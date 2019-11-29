PH Airport Steps Up Security Checks As Max Airline Resumes Daily Flight Operations

The management of the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, has stepped up security checks at the airports as the process for the airport certification continues.

The security checks are to ward off security breaches at the airport.

The Tide observes that some of the entry points at the airport are being clearly manned by armed security operatives including air force personnel.

Also, a major check-point has been created along the main access road leading to the airport, very close to the VIP entry point, with drums used as barricade, to enable air force personnel to check vehicular movement to and from the airport.

It was also observed that the Aviation Security (AVSEC) personnel are now more proactive in terms of enforcement of restrictions of movement and ban on hawking especially by food vendors, as On Duty Card otherwise known as ODC is now being demanded from vendors.

The Tide gathered that the renewed efforts by the airport management in the area of security was geared towards the certification of the airport.

Although the Airport Manager, Mr Felix Akinbinu, who doubles as the Regional Manager, South-South/South-East, could not be reached as at the time of filing this report, on the certification process, he had earlier told aviation correspondents that they were working towards the certification of the Port Harcourt airport in December this year.

Meanwhile, the Max Airline has resumed daily flight operations which was suspended sometime ago, at the Port Harcourt airport.

The Tide can authoritatively report that the Max Airline, at the inception of flight operations at the airport early this year, began with daily flight operations from and to Abuja.

The daily flight operations was, however, suspended because the airline could not sustain early flights. It later resorted to three times a week flight operations to Abuja on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

It was gathered at the airline office that the management resorted to a three-day operations because of the maintenance of some of its aircrafts overseas.

Nevertheless, airport users have expressed delight over the full resumption of daily flight operations by the airline, saying it would create competition among airlines, as well as provide good alternative.

By: Corlins Walter