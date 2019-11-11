Politics
Bayelsa Poll: INEC Boss, NYSC DG Warn Corps Members
The Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu and Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, have warned corps members looking to serve as INEC ad hoc personnel at the November 16 Bayelsa State gubernatorial election to play by the electoral laws.
Yakubu urged them to avoid actions that may undermine the integrity of the election.
He stated this yesterday in Yenagoa while addressing corps members during a sensitization forum.
The INEC boss also disclosed that adequate security has been provided for all Corps members and Corps lodges in the state during and after the election.
Mahmood, who described Corps members as the most reliable, dedicated and committed electoral officers promised prompt payment of all Corps members’ entitlements through their bank accounts.
NYSC DG, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim said the involvement of Corps members in the country’s electoral system has added more credibility to previous elections.
He described Corps members, as patriotic Nigerians on national assignment that deserve proper welfare from every Nigerian.
‘Be neutral and non-partisan because NYSC would not tolerate any Corps member that violates the Electoral Act’, he said.
General Ibrahim also advised them to be security conscious and look for escape routes in case of emergency.
“Be courteous when dealing with the electorates, caution yourself when provoked and ensure that your phone is fully charged with enough call cards during the election.
‘Run for your dear lives in case of any emergency and don’t endanger your safety’, the DG added.
Politics
A’Ibom Rerun: PDP, Ekpeyong Dare Akpabio
Following the ruling by the Appeal Court in Calabar Cross River State, ordering a rerun of the National Assembly elections in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, the Peoples’ Democratic Party as well as the Senator representing Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District, Senator Chris Ekpenyong have expressed optimism to come out victorious in the rerun.
Ekpenyong and the PDP who said they were never daunted with the ruling of the Appeal court challenged Godswill Akpabio to, first of all, resign his position as the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and face a rerun, adding that they would defeat him in the polls as they ‘did before.’
The Appeal Court in Calabar on Saturday cancelled the National Assembly elections in Essien Udim Local Government Area, one out of the ten local government areas that constitute the Akwa Ibom North-West Federal constituency due to reported cases of irregularities and violence.
The court added that election results in the other nine local governments remained valid, leaving Akpabio to scout for 38,056 votes in that local government to upturn the victory of his opponent, Senator Ekpenyong.
Results obtained from the other nine local government, excluding Essien Udim Local Government Area showed that Senator Chris Ekpenyong leads with 114, 973 votes while Akpabio has 76,917.
The Independent National Electoral Commission had said that only 19,455 voters were accredited in Essien Udim local government area.
Meanwhile, the PDP State Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong in a statement on Saturday described the Appeal court judgement as an opportunity to widen the margin of victory for the PDP.
According to him, “We welcome the judgement of the Court and hereby indicate our preparedness for elections, as this will provide an opportunity for us to widen the margin of victory against Rt. Hon. Emman Akpan, Senator Akpabio and the APC. We are expectant that the Senator will very soon tender his resignation from his ministerial office to meet us in the campaign field, as the law demands.
“Our party urges the general public to ignore the false stories being peddled by members of the opposition, APC, about the judgement- which specifically ordered a rerun in Essien Udim Local Government Area alone. It is on record that the margin of victory currently outstanding is in tens of thousands of votes, which has not been affected by the judgement of the court.”
Politics
Dogara Harps On Patriotic Leadership
Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has stated that only patriotic citizens at the helm of affairs can save the nation from its series of challenges.
He stated this on Saturday at the 8th and 9th convocation ceremonies of Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State where he was honoured with PhD and subsequently installed as the second Chancellor of the private university succeeding Senator Bode Olajumoke who was installed January 28, 2012.
The federal lawmaker noted that those who are not preoccupied with their parochial ambitions could rescue the nation from the socio-political and economic challenges.
Dogara said: “Nigeria needs true patriots -those who will place premium on the pursuit of freedom rather than the pursuit of personal happiness. This is true if Nigeria would be a great country, especially now that demagogues who are immune to the norms of established society litter the political landscape.”
