CAF U-23 AFCON: ‘Dream Team VII Can Win Every Game’
Nigerian midfielder, Kelechi Nwakali, has dismissed the notion that the national U-23 team is under pressure to defend their CAF U-23 African Cup of Nations title.
Nigeria faces Zambia, Ivory Coast, and South Africa in the Group B matches of the tournament and the Huesca midfielder believed Nigeria is a team to beat because they are the defending champions.
“First of all, Nigeria, we are the defending champions and I believe that only that is enough confidence for us.”
“Playing South Africa, Zambia and even the Ivory Coast team, they are good opponents, we are going to respect them and not underrate them but at the same time having it at the back of our minds that we are going there to achieve our aim which is going to the Olympics next year. For me I don’t think there is any pressure.
He, however, assured Nigerians that the team will fight to win every game in Egypt.
“We want to win every game but this is football, at the same time we have to do what we have to do which is one thing at a time – picking the ticket to the Olympic.
“If we have to win the competition, then we are ready to do that because that is why we are going there but at the same time the first objective is to pick up the ticket to the Olympics”.
The Olympic Eagles, arrived in Cairo on Thursday evening, trained on Saturday after working out in the gym the previous day.
CAF Confederation Cup: Rangers Beat ASC Kara 1-0
Rangers International Football Club of Enugu yesterday pipped ASC Kara of Togo 1-0 to reach the CAF Confederation Cup group stage.
Rangers reached the group stage with superior away goal as the first leg ended 2-1 in Togo a fortnight ago.
Rangers playing at home took the lead through Chinonso Eziekwe in the 19th minute, which turned out to be the only goal of the match.
ASC Kara took the game to Rangers after the break but the home team defense proved to be a hard nut to crack for the visitors.
Speaking after the match, Rangers gaffer Benedict Ugwu, said it was a tough match.
He said: “It was a good match as we were made to suffer after the interval but we would have scored more goals if not that we missed chances.
“ We are going to work on our scoring so that we can scale the hurdle of the group stage.”
Ugwu urged the fans to be patient with the team, promising that the players will do better in subsequent matches. The Enugu State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Vitus Okechi, praised Rangers players for their tenacity and pledged that the team will be worked on before the group stage to ensure their progression in the competition.
“ I have said it before that the team will receive the ministry’s full support.
“ We are going to help the team wherever our services are needed.
“ This is the only team in Enugu that is representing the state and the nation in international competition, so they must receive our maximum support,” Okechi said.
Eaglets’ Captain Apologises For Loss To Australia
Golden Eaglets’ captain, Samson Tijani, has rued the 2-1 loss to Australia at the FIFA U17 World Cup and has promised that the team would return to winning ways when they face their next opponents tomorrow in the Round of 16.
At minute 21, Peter Olawale equalised for the World Cup heavyweights with a left-footed shot from the edge of the area after Noah Botic had given the Australians the lead in the 13th minute, and the 1899 Hoffenheim striker scored what proved to the winning goal nine minutes into the second half to secure three points for the Joeys.
It was Nigeria’s third defeat in their last 31 matches played at the FIFA U17 World Cup; Switzerland and Croatia are the other countries to have managed a win against the Golden Eaglets in the last 10 years.
“We wanted to get a result, but we could not find an equalizer; we really worked hard, but it was hard luck,’’ Samson Tijani told newsmen after the match.
“We thank God for being injury free, and I’ll say we are very sorry for the loss. I promise, by the next game, we are going to make them happy and proud,” he said.
The Golden Eaglets have reached the final of each of the last four FIFA U17 World Cups they have played, winning three in 2007, 2013 and 2015.
Eunisell Extends Sponsorship Deal With Rivers United
Africa-focused specialty chemicals and oil and gas engineering solutions company, Eunisell, has extended its kit sponsorship deal with Rivers United FC.
The deal was extended at a brief ceremony at Eunisell’s headquarters in Lagos at the wekend.
As part of the deal which will see Eunisell continue as kit sponsors for the Rivers United FC, a giant billboard to underline the partnership between both brands will be set up in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
Also, a special Eunisell booth will also be constructed inside the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, home ground of Rivers United FC , for representatives of the company to watch games played by the club.
Speaking at the ceremony, General Manager of Rivers United FC, Okey Kpalukwu explained that the partnership which has been running for many years is one that is latent and beneficial to ‘the Pride of Rivers’.
“I have to reassure you that we have done all that is necessary for us to do as a team for the forthcoming season”.
“We are happy with (Eunisell) and this relationship and I can also assure you that the Rivers State Government is also happy with this partnership,”Kpalukwu said.
