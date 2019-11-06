Cleric Charges Lawmakers On Good Governance

The Rivers State House of Assembly has summoned management of Port Operator, West African Containers Terminal (WACT) to appear before its committee to answer questions bordering on Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Onne, Eleme Local Government Area.

The summon follows a petition presented before the House Committee on Local Contents, Youths and Employment by the Indigenous Contractors of Onne.

Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Igwe Aforji who disclosed this after meeting with the management of WACT, warned that the Assembly would no longer tolerate the attitude of companies who fail to engage Rivers people in their operations.

Aforji, who is the lawmaker representing Eleme Constituency in the State House of Assembly said the committee also summoned the Onne Community Liaison Officer (CLO) and mandated the company to provide all relevant documents of previous and present MoU’s it signed with indigenous contractors.

He noted that host communities should benefit from businesses operating in their domains and expressed sadness that companies hire hands from other states to occupy positions meant for Rivers people.

“So we want these companies to engage our youths, women, elders and their host communities in what they are doing. Never again would we allow any company to go to Lagos and bring people to work in the position that are meant for Rivers people.

“At this time, Rivers men and women should be ready to take their rightful positions in various companies within and around Rivers State. The State Assembly has sworn an oath to protect lives and property and the lives of every Rivers son and daughter will be protected according to the law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Gone are the days when companies take our people for granted. Every host community must benefit from the facilities and businesses that happen within and around their community.”

The lawmaker stated that his meeting with the company reveals that the latter deliberately refuse to engage its host community in their operations.

“After interrogation and their submission. We (the committee) have discovered that no MoU and they deliberately refused to engage the Onne community in the contracting that is happening within the WACT Company.

“So, we have decided as a committee to summon the CLO of the company which they claim they have been relating with to come with documents to prove that they have been engaging Onne sons and daughters in their operations within the free zone.

“As a committee, we have set out 6th November (today) that the CLO appear with the top management of WACT, furnish the committee with details of all contractors from Onne working with WACT,” he said.

But speaking to newsmen, the CLO, Onne, Jima Osaronu said it is not true that WACT has not supported the advancement of Onne community and faulted claims the allegations made against the company by a group of contractors.

Osaronu stated that for over ten years of its operation, WACT has supported the community through the provision of schools, scholarships, youth empowerment, jobs creation and contract opportunities for indigenes.

“The company has done well in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility. In carrying out community development, renovation of schools.

The Onne State School was done by WACT in 2004/2005,” the CLO Stated.