Meanwhile, the best graduating students in the 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 are Sofowora Erioluwa and Jolapamo Titilayo respectively.
Out of the 400 graduates who graduated from 15 departments, 22 of them had First Class, 217 got second class upper division, 130 second class lower division and 31 had third class.
Other personalities honoured with PhD are Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Mrs Olusola Momoh, vice chairman of Channels Television and Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah.
The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Samuel Ibiyemi charged the Federal Government to give the private universities access to research grants like their public counterparts.
Politics
Wike Tasks Rivers People On Development
Issues concerning the Real Madrid Academy, established by the Rivers State Government led by Governor Nyesom Wike, dominated activities in Government House , Port Harcourt, last week.
Governor Wike led top officials of the State Government to Madrid in Spain last week to seal necessary agreement with authorities of the Real Madrid Foundation.
While there, the Governor also interacted with the President of Real Madrid Football Club, Floretino Perez to seal the agreement.
Addressing journalists as he returned to the state last Thursday, Governor Wike said, “ with the signing of the ratification agreement, we are good to go. Any moment from now, the academy will start full operations.
He disclosed that over 1,500 applications had been received from prospective students of the academy from Rivers State and other parts of the country.
He noted that the academy had placed Rivers State on the global football map.
Also last week, the Rivers State Chief Executive commissioned the new Radiology Department of the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, Port Harcourt which was upgraded and reequipped by the present state government.
He reiterated his commitment to quality healthcare for the people of the state and stressed that his administration would continue to invest in the hospital and the College of Medicine which are his initiatives.
The governor explained that with the high quality equipment installed at the hospital, it was incumbent on the management of the hospital to effectively utilise their internally generated revenue .
Wike announced that the state government would this week commence reconstruction of the State owned School of Nursing which is planned to be part of the teaching hospital.
He further announced that by next week , his administration would release the outstanding funds for the training of resident doctors and other health professionals for the development of the health sector.
Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Health, Mrs Caroline Wali said prior to the turnaround, equipment at the department were obsolete and dysfunctional and thanked Governor Wike for the transformation.
The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Friday Aaron, disclosed that the Radiology Department was strategic in healthcare delivery.
Aaron noted that with the upgrade and reequipping of the department , it would serve the entire South South and South East geopolitical zones.
Another major event in Brick House last week was the solidarity visit by Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organisation Worldwide to the Governor .
President General of the organisation, Prof Emenike Wami said the visit was to congratulate Governor Wike on his victory at the 2019 governorship election.
“ We are here to congratulate you on your victory at the polls. We are happy that you heeded our call that you seek a second term in office as a result of your outstanding performance.
In his response, Governor Wike thanked Ogbakor Ikwerre for the strong support before, during and after the elections remarking that support from the four Ikwerre speaking local government areas was overwhelming.
The governor called on sons and daughters of Rivers State to work towards developing the state irrespective of the political party they belong.
“ You need the support of everyone to advance any political interest in the state”.
He warned traditional rulers against taking sides with cultists and criminals stressing that any traditional ruler indicted by cultists would face full weight of the law.
Chris Oluoh
Trending
-
News12 hours ago
Minimum Wage Circular Ready, Labour Confirms
-
Sports4 days ago
Osimhen, Ziyech’s Stocks Rise In Champions League
-
Featured3 days ago
I’m Ready To Fight Any Battle For You, Wike Tells Rivers People …Says Good Governance Must Be Enthroned For Good Of Nigeria …Insists On Citizens’ Right To Education For Nation’s Dev
-
News14 hours ago
Presidency Flays N-Power Beneficiaries’ Truancy
-
Sports4 days ago
AFCON 2021: Benin Names Squad For Nigeria Clash
-
Featured3 days ago
A Stitch In Time…
-
News3 days ago
Sexual Misconduct: 15 Staff Suspended In UNN, More To Follow
-
Featured3 days ago
Flood Threatens Bayelsa Guber Poll …As INEC, Parties Sign Peace Accord