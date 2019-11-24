Oil & Energy
IMO 2020: Nigeria Faces Increased Fuel Costs – PwC
The landing costs of petroleum products imported into Nigeria are expected to increase when stricter shipping fuel standards by the International Maritime Organisation kick off on January 1, 2020.
The Tide learnt that the new IMO rules prohibit ships from using fuels containing more than 0.5 per cent sulphur, compared with 3.5 per cent through the end of December, unless they are equipped with exhaust-cleaning ‘scrubbers’.
PwC Nigeria, while presenting a report on the impact of the IMO 2020 on Africa last Friday in Lagos, said the implications of the new regulation for refiners, shippers and other stakeholders in the industry would be far-reaching.
The report was developed in partnership with Energex Partners and Downstream Advisors Inc.
The Energy Utilities and Resources Leader, PwC Nigeria, Pedro Omontuemhen, said the overall impact of the IMO 2020 would be determined by the work that would be done and the strategy adopted by the government.
He said, “It could come out to be positive if we take advantage of the increased demand that we foresee that is going to be placed on the low sulphur crude oil.
“It may have an impact on the pump prices of petroleum products. Clearly the shipping cost will go up. If shipping cost goes up, that means landing cost will go up. So one of the things the government can do is to pass on that cost to the consumers or, like we are currently doing, continue to absorb it and call it under-recovery or subsidy.”
Hameed Alaba of Downstream Advisors Inc said there would be an unprecedented increase in demand for the Nigerian sweet crude, resulting in increased government revenue.
“There is going to be a struggle to get sweet crude because now you are bound by regulation to produce low sulphur fuel, so you would go for the sweet crude other than the heavy crude,” he added.
Steve Jones of Energex Partners said the impact of the new regulations on the African oil sector would be profound.
He said, “Compared to the global average, there are generally less complex refineries in Africa; there are government subsidies for road-fuel; there is a higher dependence on imported fuels (which are expected to increase in price); and a higher proportion of power generation fed by high sulphur fuels. The challenges posed by the new regulations must be understood and prepared for by all those affected.
“There is knock-on effects all the way through to the African oil industry. For African producers who produce sweet crude, it is a very good thing; that crude will become more valuable for the African refiners because of their low complexity. It can be a good thing if they can access sweet crudes and run their basic distillation units with sweet crude.”
Total Pledges More Support To Rivers Communities
Oil giant, Total E&P Nigeria Limited, has promised continued support for the people of its host communities of Oil Mining Licence (OML) 58 in Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, in line with its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) principles.
The company’s Deputy Managing Director, Deep Water District, Engr. Ahmadu Musa Kida, made the promise shortly after being bestowed with a chieftaincy title by the Eze Egi of Ogbaland, HRM Prof. Anele Nwokoma at the weekend.
Musa-Kida bagged the chieftaincy alongside Engr. Joel Hervochon, a French citizen, who is the Executive Director, Deep Waters of Total; Sir Blessing Nwaerema and Dr. Ifeanyi Obulor who are both indigenes of Egi Kingdom.
Musa-Kida stated that Total sees itself as a citizen of Egiland, and that whatever affects the people affects the oil firm.
He solicited the continued support and understanding of the communities and lauded the monarch for his capacity in always keeping the peace and creating a favourable atmosphere for the oil multinational to operate in his domain.
“From Total E&P, you can be assured of our continued support because Total is one of the citizens of Egi land. Whatever we do, we cannot separate Egi from Total anymore.
“So your problems, our dear king, are our problems. What worries us also worries you,” he stated.
Musa-Kida who spoke on behalf of other recipients, thanked the Egi monarch for the honour of inaugurating them into his council of chiefs, noting that though the upgrade programme of the OML 58 was not easy, the company did what was best for the Egi kingdom.
The Tide reports that the OML 58 upgrade programme launched by Total E&P Nigeria Limited was designed to increase gas production capacity and also increase oil and condensate output.
In his remark, while presiding over the coronation, Eze Wokoma recalled that when problem almost ensued during the OML 58 upgrade programme, the trio of Musa-Kida, Engr. Hervochon and Sir Nwaerema ensured that what was due to Egiland came to the area.
“Without the three of them, we will not have what he have today in Egi. I have also been told that we should expect more,” he stated, adding that Dr. Obulor, the fourth recipient of the chieftaincy title, was at the forefront of doing things right as a pathfinder.”
