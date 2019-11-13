Sports
Draw Excites FCIU Coach
Following his side’s 1-1 draw against MFM over the weekend in match day 2 of the Nigeria Professional Football League, head coach of FCIU, Uche Okagbue, has revealed that hard work on the part of the players was solely responsible for the team’s display.
Speaking with brila.net, Okagbue also revealed that the main goal for the team is to ensure they keep doing their best as they aim to win the league or at least grab a continental ticket.
“We are in the league for a surprise and we follow matches the way it comes”.
“We are also working towards getting a continental spot “
“The secret so far is hard work, we promise the fans of FCIU that we are going to do our best this season in the league”.
Sports
Eguma Not Disappointed Over Rivers United, Heartland Draw
The technical manager of Rivers United football of Port Harcourt, Stanley Eguma said he was not disappointed as he dropped points at home in the match day two of the Nigeria Professional Football League(NPFL).
He stated that his team prepared adequately knowing that Heartland FC of Owerri is coming to fight for the three points.
Eguma said this in a post match interview with Sports journalists after they played one all draw against Heartland FC at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, on Sunday in Port Harcourt.
According to the number one coach in the State, the problem of his team was the inability to score goals, adding that the problem is not peculiar to his team, but it seems to be a general problem for all the teams in NPFL.
“ We prepared very well because we knew Heartland FC came to fight with their last blood”, Eguma said.
He explained that they were demoralised when they opponents scored early goal.
“No match is easy in the NPFL because every team needs the three points,” he explained.
As it stands pride of the State has two points after playing two matches.
He further commended Heartland FC for running away with a point in Port Harcourt, adding that he is going back to the drawing board to correct the grey areas.
By: Kiadum Edookor.
Sports
Obuh Sure To Win At Home
Head coach of Akwa United, John Obuh, has said his team will take maximum points at home when they square up against Abia Warriors in one of the rescheduled NPFL fixtures.
The Promise Keepers started the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season with a 1-1 draw against Warriors Wolves in matchday 1 while, Abia Warriors were 2-0 winners against Katsina United.
Coach Obuh, who will be taking charge of Abia Warriors for the first time in front of their fans, has set his sight on getting the three points in their first game at home.
“We hope to have the best possible start, especially as we will be playing at home. Our fans and supporters deserve good result. Victory on Thursday will set us on the right track to achieving our target”.
“This is a new NPFL season and we cannot afford to depend on past records and statistics. We have a match to play, we have prepared very well for it, and I can assure our fans that we will not underrate our opponents and we will not leave any stone unturned.
“My players are ready to play, they are fully aware of how the three points will help our course this season, we believe that we will get it right on Thursday. All we need is the support of our fans,” Coach Obuh revealed.
The last encounter between the two sides ended in a 2-2 draw last season.
While the two teams have met eleven times in the NPFL in which the Promise Keepers recorded two victories, six draws and three defeats.
The match is slated for Thursday at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.
Sports
Today’s FM Holds U-20 Soccer Fiesta, Dec
The maiden edition of Today’s FM Under 20 Soccer Fiesta is set to commence first week of next month, at Treasure FM football field in Port Harcourt.
Speaking in a media briefing, last Friday, at the boardroom of the Station, in Port Harcourt, the chairman of the organising committee, Emeka Denar, said the tournament is basically to expose hidden talents within that age bracket.
According to him, the Soccer Fiesta is another way of giving back to the society and, to foster peace and unity in the State.
“This is the sixth year of our existence as a radio station in the State, so this Soccer Fiesta is to give back to the society. We decided to choose U-20, because there are backlog of talented players in that category. So our interest is to give them a platform to show case their talents”, Denar said.
The chairman further explained that the Fiesta would be on knock out basis and 16 teams are expected to participate in the novelty edition.
“The winner of the tournament is to walk away with N300, 000, while second and third positions will go home with N200,000 and N100,000 respectively. Registration has commenced with N10, 000 only”, he stated.
Also, speaking, the Head of News in the station, Victor Ezeama, said the competition is open for sponsorship, saying that the station would sustain the tournament.
On the issue of age cheat, the consultant of the tournament, China Acheru, assured the sponsors that they would try their best to check age cheating.
“We will try our best to check age cheating; even FIFA has not succeeded totally on that. I know some will scale through and some will not,” Acheru said.
Tonye Orabere
