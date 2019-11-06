News
Premium Times, NAN Collaborate Against Fake News
The Executive Director of Premium Times, Mr Dapo Olorunyomi yesterday reiterated the need for media organisations to deploy facts-checking techniques to check the spread of fake news in the country.
Olorunyomi made the call when he visited the headquarters of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.
He solicited partnership between NAN and Premium Times Centre on Investigative Journalism in order to set up a fact-checking platform with a view to mitigating the effects of fake news in the country.
Olorunyomi, who blamed the rising wave of false information on digital evolution, pointed out that it could be of great consequences to the society.
According to him, dealing with truth in the media industry has become a huge challenge.
“Part of it is as a result of digital transition which is affecting our profession and now we have to wrestle with the terrain of just being factual.
“Our coming today is to share with you the footprints of our work and how NAN can be a partner.
“The problems of fake news or what we professionally will call disorder in the information ecosystem has really made things tough.
“Unfortunately, not everybody has the tools to understand this process very well,” he said.
News
Senate Laments Corruption In Judiciary
Nigeria’s Judiciary has fallen so low that not even saints may salvage it, a Senate panel has lamented.
The panel regretted that the Judiciary came to this sorry state with the attendant high level of corruption because of a paucity of funds.
But the panel is hopeful that a special intervention fund could bring sanity to the third arm of government.
The Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Michael Opeyemi Bamidele (APC Ekiti Central), made these observations after a confirmation hearing session for Justice John Tsoho and Justice Benedict Bakwaoh Kanyip.
Justice Tsoho’s nomination as the chief judge of the Federal High Court and Justice Kanyip’s nomination as President, National Industrial Court of Nigeria, were forwarded to the Senate for confirmation by President Muhammadu Buhari, last week.
Bamidele, in his remarks, which dwelt on the submissions made by the justices, said the Judiciary was very vulnerable to compromise.
He added that based on the realities on ground as regards the paucity of funds, not even a saint from heaven could take over the job of a judge and stay clean of corruption.
The panel chairman noted that no democracy could grow or survive with a compromised Judiciary, hence, the urgent need for a special intervention fund.
“The problem at hand is that the Judiciary is corrupt and it is time for Nigeria and Nigerians to rise up and rescue it with adequate funding. As it is with the nation’s Judiciary today, even if saints are appointed from heaven to serve as justices and judges, it is only strength of character that can prevent them from being corrupt and dispense justice as required,” he lamented.
Bamidele, who made the comment in the presence of the two nominees and other justices, including Binta Nyako and Okon Abang, however, commended President Buhari for increasing the budgetary provisions for the Judiciary on a yearly basis.
“Within the last four years, budgetary provisions for the Judiciary have been experiencing a marginal increase under the current administration, but it is not yet Uhuru. The special intervention fund must come first before a consistent increase on a yearly basis,” he added.
Admitting the rot in the Judiciary on the sidelines of the session, the Executive Secretary of the National Judicial Council (NJC), Ahmed Gambo Saleh, said: “The welfare package for judicial officers in this country is nothing to write home about. Judges’ salaries were last reviewed in 2007.”
He, however, added that if the so-called corruption in the Judiciary was weighed against what was obtainable in other systems, the Judiciary would still be a saint.
Members of the Senate committee who attended the confirmation hearing session were Chukwuka Utazi, Gabriel Suswam, Bashiru Ajibola, Peter Nwaoboshi, Okey Jev and Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia.
However, the Senate, yesterday, confirmed the nomination of Justice John Tosho as the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.
The Upper Chamber also approved the appointment of Hon Justice Benedict Bakwaph Kanyip as the President of the National Industrial Court (NIC) of Nigeria.
The appointment of Kanyip became necessary as a result of the retirement of Justice Babatunde Adejumo after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 65 years as provided by Section 291(2) of the 1999 Constitution.
These resolutions of the Red Chamber followed the presentation of the report on the screening of the nominees by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele on the floor.
Bamidele recommended the two Justices to the Senate for confirmation “having screened the nominees and being satisfied with their exposure, experience, performance, qualifications and competence.”
The Senate unanimously approved the confirmation of the nominees when put to voice vote by the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan.
Lawan, in his remarks, said the National Assembly would work with the executive to ensure a conducive working environment for the nation’s Judiciary.
Lawan said: “The Judiciary in Nigeria is supposed to be a very active one. We need to also have better capacity for the Judiciary.
“They have so many cases to handle and they are overwhelmed. I think this National Assembly should work together with the executive to create a better working environment and of course to create a situation where they would have more hands so that they are able to deal with the numerous cases that we always go to the Judiciary for.
