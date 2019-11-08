…As Kogi CP Gets No Confidence Vote

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Camapign Council in Kogi State has passed a vote of no confidence on the State Police Commissioner, Busari Hakeem and warned that with his presence, Kogi people should not expect rancour-free election by November 16.

Deputy Director, Public Communication of the Council, Austin Okai Usman in a statement said the police activities in the state have been reduced to taking instructions from the APC- led government in the state.

The council noted that with serious concern, the activities of the state police command under the current CP, has reduced the contest to a battle between the Police and PDP.

“ This is a clear indication that virtually all government officials in Kogi and top APC members and their thugs, were being protected and at the same time using the state police Commissioner’s men to chase, harass, intimidate and threaten to kill PDP members across the state”

The council said the police hierarchy under Busari Hakeem lacked the partial stance to supervise and monitor the election while urging the IG to urgently effect his removal without further delay to avoid breakdown of law and order in the state.

The PDP also expressed serious reservation on the continuous detention of DCP Ejeh Suleiman Abutu in SARS custody who was abducted by APC private army from his residence, taken to Dekina Governor’s lodge, tortured for confession under duress and later forced the police hierarchy to accept the records of the illegal activities of Bello/Onoja’s men.

PDP also appealed to the IG to without further delay remove the police Commissioner in the interest of fair play, security of lives and properties and to avoid reprisal attacks from any side of the political divide, particularly the PDP.

The council said it has also been informed of the plans by the state government to enlist and incorporate the army on special operation, into the unholy desire to retain power at all costs.

It also asked the Commandant, Army Records, Major General Adewale Ogunkale to closely monitor the activities of his men, so as to insulate them from the ongoing infiltration of security agents by the state government.

But when contacted for his reaction, the CP expressed sadness that in spite of all he was doing with his men to ensure a free and fair election, some people are still castigating him, stressing that why must it be the PDP alone in all the political parties that is always complaining.

His words: “ Honestly, PDP is not fair to me for accusing me wrongly; they asked for police security, we provided them, we have never treated any party above the other and if any of my men are caught conducting themselves in a way that is not professional, let them call my attention to it and we will deal with them.

“ I know this is the time of election and every party is using all means to get power. I Know a man was arrested with guns, they should allow the police to do their job; if he is not found wanting, he would be released, but let them not give a dog a bad name in order to hang it”.