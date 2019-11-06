Sports
Real Madrid To Go After Salah
Real Madrid will reportedly rekindle their interest in Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.
According to reports, the Liverpool winger has reemerged on Los Blancos radar as he continues to impress for the Reds, and Real is said to be lining up a €130 million offer for the Egypt international.
Real, who has also been linked with a move for Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling over the last month, has struggled for consistency this season while Eden Hazard has yet to showcase the sort of form that made him a fan favourite at Chelsea.
With Gareth Bale destined to finally move away from the Spanish capital at the end of the season, Real are already in search of his replacement with Salah reportedly among the club’s top transfer targets.
Salah has established himself as one of Europe’s top players alongside fellow African Sadio Mane over the last few seasons.
The 27-year-old has scored eight goals in 15 games for the Reds this season, providing a further four assists in the process. In total, he has bagged an astonishing 79 goals in 119 games since moving to Anfield from AS Roma two years ago.
Corruption Case Against NFF Dropped
The Special Presidential Investigation Panel (SPIP) has dropped its corruption case against five officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), including president Amaju Pinnick.
The case, which was made up of 16 charges, was dismissed at the Abuja High Court yesterday following the dissolution of the SPIP in September.
Charges ranged from failure to declare their assets, the alleged disappearance of US$8.4 million paid by Fifa to Nigeria for participation in the 2014 World Cup and through to fictitious international friendly matches.
Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the end of the SPIP following allegations of corruption against its own chairman Okoi Obono-Obla.
Pinnick’s case was taken over in May by the country’s Attorney General (AGF) after alleging ‘victimisation’ in the SPIP case.
The SPIP’s investigation centred on Pinnick along with NFF vice presidents Seyi Akinwunmi and Shehu Dikko as well as general secretary Mohammed Sanusi and executive committee member Ahmed Yusuf.
“The clean bill is a confirmation of the position of the NFF on all swirling allegations of corruption against its officials,” the NFF published in a statement.
“Nigeria’s supreme football -governing body has always insisted that its leaders were being victimized by persons who lost elections through the ballot and were seeking other means to upturn things at Glass House (NFF headquarters), or disgruntled individuals simply on a mission of vendetta.”
Despite yesterday’s development, two other bodies are continuing its investigations into the NFF.
Chelsea Fights Back, Salvages 4-4 Draw Against Ajax
Chelsea fought back from 4-1 down to salvage a 4-4 draw against nine-man Ajax as a memorable night at Stamford Bridge left both sides with work to do to reach the last 16 of the Champions League.
Frank Lampard’s men seemed destined for a second straight home defeat in Europe as first half own goals from Tammy Abraham and Kepa Arrizabalaga added to Quincy Promes’ header and predatory finish from Donny Van der Beek to hand the Dutch champions a 4-1 lead.
However, after Cesar Azpilicueta brought Chelsea back into the game at 4-2, the visitors were reduced to nine men by second yellow cards for Daley Blind and Joel Veltman in the move that led to the hosts being awarded their second penalty of the night.
Jorginho had briefly brought Chelsea level at 1-1 from the spot in the first half and converted once more.
Reece James then levelled for the Blues and only VAR denied Chelsea a famous victory when Azpilicueta’s strike was ruled out for a handball by Abraham.
Both sides are now locked on seven points at top of Group H with Valencia, who were 4-1 winners over Lille.
Chelsea had won their previous seven Premier and Champions League games with Lampard’s young side earning rave reviews for their attacking intent.
The former England international hailed his side’s 1-0 victory in Amsterdam two weeks ago as the best of his Chelsea tenure to date for the way they added a defensive resolve to their attacking verve.
Liverpool To Play Two Cups Simultaneously
Liverpool has confirmed that it will play both their Carabao Cup quarter-final clash at Aston Villa and their Club World Cup semi-final clash in Qatar within the space of a day, by using two squads.
Having been drawn against Villa, the Reds were expected to take to the field against their fellow Premier League side in the week commencing December 16, the same time they are in Qatar for Club World Cup duties.
Manager Jurgen Klopp recently claimed that he would need his entire squad for the club’s Middle East excursion, stating at a press conference: “We cannot leave any players at home for the Carabao Cup.
“It’s not that we can go there with 11 players and say they play the two games in Qatar and the other guys play in England against Aston Villa. It doesn’t work like that.”
Now, however, the club have announced their intention to play both matches with two different teams, which is likely to mean that the Premier League leaders will send a second-string side to Villa Park, consisting mainly of youth-team players.
A statement on the club’s official website reads: “Liverpool Football Club can confirm our Carabao Cup quarter-final tie at Aston Villa will take place on Tuesday December 17, 2019.
