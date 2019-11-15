FG Restates Commitment To Airports’ Safety

In fulfilment of its desire for capacity development, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has partnered the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) for a robust digital training of its fire officers and other personnel.

The Managing Director of FAAN, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, who disclosed this in a statement made available to aviation correspondents through the Corporate Affairs Office on Wednesday, said the agency under his watch was focusing on accountability and responsibility of staff.

According to him, the new FAAN management is aware of the various challenges confronting staff and personnel, as well as each airport, and is working on them in order of priority amidst paucity of funds.

He said further that FAAN management would embark on massive renovation and upgrade of staff quarters across the nation’s airports.

The upgrade, according to him, would be done in stages.

Yadudu also charged staff to be professional in the discharge of their duties, and not to compromise their work and career.

“Take your job seriously. People see you through what you do, and you can make a name for yourself through your job. Use FAAN to launch your career”, he advised.

The FAAN boss, however, appealed to staff to always communicate their complaints, concerns and challenges to management through their heads of departments and airport managers rather than doing things that would threaten the steady growth of the aviation industry.