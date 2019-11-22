Aviation
NAHCO To Build Export Processing Area At MMIA
The Nigeria Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) says it has secured approval from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to build an Export Processing Area at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.
The Group Managing Director, NAHCO Aviance, Mrs Olatokunbo Fagbemi, said the move would boost agro-export in the country when fully operational.
Fagbemi spoke at the Gateway Forum of the League of Airports and Aviation Correspondent in Lagos on Wednesday.
She also disclosed that NAHCO had spent over N2 billion to procure equipment for passenger facilitation and other aspects of its business within the last one year.
Fagbemi said: “We have a cold room dedicated for export. We are planning on establishing an export processing area at the Lagos airport and we got an approval only two months ago from FAAN.
“The project will be in our 2020 budget and it will boost agro-export when it is fully operational. “
She said NAHCO was partnering with different stakeholders and state governments to encourage agro-export which has a lot of untapped potential.
According to her, there is need for proper processing, packaging and preservation of agricultural produce to make them more acceptable at the international market.
Fagbemi said NAHCO, under her leadership, had embarked on a five-year transformational plan to boost growth in the aviation industry.
She said the firm had been investing on modern ground handling equipment and facilities to sustain high-level service delivery across domestic and international airports in the country.
Aviation
FAAN Promises To Tackle Infrastructural Problems At Owerri Airport
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has promised to tackle the infrastructural challenges facing the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, Imo State.
The Managing Director of FAAN, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, made the promise while he led FAAN management on a visit to Owerri Airport to ascertain numerous challenges facing the airport.
In a statement signed by the FAAN’s General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, and made available to aviation correspondents on Wednesday, the FAAN boss advised the staff to be of good behaviour and work as a team.
The statement highlighted the challenges to include perimeter fencing, manpower shortage, need for ambulance, staff training and construction of staff quarters, among others.
The managing director also said that the FAAN had been able to tackle the issue of touts at airports, promising that the management would not compromise safety at the airports.
“Inasmuch as the agency is complying with the Executive Order, FAAN can not compromise any safety standard in aspects of their operations, and you can not eradicate manual checks during arrivals and departure completely.
“Such checks could be done when a security agent wants to confirm his or her suspension. FAAN can not compromise security, so we are working with security agencies, airlines and others.
“When there is need to search baggage manually, we do so, but that takes place at the baggage hall, not within the area where the passengers are”, he stated.
To ensure that the Aviation Security(AVSEC) personnel maintain high standard security screening across the nations airports, Yadudu explained that management had facilitated the training of personnel in counter terrorism by the United Nations who will train other personnel.
He, however, advised those that do not have business at the airport to stay away, pointing out that what gives people access to the airport is a boarding pass or staff identity card.
By: Corlins Walter
Aviation
PHIAUsers Want FG To Commission Arrival Terminal Building
Sequel to the completion of the arrival terminal building at the domestic wing of the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, users of the airport have called on the Federal Government to commission the building and make it available for use.
They also called on the Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, to expedite action on the commissioning of the arrival terminal building, since the interior work has been completed.
Some of the airport users who spoke to The Tide in separate interviews, expressed displeasure over the continual non-use of the building even when it has been completed.
Expressing his opinion on the issue, a regular traveller at the airport, Hon. Chima Ezekiel, lamented that passengers were exposed to hardship at the airport domestic wing due to delay in construction of the arrival terminal building.
He noted that it took more than seven years to complete the terminal.
“I do not understand why it is like this in Port Harcourt Airport, whereas, other airports in Nigeria which are not even international are comfortable with terminal buildings”, he said.
Also speaking, a business owner at the airport, Barr.(Mrs) Choice Eze, lamented that the departure terminal building where business is located, had become so congested since the airport management demolished the trampolines used as temporary arrival terminal and asked the occupants to move to the departure terminal.
“Let the Federal Government do something faster to commission the newly completed arrival terminal building, so that things can balance well, and Port Harcourt airport domestic wing should look like others”, she said.
Meanwhile, Madam Elizabeth Abudu, a staff of one of the airlines at the airport, has attributed the delay in the commissioning and use of the arrival terminal building to the recent approval of perimeter fencing of the airport by the National Assembly.
In her view, the Federal Government might want to delay the commissioning to enable the perimeter fencing go along with it.
Our correspondent reports that since the completion of the new arrival terminal building at the domestic wing of the Port Harcourt International Airport, it has not been put to use because it has not been commissioned.
By: Corlins Walter
Aviation
PH Airport Goes Tough On Illegal Trading
The management of the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, has embarked on demolition of illegal structures and dismantling of unapproved places used for trading within the airport.
The Tide observes that an attached structure to the accredited car hire’s office, as well as other adjourning structures and attachments used for trading within the airport, have been demolished.
Our correspondent also reports that all food vendors that used to sell within the airport have been dislodged, just as hawking activities have been restricted.
Aviation security men are now on the prowl for offenders.
Efforts made to speak with the airport’s Regional Manager was not successful, as he was said to be very busy on inspection work within the airport, but sources within the office hinted that the move was aimed at sanitizing the airport in preparation for certification exercise expected this December.
Meanwhile, the airport management has also embarked on marking out access roads to the airport, as places have been marked out for dropping of passengers from vehicles, with clearly marked out median of the road.
It would be recalled that the Regional Manager, South-South of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Felix Akinbinu, had said recently, that the Port Harcourt Airport would be certificated in December, this year.
By Corlins Walter
