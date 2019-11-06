Health
Tackling Urinary Problems Naturally
Infections in the urinary tract are a common ailment among both male and female. In women, it may come in the form of difficulty holding urine and in men, it may be in the form of difficulty passing urine. So no matter the form it comes, one need to be alert and take necessary steps to treat it.
One common urinary problem in women is called ‘Cystitis,’ which is simply inflammation of the bladder. Cystitis, is more common in women than in men, because women have a shorter urethra and so bacteria have a shorter distance to travel to infect the bladder.
Symptoms of Cystitis include urgent, frequent desire to urinate, leaking urine involuntarily, burning or pain during urination and blood in the urine.
In men, urinary infections stems from sexual infections such as gonorrhea, syphilis, prostate cancer and others.
When once the bladder gets problem discharging, it begins to affect the kidney and other organs that are responsible for producing wastes in the body.
Some of the ailments that can lead to urinary problems include, diabetes and high blood pressure. Too much passing of urine can lead to fatigue, weakness and dizziness.
Obesity has also been touted to lead to urinary problems since the body is overwhelmed with wastes and fatty acids, which often leads to diabetes.
Nature has provided lots of remedies to tackle this malady. Apart from conventional medicine, there are many locally verifiable cures to urinary problem discovered by local people.
One natural remedy to urinary problem is corn silk. As the season of corn sets in a month’s time, a lot will be eating corn and be discarding those whitish silk hairs on the corn knobs.
Corn silk has potassium which acts as a diuretic by reducing fluid retention and it has been used safety for centuries to aid healing.
The best way to use corn silk is to make tea with it. A handful of corn silk is added to boiling water and allowed to infuse for 10 minutes before drinking.
Herbalists also believe plantain and thyme combined together can help urine. Also, is cranberry juice; the juice of cranberries contain compounds that may help to prevent urinary tract infections.
Since parsley leaves are diuretic to make the body pass most urine, a blend of parsley and garlic gloves can help check infection. Garlic are natural antibiotics, so if combined with the leaves they can help clear the tract by making urine flow naturally.
However, pregnant women are advised to avoid parsley due to its effect on the womb.
Buhari Hails 2018 DHS Survey Report
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday lauded the 2018 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) carried out by National Population Commission (NPC), saying “the study is comprehensive for formulation of national policies.”
The President made this known at the official launch of 2018 NDHS in Abuja on Tuesday.
Represented by the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, Buhari said that the report of the survey was an improvement over previous surveys conducted in the country, adding that it was necessary for advancement of the country’s wellbeing.
According to him, the survey is conducted every five years.
Our correspondent reports that the 2018 NDHS is the sixth of its kind to be conducted in the country since 1990, designed to provide data for monitoring the population and health situations in the nation.
It was conducted by NPC in collaboration with National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) of Federal Ministry of Health, funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), Global Fund, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, UNFPA and WHO.
The survey, which fieldwork commenced on Aug. 15 till Dec. 23, 2018, is also to provide up-to-date demographic and health indicators for Nigeria, its geographical zones and individual states.
The survey collected information on fertility awareness and use of family planning methods, nutritional status of women and children, maternal and child health, adult and childhood mortality, women empowerment, female genital cutting, among others.
Mrs Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, the acting Chairman of NPC, explained that “a total of 41,821 women between 15 and 49 years and
13,311 men between 15 and 59 years were interviewed in 40,425 households, representing a response rate of 99 per cent of women and 99 per cent of men.”
The NPC boss said that two per cent of women and two per cent of men aged 15 years and above had difficulty or could not function in at least one domain of disability such as seeing, hearing, remembering.
Salu-Hundeyin noted that nine per cent of women and 10 per cent of men had some difficulty in at least one domain.
UNEPA Promises To Support NPC On Data Dissemination
UN Population Fund (UNFPA) has promised to support National Population Commission (NPC) to disseminate data generated in the Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) at the state level.
The Deputy Regional Director/Officer in Charge, UNFPA, Dr Mamadou Kante, made the promise at the official launch of 2018 NDHS in Abuja yesterday.
The survey, the 6th to be conducted in Nigeria, was conducted by NPC in collaboration with the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) of Federal Ministry of Health, funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), Global Fund, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, UNFPA and WHO.
Kante, who was represented by Mr Andat Dasogot, Monitoring and Evaluation Specialist, UNFPA, commended NPC for conducting the survey, which fieldwork commenced on Aug. 15 till Dec. 23, 2018.
The primary objective of the survey is to provide up-to-date demographic and health indicators for Nigeria, its geographical zones and individual states.
The survey collected information on fertility awareness and use of family planning methods, nutritional status of women and children, maternal and child health, adult and childhood mortality, women empowerment, female genital cutting, among others.
The deputy regional director said “UNFPA is committed to promoting healthy population in the country through strong collaboration with NPC.”
Kathleen FitzGibbon, the Charge’d’affairs, U.S. Embassy, described the NDHS as a demonstration of America’s long time partnership with Nigeria.
FitzGibbon said that the survey’s report would enable stakeholders and partners to tackle health challenges among Nigerians.
She urged NPC and the Federal Government to see the report as an action plan for future planning, adding that “the survey finds that there is incredible improvement in Diahrrea management and changes in behaviour.”
‘A’ Ibom, Borno Yet To Access Basic Health Care Provision Fund’
The Federal Ministry of Health, says Borno and Akwa Ibom States are yet to make any commitment towards accessing the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF).
The Director of Planning, Research and Statistics, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr Emmanuel Meribole, said this in an interview with newsmen yesterday in Abuja.
Our correspondent reports that the BHCPF is one per cent of Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) for healthcare services in line with the National Health Act 2014.
International partners such as the World Bank, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and USAID are also contributing to the Fund. The Brand name for this Programme is “HUWE” meaning life.
Meribole said that since the rollout of BHCPF by President Muhammadu Buhari on Jan. 8, only 34 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) had shown commitment toward the programme.
He disclosed that implementation had progressed steadily over the past six months.
According to him, out of the 33 states and the FCT, only 21 have made their financial contributions of N100 million each to support implementation of BHCPF in their states.
