Politics
MoU’s Non-Implementation: RVHA Summons Firm
The Rivers State House of Assembly has summoned management of Port Operator, West African Containers Terminal (WACT) to appear before its committee to answer questions bordering on Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Onne, Eleme Local Government Area.
The summon follows a petition presented before the House Committee on Local Contents, Youths and Employment by the Indigenous Contractors of Onne.
Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Igwe Aforji who disclosed this after meeting with the management of WACT, warned that the Assembly would no longer tolerate the attitude of companies who fail to engage Rivers people in their operations.
Aforji, who is the lawmaker representing Eleme Constituency in the State House of Assembly said the committee also summoned the Onne Community Liaison Officer (CLO) and mandated the company to provide all relevant documents of previous and present MoU’s it signed with indigenous contractors.
He noted that host communities should benefit from businesses operating in their domains and expressed sadness that companies hire hands from other states to occupy positions meant for Rivers people.
“So we want these companies to engage our youths, women, elders and their host communities in what they are doing. Never again would we allow any company to go to Lagos and bring people to work in the position that are meant for Rivers people.
“At this time, Rivers men and women should be ready to take their rightful positions in various companies within and around Rivers State. The State Assembly has sworn an oath to protect lives and property and the lives of every Rivers son and daughter will be protected according to the law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
“Gone are the days when companies take our people for granted. Every host community must benefit from the facilities and businesses that happen within and around their community.”
The lawmaker stated that his meeting with the company reveals that the latter deliberately refuse to engage its host community in their operations.
“After interrogation and their submission. We (the committee) have discovered that no MoU and they deliberately refused to engage the Onne community in the contracting that is happening within the WACT Company.
“So, we have decided as a committee to summon the CLO of the company which they claim they have been relating with to come with documents to prove that they have been engaging Onne sons and daughters in their operations within the free zone.
“As a committee, we have set out 6th November (today) that the CLO appear with the top management of WACT, furnish the committee with details of all contractors from Onne working with WACT,” he said.
But speaking to newsmen, the CLO, Onne, Jima Osaronu said it is not true that WACT has not supported the advancement of Onne community and faulted claims the allegations made against the company by a group of contractors.
Osaronu stated that for over ten years of its operation, WACT has supported the community through the provision of schools, scholarships, youth empowerment, jobs creation and contract opportunities for indigenes.
“The company has done well in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility. In carrying out community development, renovation of schools.
The Onne State School was done by WACT in 2004/2005,” the CLO Stated.
Dennis Naku
Politics
NASS Leadership Intervenes In Ex-Legislative Aides’ Severance Pay Delay
The leadership of the Senate and House of Representatives last Monday, waded into the non-payment of severance allowances for legislative aides who served in the 8th National Assembly between 2015 and 2019. President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, met the relevant agencies of government led by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed.
Special Assistant on Press to Ahmad Ezrel Tabiowo in a statement said the meeting, which was held behind closed doors, was attended by principal officers of the Senate and House of Representatives.
Also present at the meeting was the Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation, Ben Akabueze.
Lawan, at the meeting said the essence was to ensure the payment of severance allowances for legislative aides who worked between 2015 and 2019.
“The tenure of legislative aides employed by the National Assembly Commission and posted to members of the National Assembly is tied to the tenure of the National Assembly.
“ Therefore, they are entitled to severance allowance,” he said.
According to Lawan, prior to the intervention by both chambers, the senate leadership had a meeting with the management of the National Assembly and the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).
Lawan said the meeting with RMAFC identified some difficulties on who was supposed to pay the severance allowances to aides who served within the period.
Lawan said: “It is only fair that we give them what is due to them.
“We realise there was need to bring on board for this discussion the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning and the National Assembly Service Commission”.
“So that we discuss and finalise where the source of the severance allowance for the legislative aides will be.
“And the presence of both chambers here tells us that this is a matter that affects the entire National Assembly” Lawan added.
Politics
Kano Assembly Approves 20 Commissioner -Nominees
The Kano State House of Assembly has screened and confirmed the appointment of 20 commissioners nominated by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.
The House presided over by the Speaker, Alhaji Abdulazeez Garba-Gafasa, after the screening, which lasted for about three hours, later dissolved into committee of the whole.
Shortly after the committee meeting, the legislators deliberated on the screening which resulted to the confirmation of the commissioners.
Some of the nominees who were sometimes legislators and others who served as commissioners in the last dispensation were given only few minutes to explain their previous achievements.
It would also be recalled that last Monday, the speaker announced the receipt of the nominees from the governor out of which eight out of the 20 were his immediate past commissioners.
Among the nominees that served in the last administration were the former Commissioner for Information, Mr Muhammed Garba, and that of Local Government Affairs, Alhaji Murtala Sule-Garu.
Others include Ibrahim Mukhtar, Musa Iliyasu-Kwankwaso, Kabiru Ibrahim-Getso, Shehu Na’Allah-Kura, Mukhtar Ishak-Yakasai and Muhammed Tahir-Adam.
The new commissioners were Ma’azu Magaji, Nura Muhammad-Dankade, Zahra’u Umar-Muhammad, Aminu Ibrahim-Tsanyawa, Sadiq Aminu-Wali, Muhammad Baffa-Takai and Kabiru Ado-Lakwaya.
The remaining were Mariya Mahmoud-Bunkure, Ibrahim Ahmad-Karaye, Mahmoud Muhammad-Dansantsi, Muhammad Sanusi-Sa’id and Lawan Abdullahi-Musa.
Politics
Dickson’s Aide Predicts Victory For PDP In Sagbama
A Special Adviser to Bayelsa State Governor, Hon. Alfred Kemepado Nimizigha, has assured the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Douye Diri and his running mate, Senator Lawrence Ewrudjakpo total victory in Sagbama Constituency III in the forthcoming governorship elections in the state.
Hon. Alfred gave the assurance in Agbere town while welcoming the PDP Prosperity Campaign Train of Senator Douye Diri/Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo and Governor Dickson to Sagbama Constituency_III for the governorship campaigns.
Hon. Alfred Kemepado also used the medium to call on men, women and youths of Sagbama Constituency III Agbere, to galvanize support for the party ahead of the forthcoming November 16th gubernatorial election.
“In this present dispensation under the able leadership of “Our Talk Na Do Governor”, the people of Sagbama Constituency lll are placed in top government positions, this human capacity empowerment is first of its kind in the political history of Sagbama Constituency lll”. We have Commissioner for Finance, Commissioner for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Deputy Chief Of Staff Government House, Chairman Volunteer, Chairman Vigilante, the Chairman of Sagbama Local Government Area including so many SAs and SSAs,” he said.
Alfred, who is a renowned youth leader in Niger Delta thanked Governor Dickson for empowering the people of Sagbama Constituency lll, and urged the people to reciprocate the kind gesture and love demonstrated towards the leaders of Sagbama Constituency lll by Governor Henry Seriake Dickson.
