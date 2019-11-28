Niger Delta
RSHA Passes Dehumanising Harmful Practices Abolition Amendement Bill
The Rivers State House Assembly has finally passed the State Dehumanising and Harmful Practices Abolition Amendement Bill of 2019 into law.
The law is a repeal of the principal law enacted in 2003.
Sponsor of the bill and lawmaker representing Emohua State Constituency, Hon. Sam Ogeh, proposed stiffer penalties for those found culpablet in traditional dehumanising practices.
Those practices included female organ mutilation, and other Harmful Practices being done in some local parts of the state.
Those found guilty of carrying out such acts are to face two year jail term or an option of N500,000 to serve as deterrent.
On his part, Leader of the House, Martin Amaewhule argued in support of the sponsor but reasoned that fine was not sufficient to discourage barbaric acts.
At the end of debate on the bill during last Wednesday plenary, Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi Owaji Ibani divided the House as majority voted for the bill to be made a law.
Shortly after, Chairman House Committee on Information , Hon. Enemi George Alabo informed news men that the bill was not made to pass committee stage since it was merely an amendment.
Niger Delta
PH Residents Hail Wike On Road Reconstruction
Residents and users of the Wokekoro road and Amadi Flats axis of old GRA, Port Harcourt have commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, over the reconstruction work going on in the area.
Speaking to newsmen on the construction work on the road, particularly, the new drainage system yesterday, most of the road users described the work as a positive development that would save the area from bad road and incessant incidents of flooding.
They, however, urged the government and contractors handling the project, Julius Berger Plc, to ensure that it is concluded on time to ease the traffic stress on residents and other road users.
One of the road users, Mohammed Ibrahim, said that though the reconstruction work is welcomed, owing to the peculiar nature of the area, typically during the rainy season, it has forced some sort of hardship on motorists, who are now forced to seek alternative routes to their destination.
A taxi driver, who plies mile one to William Jumbo Street via the WOKEKORO road, Damian Imgbi, noted that while the work is good, it has affected their business.
According to him, they were considering increasing the taxi fare because of alternative but longer routes they forced to take now.
He however, observed the burden may be huge on commuters and urged those handling the project to expedite action and complete it as soon as possible.
On her part, another resident of the area, Roseline Kalu, called on the State Governor to extend the drainage and road reconstruction to other surrounding streets to ensure that the flooding issues witnessed there yearly are solved once and for all.
While also commending Governor Wike for the project, she hoped that it would be completed before the end of the year.
By: Oko Odinakachi
Niger Delta
Alumni Association Promises To Give Members’ Welfare Priority
The Port Harcourt branch of the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Owerri Alumni Association has promised to take the welfare of its members as top priority on the administration’s agenda. The association’s leadership opined that a good welfare package will give all registered members a sense of belonging.
The Port Harcourt branch President of the association, Comrade Iyke Uwamezie who disclosed this in an interview with newsmen shortly after the alumni’s election held at Hallel College, Cocain Estate in Port Harcourt promised to mobilise or pool resources together for the technological education particularly infrastructure and academic development of the polytechnic.
According to him, the monthly general meetings of the alumni association will be revived and made more attractive for members while end of the year party will hold annually and distinguished members rewarded in such event.
The new President stressed the need for over 1,000 members of the alumni association in Port Harcourt to brace up to the challenges ahead, adding that time has come to put the polytechnic on the global map as one of the foremost institutions, stating that they must be proud of their alma mater.
Also speaking, the newly elected Secretary General of the Port Harcourt branch, Mr Chibuike Martins Nwachukwu corroborated the President’s position on adequate welfare package for all the members.
Mr Nwachukwu stated that the executives will embark on a visit to the polytechnic with a view to identifying with the polytechnic meangement on the areas of assistance.
Niger Delta
Nurses Condemn Doctors’ Heading Of Teaching Hospital
The National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), has decried the continuous heading of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) by medical doctors.
A nursing educator, Hon. Joe Bisong, who expressed regrets over the continued heading of the teaching hospital by medical doctors told correspondents in Calabar that the development was unfortunate.
“We advocate that teaching hospitals should have trained administrators to manage them administratively. When it comes to professional responsibilities, the Deans and Consultants of various departments should head their departments.
“But, when it comes to administration, the hospitals should be headed by the administrators. So, if they allow the head of the establishment to be headed by any other professional, a nurse should be allowed to grow to head teaching hospitals too.
“The monopoly of that office by the doctors is not accepted by us. The medical doctors think they should be the only ones that should head the administrative units of the teaching hospital”.
He said the general perception was that, when you get to a hospital, it is not only a nurse that you will see. “No, there are several professional bodies that work in a therapeutic milieu, so we cannot expect one professional body, the doctors to continue heading the teaching hospitals,” he noted.
“The nurse is a nursing staff that is working in a hospital community and should also benefit from the big office of CMD,” he stressed.
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