The monarch assured that the Egi chiefs were “going to do innovative things to show that we are not only traditional rulers, we are digital rulers.”
The Tide reports that Musa-Kida was conferred with the title of Obuu Egi Elu of Egi Kingdom, (great developer of Egi), Engr. Hervochon with Ezukwu Uzu of Egi Kingdom, (great friend of Egi), Chief Nwaerema with Akohlu Uche of Egi, (think-thank of Egi) and Obulor with Ochana Okpo of Egi kingdom, (the pathfinder of Egi).
By: Dennis Naku
Stakeholders Task FG On Port Harcourt, Kaduna Refineries
Some stakeholders in the oil and gas sector have urged the Federal Government to give priority attention to the planned resuscitation of the nation’s ailing refineries for full production in 2022.
The stakeholders expressed their views against the backdrop of the announcement by the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, that the Port Harcourt and Kaduna refineries would be fully operational in 2022.
Former chairman of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers Union of Nigeria (NUPENG), Port Harcourt Refinery branch, Comrade Alex Agworwor, who spoke with The Tide, said the government should make the promise and not politcise the state of the refineries.
Comrade Agworwor who is presently a national official of NUPENG, said the poor operational standards of the existing refineries in the country had made Nigeria to depend on the importation of refined products.
“Nigeria is estimated to hold approximately 37 billion barrels of proven oil reserve which is the second biggest in Africa. The country, however, imports majority of its domestic refined products due to lack of domestic refining capacity. This doesn’t create a good and promising picture of the country as a major oil producing nation.
“The Federal government, through its relevant agencies, should ensure that our refineries are functional, while the building of new ones should be considered,” he said.
In his own views, the Chairman of the Port Harcourt branch of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, (IPMAN), Comrade Emmanuel Inimgba, also called on the Federal Government to speedy up the revamping of the existing refineries in the country and build new ones to enhance the capacity utilisation and address the deficits recorded as a result of the poor state of the refineries.
“Despite Nigeria’s huge potentials in the oil and gas sector, the country still depends heavily on the importation of refined products for domestic consumption.
“The Federal government must make concrete effort to boost the capacity of our refineries to meet up the needs of Nigerians and cut fuel importation. This will also help us, the independent marketers, to have a liverage to perform effectively.
Another stakeholder in the oil and gas sector, Comrade Ali Nyorbana, called for active public /private sector collaboration in revamping the Nigeria oil and gas industry.
He commended Aliko Dangote for building a private refinery in the country, expressing optimism that the new refinery, “ will double Nigeria’s refining capacity to meet up the increasing demand for fuel as well as create job opportunities for the people “
It could be recalled that the NNPC boss had, during a facility visit to the Port Harcourt refinery recently, disclosed that full rehabilitation of the refinery would commence in 2022.
He pointed out that revamping the refineries was a mandate that the NNPC would work hard to actualize.
By: Taneh Beemene
Yuletide: PH Residents Caution Against Hoarding Of Petroleum Products
A part of measures to en-sure a hitch-free Yuletide, residents of Port Harcourt and its environs have urged relevant stakeholders in the oil sector to ensure availability of petroleum products for easy movement and smooth business activities.
Some of the residents who spoke with our correspodent said early preparations should be made for adequate product availability ahead of the festive period to forestall the scarcity of petroleum products that often characterize the season.
The residents also cautioned against the activities of black market operators who take advantage of the festive period to make gains through the hoarding of petroleum products.
One of the respondents, Akanimo Udosen, a commercial motorist, said; “its very important for early arrangement to be made for fuel to be made available so that people can travel to their various communities without pains.
“As a taxi driver, I need fuel to do my business, but if there is scarcity, we will depend on black market and that will be very expensive.”
Another respondent, Mr Kenneth Nwigbor, advised the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to be vigilant against the hoarding of petroleum products by some gold diggers who may want to cash in on the populace during the festive period.
In his own views, Comrade Wilson Akpata called on the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association (IPMAN) and National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) to ensure products availability during the festive period.
When contacted, the immediate past chairman of the Port Harcourt depot of IPMAN, Comrade Emmanuel Inimgba, assured that the association would work hard to ensure that there is enough products for the public during the yuletide.
Chairman of the Port Harcourt zone of NUPENG, Comrade Mina Samuel, who spoke with our correspondent, assured that the union would work with other relevant bodies to ensure products availability during the festive period.
By: Taneh Beemene
