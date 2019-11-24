Politics
PDP Warns Against Release Of N30bn Bailout To Kogi
The Peoples Democratic Party, Kogi State Chapter has begged the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Federal government not to release the N30 billion outstanding Bailout fund to Kogi State government, said previous intervention monies was embezzled by the governor.
The party said its position is coming on the heel of the state governor’s intensified efforts in lobbying the APC controlled federal government to secure release of further 30 billion bailout.
PDP in a statement by the State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Bode Ogunmola said the question that needs to be asked is how has the governor utilized past funds released to him thus far.
The party said that the state is hugely indebted and is owing workers salaries for about 38 months after taken several intervention funds and loans from banks without any development to show for it.
“All the administration has embarked upon is reckless looting of state resources.
Any attempt to compromise by the CBN, would be a great disservice to the suffering people of Kogi State.
“The bailout itself is not a free fund, the money is a loan that will be paid back over a period of time with 9% interest. Any government that prides itself in probity will ask questions of how past releases were utilized before committing Kogi State into further debt.”
PDP said its not against the payment of workers their entitlements, but urged the CBN to heed their earlier suggestion to initiates moves to probe past utilization of earlier releases and make arrangements to pay workers directly. “Any further release to Governor Yahaya Bello would amount to a disservice to the poverty stricken workers of Kogi State. The government is financially reckless, with penchant for looting state resources and has the penchant not to pay salaries. “We asked the CBN to pay Kogi workers directly.
Any attempt to release the balance of bailout to governor Bello, would amount to given him his pay-off, because the government has been rejected and would be voted out in November.”
Politics
South West Under Fulani Herdsmen Siege, PDP Cries Out
The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has raised the alarm that the South West geo-political zone of the country is under the siege alleging that the Fulani herdsmen now terrorise the people of the six states of the zone without any aid from the Federal government.
To this end, the party appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, the security chiefs and the governors of the six states of the region to take measure to save the people from terrorists’ attack.
The National Vice Chairman (South West) of the party, Dr Eddy Olafeso, said the last four years of the Buhari’s government was unfavourable, adding that “Nigerians are full of fear and trepidation as insecurity across the length and breadth of the nation continues to grow in alarming proportion and with no sign that the President is in any manner ready, equipped and prepared to bail the nation out of the violence, war, destruction and needless deaths.”
Olafeso said: “It is unfortunate to state that the South West is today under the siege of Fulani terrorists or herdsmen who perpetrate criminal actions daily in the most unfettered manner.
“In our region, kidnapping, assault and rape by these marauders remain unchecked; this lethargy has even emboldened them to even attack a traditional ruler in his palace, without repercussions, thus egregiously making a bold statement that we the Yoruba have become their captives. This we condemn out rightly as a direct assault, insult and desecration of our corporate heritage as Yoruba people.
“Much as we know that we cannot use the activities of these criminals to judge the entire Fulani people, many of whom are accomplished and responsible leaders in our party and nation, we however restate that the average Yoruba man is now compelled to believe that plans remain afoot to conquer and subdue us in our fatherland.
“This belief is further reinforced by the fact that government’s security agencies directly under the control of President has so far done almost nothing to challenge and out rightly put a stop to these insidiously dangerous actions of the so-called herdsmen.
“President Buhari must as a matter of fact, know that Yoruba people have confidence in his ability to make peace reign in our nation which continues to sink every day. And there is the danger that resort to self help may soon become the order of the day, except he takes concrete security actions in the South West immediately.
Politics
Group Wants Buhari To Avoid Akpabio
I won’t confer legitimacy on such group, ex-gov’s aide replies a pseudo socio-political group in Akwa Ibom, Ibom Integrity and Servant Leadership Culture Initiative, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to carefully avoid Sen. Godswill Akpabio as he constitutes his cabinet for the second term.
In a petition to the president, dated May 24, 2019, the pro Buhari advocacy group said appointing Senator Akpabio or any other personality with corruption charges into his cabinet would strip his government the image of integrity.
Citing alleged pending corruption charges by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and the propensity for “mischief, treachery, flippancy, pettiness and mindless profligacy,” against the senator representing Ikot Ekpene senatorial district of Akwa Ibom State, the group, in a letter to the president, dated May 24, 2019, warned that appointing Akpabio minister would be “counter-productive, a moral burden and a mockery of anti-corruption war, by a government that “prides itself as anti-graft champion.”
According to the group, in the letter, entitled “Ministerial Appointments: Why appointing Akpabio may be counterproductive,” signed by its national coordinator, Dr. Asuquo Edidem Etim, “Akpabio’s uncommon profligacy in public office as governor in Akwa Ibom State is well known in political circles.”
The group also accused the senator of being a “destabilising agent,” attributing the poor showing of APC in the recently- held elections in Akwa Ibom State, to what it described as the “destabilising and authoritarian tendencies of Senator Akpabio, who only believes that it’s either his way or nobody.
“Many had thought that his joining APC would bring a cool breeze of good fortunes to the party in the state, but rather, his high-handed nature and disrespect for internal democracy in the party and the will of the people to choose their leaders, became a raging storm that uprooted the recognised structures of the party right from the grassroots as he imposed party leaders even at the unit and wards levels, leaving many party men and women very bruised, trampled and disgruntled.
This overwhelming attitude, sadly, affected the chances of our governorship candidate, Obong Nsima Ekere (ONE),” It claimed.
It argued that Akwa Ibom State “has several other eminent persons that could represent the state in the coming government, just as Mr. Udoma Udo Udoma, Minister of Budget and National Planning, has done creditably in the past four years. And in terms of loyalty to the party and contributions to its development in the state, we have party men including Chief Umana Umana and Senator John Udoedehe, among others who had toiled to keep the party afloat overtime in the state.”
Politics
Insecurity: Buhari Meets Northern Govs, Today
President Muhammadu Buhari will today meet the 19 Northern state governors in Abuja over the prevailing insecurity in the region with a view to proffering solution to the protracted problem.
The Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, who disclosed this yesterday during a special church service to mark the forthcoming inauguration of his second tenure, said his colleagues in the north were deeply worried by the issue of insecurity and under-development in the region and have decided to meet with Mr President before the commencement of his second tenure in order to articulate ways of addressing them.
Lalong said: “During our meeting under Northern Governors Forum, they said let us go and meet with Mr President.
“As the new Chairman of the forum, I said I have not resumed. But they said we must go and meet with him before his inauguration on May 29 so that we will tell him the problems of the north and how we can address the challenges of insecurity, underdevelopment and other matters affecting the people. That is why we have agreed to meet with him tomorrow in Abuja.”
Lalong urged the people to pray for the success of the meeting to enable the northern region move forward.
