the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, All Progressives Congress, APC, Kebbi North read the Executive Communication on the 2019 and 2020 Budget Estimates of the NDDC that the Senate do consider of President Muhammadu Buhari.
President of the Senate who refereed the request to the Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Delta North led Committee on Niger Delta Affairs to return at plenary in two weeks. Lawan said,” I want to reiterate for emphasis that you deal with the Governing Board that this Senate approved.”
Recall that President of the Senate had on Tuesday read a letter from the President on the 2019 and 2020 budget estimates of NDDC.
The President of the Senate said, “ I believe that the executive arm of government will attend to that quickly so that we have the right people to come and defend the Appropriation request of Mr. President.”
Lawan had read the President’s request at plenary which is contained in a letter dated November 21, 2019 and addressed to him on the approval of the budget proposals for the NDDC. .
The letter reads: “Pursuant to Section 18(1) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) (Establishment) Act, I forward herewith, the 2019 and 2020 Budget Estimates of the Niger Delta Development Commission, for the kind consideration and passage by the Senate.
“While I trust that the Senate will consider this request in the usual expeditious manner, Please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration
Recall that President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan had said on Tuesday that the onus was now on the President to do the needful by inaugurating the Dr. Pius Odubu led NDDC following the confirmation by the Upper Chamber in consonance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
Also recall Lawan had said that those it screened and subsequently confirmed as Chairman and board members of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC are the only rightful people that will come and defend the budget of the Commission before its Committee on Niger Delta Affairs.
The Senate had also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency, swear in the Dr. Pius Odubu led NDDC Board. Recall that the Senate in the first week of November, confirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominees for the board of NDDC.
The former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Dr. Pius Odubu, was confirmed by the Senate as Chairman of the NDDC Board, just as a nominee from Delta State, Chief Bernard Okumagba, was also confirmed as the NDDC Managing Director.
The confirmation followed the presentation and consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs by its Chairman, Peter Nwaoboshi, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Delta North.
Also confirmed were Otobong Ndem who is now the Executive Director, Projects and Maxwell Oko as Executive Director, Finance and Administration.
The Senate had also confirmed Prophet Jones Erue (Delta), Chief Victor Ekhator (Edo), Nwogu Nwogu (Abia), Theodore Allison (Bayelsa), Victor Antai (Akwa Ibom), Maurice Effiwatt (Cross River), Olugbenga Elema (Ondo), Hon. Uchegbu Chidiebere Kyrian (Imo), Aisha Murtala Muhammed (Kano), Ardo Zubairu (Adamawa) and Amb. Abdullahi Bage (Nasarawa). Only a nominee from Rivers State, Dr. Joy Yimebe Nunieh was not confirmed by the Senate as she did not appear for screening.
The expired 2018 budget of N346. 5bn of the agency had N2.883bn as Capital Expenditure, while N311.371bn was approved for development projects.
The sum of N19.521bn was for Personnel Cost, while N12. 737bn was for Overhead Expenditure.
Similarly, in 2017, the NDDC got a total of N364bn as its annual budget out of which N329.850bn was approved for capital projects.
Meanwhile, the Senate President yesterday , referred the consideration of the budgets to the Committee on NDDC.
He specifically told the panel to work strictly with the new board approved by the Senate.
He said, “Please make sure you deal directly with the board of the NDDC that the Senate approved.”
Investigations by our correspondent, however, revealed that the interim management team which Akpabio inaugurated, on the orders of the Presidency is still controlling the affairs of the agency. The NDDC panel is expected to start work on the document next week.
In another development, the Senate has begun moves to again improve on the process of nipping in the bud, the security challenges in the country and to have national inclusion by introducing process a bill for the establishment of a National Institute for Security and Strategic Studies in Orumba, Anambra State.
This bill which was read the first time at plenary, will help fill the void that was already in existence and achieve a holistic and comprehensive coverage of strategic security development institutions across the country. The bill is being sponsored by Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, Young Progressives Party, YPP, Anambra South.
After the introduction of the Bill by the Senate Majority Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, All Progressives Congress, APC, Kebbi North, the Clerk of the Senate, Nelson Ayewor affirmed it.
On the Bill, Senator Ubah said that the proposed legislation “is a strategic intervention geared towards deepening and strengthening Nigeria’s capacity to train and equip our people to tackle the several security and defence challenges of the 21st century.”
“This bill will help fill the void that is already growing, the last piece of the puzzle to achieve a holistic and comprehensive coverage of strategic security development institutions across the country.
“The institute which will see the South East host and complete the circle of zones with tactically placed instruments of state defence and security has been applauded by the Senate as worthy to pass through the first reading”, expressing the hope that the legislative initiative will be approved and passed.
“It is worthy of note to state that out of the six geo-political zones, it is only the South East that does not have a key institution for internal and external security. There are already existing institutions in other geo-political zones.”