“But at the moment, I think they are overworked, they are overwhelmed and they need our support.
“We need to look for more resources to ensure that our Judiciary is properly oiled to function,” Lawan said.
In a similar development, the Vice President of Kenya, Dr. William Ruto, has identified corruption as Africa’s major threat to her growth aspirations, hence development of the continent would remain an illusion until graft has been dealt with.
He made the submission, yesterday, in a keynote address at the African Economic Congress (AEC), in Abuja, where experts met to find solution to the seemingly intractable growth challenges of African nations.
Also, at the conference, yesterday, the Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters in the Office of the Vice-President, Dr. Adeyemi Dipeolu, and Senator Shehu Sani held different views on the closure of the nation’s borders.
The Kenya VP declared that the huge illicit financial flow out of the continent was a product of corruption.
He said the development remained a challenge to efforts towards socio-economic development of the continent.
“A major challenge that threatens our journey to ‘Building Africa We Want’ is corruption: this is a common challenge among African countries. It is estimated that Africa loses about $50billion every year to illicit financial flows out of the Africa.”
Ruto also identified unemployment as well as poor and inadequate infrastructure as other major challenges to the continent’s growth.
According to him, youths constitute about 75 per cent of labour force in most African countries; therefore, “tackling unemployment should be on top of the agenda of every African country.”
In his remarks, former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, said that Africans were tired of their stories being told them by others and that it was time for Africans to rise to the challenge of developing the continent.
On border closure, Sani wondered why the Federal Government would decide to take the action at a time when it just signed the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).
He said the objective behind the pact was trade liberalisation, insisting that the closure was not in line with the overall objectives of the agreement.
“A lot has been said about the AfCFTA, but I think what we need to remind ourselves is that the idea to integrate the continent economically is not a new one. The idea of an African free trade area is coming back to that reality that our future and destiny are tied to each other. But there are challenges that we have to be ready to face. One of them is what we are experiencing in the country today.
“You can’t sign an African free trade agreement and close your borders. I don’t know how to call black white. And you also have to tell yourselves the truth that if we are desirous of building a more economic future for our continent, then we have to sacrifice some of our irrelevant relationship with nations that are outside the continent,” Sani said.
But Dipeolu explained that the border closure was done in national interest, alleging that countries that have borders with Nigeria had failed to honour trade agreements.
“I have a very straightforward answer which is that we have signed (the agreement) but we have not ratified. More importantly, the AfCFTA is trying to introduce a rule-based trading system in Africa. Now the very people who have already signed a previous agreement with Nigeria on customs cooperation and the rules that will affect transit of goods are not living up to those obligations.
“So, you are not following on the things you have signed to and you want to hold me onto the things I have just signed to. What you will then have is that I will sign onto the AfCFTA and you will continue to do these things you are doing to undermine my economy by smuggling, dumping.
“I think it is an opportunity to remind ourselves that all obligations must be adhered to. How do you explain that Benin with a small population will become second largest importer of rice after China? Government should ensure that the cooperation agreements that have been signed with other countries are respected.”
News
Suspend Operation Positive Identification, Court Orders Army
Justice Rilwanu Aikawa of the Federal High Court, Lagos, has ordered the Nigerian Army and its Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai, to suspend the ongoing Operation Positive Identification (OPI) by the Army.
The court gave the order, yesterday, in a suit filed by Mr Femi Falana, SAN, on October 25 against the Nigerian Army, COAS, and Attorney General of Federation.
The court ordered also both parties to maintain the status quo ante pending the determination of the suit.
When the matter came up, none of the respondents appeared in person in court but were represented by a counsel.
Falana informed the judge that the respondents had been served the processes and the proof of service was in the court’s file.
This was confirmed by the court.
A principal state counsel from the Ministry of Justice, who appeared for the three respondents, however, prayed the judge to grant an adjournment to enable the Solicitor-General, Mr Dayo Apata, handle the matter personally, and also give the respondents time to harmonise their positions.
Falana did not oppose the application.
Justice Aikawa while granting the application, held: “In view of the agreement between counsels, I hereby order the first and second defendants to maintain the status quo, pending the determination of the case.”
He adjourned further proceedings till November 18.
In the suit, Falana argued that the planned nationwide operation which will run from November 1, to December 23, by which Nigerian citizens would be required to move about with means of identification, was unconstitutional, illegal, and null and void.
He argued that the operation violates his right and that of other Nigerian citizens to liberty, “as encapsulated in Section 35 respectively of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended and Article 6 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act, (Cap A10) Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.”
