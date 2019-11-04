Dusty End For Dusty Deeds

There was a press release from Rivers State University, published in The Tide newspaper of Monday, October 14, 2019, (page11). It had to do with the dismissal of a Professor in the Department of Banking and Finance. There was also a statement that “The Council also directed Senate to Withdraw the degree certificates” of two part-time undergraduate students who had graduated from the dismissed Professor’s department. There was a mention of “wrongful graduation”.

It has become necessary to send in this write-up because, as pioneer academic staff of that institution from its inception as a university, one is a knowing-insider. Better as it may be, there is a need to point out some issues, though in a sketching manner, which would be in public interest. The dusty affairs that characterised the decline of that institution began when the Bursary Department got burnt by fire.

Someone thought it necessary to bring in an outsider to run the affairs of the university. Unfortunately the effects of the fire-brigade decision following the arson and the new cure-all medicine became more dangerous than the ailment diagnosed on the spot.

As an ex-police intelligence officer before becoming a lecturer, I approached a few highly experienced pioneer lecturers and made efforts to seek the intervention of the state House of Assembly.

It was not long before there arose a system of fascism in the administration of a university. There were series of local and national strikes by university lecturers, and there were a few patriotic and professional-minded lecturers who wanted to see that RSUST remained a model institution. Unfortunately, the virus of dirty politics infected that institution, tearing the rank of the academic staff apart. The division and animosity fostered by those who were more interested in becoming professors than ideal lecturers have remained hitherto.

There was a time that a branch chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) was hunted and harassed like a criminal and then dismissed. His re-instatement after about three years was a great victory for justice. A situation where hypocrisy, boot-licking and holier-than-thou attitude become instruments for personnel elevation, things would fall apart. A situation where gossip-peddling becomes an instrument of management, there would be division and animosity among members of the workforce. Things get worse if those anomalies are encouraged.

In the old Rivers State University of Science and Technology, managing the division and animosity in that institution required fostering an “ integrity” group, with sanctioning as a trade-mark. A situation where an administrator would manager an establishment via a divide-and-rule strategy, the success of that step would be short-lived.

Even though some mercenary staff would benefit from a fascist system of management through such strategy would decline eventually. Therefore, it has become necessary to mention those facts because a vital management malpractice bedevilling this country is the use of paid agents, usually insiders, to enthrone an undemocratic regime. This management style accounts for the decline in public bureaucracy.

When, in 2012, an “Appeal for sanity in RSUST, by Retired Pioneers Academic Staff of the University” was meant to be taken to Rivers State House of Assembly, the move was seen as an affront by those who know better how to run a university. There had also been a suggestion for instituting a public commission of inquiry into the affairs and management style of the university. The change of name of the institution to Rivers State University has not changed much.

Rather, what is obvious is that it becomes difficult to root out and eradicate a virus once it has been allowed to poison the blood stream. Efforts made in the past by patriotic individuals and humble groups to re-position the university did not yield much result. This is largely because all such patriotic staff are now retired from the institution.

Whatever dusty deeds that resulted in the Bursary Unit of the university being gutted by fire, there was also another issue which was suggested for adoption as far back as 1983. When house rent began to go up in Port Harcourt, from N24,000 for a three-bedroom flat, to N420,000, there was a suggestion to give housing loan rather than rent flats for senior staff.

There were several other cost-saving suggestions, to ensure prudence and foster productivity. Someone specifically said in a Senate meeting that “ those of you who studied abroad should know that we are in Nigeria”. Although that statement was meant to be a joke, it was revealing. “We are in Nigeria” was interpreted to mean that “ you must hustle to get what you want, for nobody would give you anything just for the asking”.

The work of a PHD student threw more light into what it takes to survive in the Nigerian political economy, there was an emphasis that productivity is not a national value. Many Nigerians have questioned the country’s reward system. With regards to the professional misconducts of “ sorting and extortion of money”, including sex for marks, these issues have more deep-rooted origins and explanations which a public, sincere inquiry would help to bring to light.

One would ask: is sorting worse than promotion for loyalty to a tyrannical leader? Where merit and productivity do not count, then, what do you find?

Bright Amirize