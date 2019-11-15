FAAN Boss Assures NAHCO Of Continued Collaboration

The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Capt. Rabiu Yadudu has reassured the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) of continued collaboration, as a key stakeholder in the aviation industry.

He said that the FAAN management would look into every request made by the company for possible consideration, pointing out that NAHCO remains a viable stakeholder in the aviation industry.

The FAAN boss disclosed this when the management of NAHCO paid him a courtesy visit in his office on Tuesday.

According to him, FAAN and NAHCO remain strong partners in the aviation industry and would continue to work together towards the growth and development of the sector.

“We will ensure that the relationship between FAAN and NAHCO remains as strong as when FAAN was the major stakeholder in NAHCO.

“FAAN will look into every issue facing NAHCO and resolve them. Where new area of collaboration with the authority is sought, we will look into them approximately.

“You are a stakeholder, and FAAN cares. We explore opportunities for collaboration. If we don’t call you, you can always come if you feel there is something that needs to be brought to our attention”, he said.

In her speech, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NAHCO, Olatokunbo Fagbemi noted that there would not have been NAHCO without FAAN.

Fagbemi who led the management team of NAHCO on the visit, handed to FAAN a long list of issues that required its attention.