Among the prayers of the right activist before the court are, an order seeking an interim injunction restraining the three respondents from going on with the plan pending the hearing of the substantive suit.
The suit was supported with an affidavit sworn to by a lawyer in his team, Mr Taiwo Olawanle, the plaintiff recalled that on October 8, 2019, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, disclosed that the Operation Positive Identification, said to be ongoing in the North-East theatre of Boko Haram insurgency, would be extended to cover the entire nation.
He said the operation required Nigerian citizens to move about with legitimate means of identification such as the National Identification Card, Voters Registration Card, Drivers’ Licence and passports or other valid official identification.
He noted that the increase in deployment of security forces nationwide would be with potential of movement disruption, and the Army had thus advised Nigerians to ensure that they always carry valid means of identification.
Falana argued that by virtue of Section 215 (3) of the Constitution, the Nigerian Police “has the exclusive power to maintain law and order and secure public safety and public order in the country” and not the Army.
He contended that going by Section 217(1) of the Constitution, the Nigerian President of could only deploy the armed forces for the suppression of insurrection and acting in aid of civil authorities to restore law and order.
But he said: “There is no insurrection in every part of the country which the Nigeria police cannot contain to warrant the deployment of armed troops all over the country from November 1, 2019 to December 23, 2019.
“Neither the Constitution nor the Armed Forces Act Cap A20 LFN, 2004 has empowered the Nigeria Army to arrest any citizen who is not subject to service law.
“The 1st respondent (the Nigerian Army) under the leadership of the 2nd respondent is not empowered to take over police duties and the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces lacks the power to deploy members of the armed forces in the maintenance of internal security in any part of the country by virtue of Section 217 (a) (b) and (c) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.”
News
NDDC: Senate Confirms 15 Nominees, Declares Interim Mgt Null, Void
The Senate, yesterday, confirmed the appointment of the nominees for the chairmanship and members of the board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in accordance to Section 2 (2a) of the NDDC Act, 2000.
It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier forwarded the nominees to the Senate for confirmation.
The nominees include; Dr. Plus Odudu (Edo) chairman; Bernard O. Okamagba (Delta) managing director; Engr. Otobong Ndem (Akwa Ibom), executive director Projects; Maxwell Oko (Bayelsa), executive director Finance and Administration; Prophet Jones Erue (Delta), Delta representative; Chief Victor Ekhator (Edo), Edo representative; Dr. Joy Yimebe Nunieh, Rivers representative; Nwogu N Nwogu, Abia representative; Theodore A. Allison, Bayelsa representative; Victor Antai, Akwa Ibom representative; Maurice Effiwatt, Cross River representative; Olugbenga Edema, Ondo representative; Hon. Uchegbu Chidiebere Kyrian, Imo representative; Aisha Murtala Muhammed, North-West representative; Shuaibu Ardo Zubairu, Adamawa representative; and Amb. Abdullahi M. Bage, Nasarawa, North-Central representative.
However, the Rivers nominee, Dr. Joy Nunieh was the only one not confirmed due to her absence during the screening exercise conducted by the Senate Committee on NDDC led by Senator Peter Nwaoboshi (Delta North).
This was made known by an observation by Nwaoboshi when he notified the Senate that Dr. Joy Nunieh was absent during the screening process, and subsequently urged the Senate to declare her ineligible for confirmation.
In response to Senate President, Dr Ahmed Lawan’s inquiry from Nwaoboshi if there was any official correspondence from Joy Nunieh explaining her absence, Nwaoboshi clarified that the Rivers nominee was not present during the open meeting of the Senate committee and that the committee further asked the Special Assistant to Mr. President, Senator Babajide Omoworare on her whereabouts and he replied that she was duly communicated and he was actually expecting her presence at the meeting.
He informed the Senate president that a decision was taken for her and Aisha Mohammed (North-West nominee) to appear before the committee on Monday but further explained that while Aisha was available Joy was absent yet again.
Following the development, Minority Leader, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, in his remarks, pointed out what can be termed a confusing scenario when he revealed that the Rivers nominee was recently sworn in as the acting managing director of the interim management committee set up by the Minster of Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Apkabio.
Abaribe said, “Some clarifications that I want to get from the chairman of the Senate Committee on NDDC is that this member representing Rivers State appears to be the same person that was sworn in as the interim managing director of NDDC. I’m not sure of the position she was sworn in was, which brings in some little confusion. What I will say is that this confusion is not needed, what we have are the nominees from Mr. President. Ours is to do the needful for Mr. President and return to the Presidency in due course.
Nneka Amaechi-Nnadi, Abuja