According to Senator Ubah, such Institutions include the Staff Services Academy, SSA in Lagos, South West; State Services Technical Academy, SSTA in Calabar, South South; Institute of Security Studies, ISS, recently upgraded to National Institute for Security Studies, NISS in Abuja representing the North Central; Staff Development Centre- SDC in Kaduna, North West, and the Senior Staff Development Centre-SSDC in Bauchi, North East.
The Senator further said that these institutions are mostly saddled with the training of Department of State Services, DSS staff as well as other national security staff/recruitment which is managed by the DSS.
Ubah said, “certain occurrences have in recent times, further exposed the dire need for greater capacity building, institutional strengthening and the strategic integration of all parts of the nation in the security architecture for total national cohesion and unity.
“This, therefore, brings home, the urgent need to establish a security training institute in the South East so as to augment the already existing institutions in other geo-political zones and strengthen our national security architecture,” he added.
Senator Ubah who recalled that the institution was existent in Enugu before it was closed, said however that “the essence of this bill is to create a regional balance/inclusion and cultural background which is a core and pivotal element of intelligence, especially now that security and national inclusion are top priorities of the federal government.”
He said that the institute would nurture and develop dynamic and quality security services in Nigeria through training, examination and certification, adding that it would also be saddled with the responsibility of training students on high standard strategic security studies and intelligence reports.
He further noted that the establishment bill, would also promote and enhance the general development of security by conducting research programmes into security and allied subjects with special emphasis on innovative global security practices while creating security awareness among the general public.
Ubah added that it would not only create employment opportunities, but also engender social inclusion as well as intensify security awareness in the South East.
Front Pix
RSG Inaugurates State Advisory Committee On Citizenship
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has asked members of the Rivers State Government Advisory Committee on Nigerian Citizenship to be thorough in recommending to the Federal Government foreign residents in Rivers State who apply for citizenship.
While inaugurating the Advisory Committee in Port Harcourt, yesterday, Wike said the committee’s role in the state was critical to the development of Nigeria because persons who apply to become citizens of the nation can either damage the delicate image of the country or join hands to build it.
He charged the committee members to do intensive check on applicants who reside in the state to prevent criminal elements from becoming citizens or taking the nation for granted.
The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, emphasized, “this is a very serious responsibility. If the respective agencies involved here carry out their jobs diligently, we should be able to find out worthy applicants without criminal records.
“For someone to come from another country to say he wants to be citizen of this nation you have to carry out an extensive screening to ascertain the applicants’ claim.
“I expect you to deliver this job with commitment and passion to enable the country filter those we show as our citizens,” he said.
The governor further requested committee members to produce authentic report on foreigners resident in the state who applied to the Ministry of Interior for Special Immigration Status/Nigerian Citizenship.
He also requested the committee to maintain a data bank of foreigners who have been granted Citizenship/Special Immigration Status that are resident in the state.
The Permanent Secretary, Special Service Bureau of the Office of the Secretary to the State Government and Chairman of the Advisory Committee thanked the governor for the confidence reposed on members and assured to not disappoint the State and the country.
Members of the committee are Permanent Secretary, Office of the Secretary to the State Government (chairman), Nigerian Immigration Service, Department of State Service, Nigerian Police and National Identity Management Commission. Others are Nigerian Correctional Service, Ministry of Chieftaincy and Community Affairs and Ministry of Local Government Affairs.
Front Pix
FRSC Declares 21,000 Drivers’ Licences Unclaimed In Rivers …Begins Clampdown On Vehicles
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said it has begun clampdown on vehicles and tricycles plying the roads without license, noting that about 21, 000 licenses were still unclaimed in Rivers State.
RRSC Sector Commander in Rivers State, David Mendie who disclosed this to newsmen in Port Harcourt said it is illegal for anyone to drive without a license because it is key to the transport business, noting that anyone who does that poses a security threat to the society.
Mendie further said the corps was carrying out enlightenment programmes across the country especially as the yuletide period is near, saying, “”Of course we (FRSC) are on air, we are everywhere and talking to them. We are even enforcing that of the Keke (Tricycle) and motorcycle that don’t have number plates on their vehicles and don’t even have keke riders’ license. We are on it. It is nation-wide.
“So these are means of making sure that the people that are having these vehicles and plying the roads are genuine people. And drivers’ license is key to any transport business on the road.
“Anybody plying the road without drivers’ license I always say that person is not a professional. It is illegal to go without a drivers’ license on the road ”Sometime some of them will even go to the RIRS and obtain their drivers’
license but they don’t go back to claim. There are so many drivers’ license lying there. I think about 21, 000 lying there without being claimed.
“But some people will say Road Safety since I went for capture and all that the license has not come. Yet they don’t go to get the license. Nobody will come to your house and give a license to you.
“Wherever the person went to get captured, he goes there to get the license. Because that license does not come to Road Safety per se once produced. Once produced it gets to Board of Internal Revenue Service and that is where the license domiciled,” he stated.
