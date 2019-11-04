Niger Delta
Agency Commissions Solar Plant In A’ Ibom
The Rural Electrification Agency (REA), has commissioned a 100KW solar hybrid mini grid power plant constructed and operated by GVE, Nigeria’s mini-grid developer, in Akpabom Community, Onna local government area.
The project was co-financed by the Rural Electrification Fund (REF), impact investor All On, and the Akwa Ibom state government.
Mrs. Damilola Ogunbiyi, the REA Managing Director/CEO, emphasised the Federal Government’s commitment to meeting its developmental goals by providing electricity access for all.
She stated that “as an agency, we are responsible for powering unserved and underserved communities, therefore, it is fulfilling every time homes, businesses, schools and medical centres are connected to sustainable solar power. Almost immediately, we are able to witness rural communities being transformed with clean energy through the jobs that are created during construction, to their micro and small businesses scaling to larger capacity thanks to reliable electricity.”
Dr. Wiebe Boer, the CEO of All On, a Shell funded off grid energy impact investment company, commented, “As a private investor, we are pleased to partner with the REA and the Akwa Ibom state government to finance GVE to construct and operate this commercial minigrid for the Akpabom community. These kinds of public and private sector collaborations make projects like this bankable and are the best way to close the energy access gap in Nigeria at scale.”
His Royal Highness Obong Barr. Samuel Johnson Efik, the Head of Oniong Clan in Akpabom, expressed gratitude to the Federal Government and the private sector developer and investor for providing electricity to their small community.
“Our businesses are now fully operational; especially at night. Our fishermen are able to preserve their fish and businesses, in general, are growing. Today is indeed the beginning of better things to come for Akpabom.”
According to GVE Projects Limited Chief Executive Officer Ifeanyi Orajaka, “It is a thing of pride that GVE, an indigenous Nigerian firm, can be a part of developing Nigeria’s rural areas and growing the evolving off grid energy sector in the country. We are very grateful to the REF, our private investors All On and the European Union Electrification Finance Initiative (ElectriFI) for co-investing in our company and the Akwa Ibom state Government for co-funding and providing tremendous support towards the success of the project through the state Ministry of Science and Technology”
The installed Akpabom mini grid, comprising a total of 306 solar panels and a distribution network cable of 5.5KM, will adequately energize the community..
Niger Delta
PDP Ward Chairmen Want Govt To Tackle Insecurity
The forum of Ward Chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Degema Local Government Area has cried out to the State Government and all relevant agencies to tackle the rising cases of insecurity and flood currently ravaging some communities in the LGA.
The Chairmen made the appeal recently in Port Harcourt when they paid courtesy call on the member representing Degema State Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon.Antony Soberekon in his office.
Presenting the position of the Ward Chairmen, the Chairman of PDP,ward Ten, DELGA ,Mr.Ofubaraibim Clerkson stated that insecurity is a major problem facing the area,adding that the Assembly member should work towards empowering the people of the area.’we want you to table the issue of insecurity before the Assembly,’Clerkson said.
In the same vein, the Chairman of PDP in ward 2,Mr.Tombodia-a Alaliye T. stated that substantial part of Bakana community has been submerged by flood and called on the state government including relevant bodies to mobilise resources to alleviate the sufferings of the people,noting that the people deserve safety of their lives and property.’
Agiobu,Charly and Marian compounds in Bakana have been affected by the flood’, Alaliye said.
Lending his voice to the menace of flood,Tamunoemi Lily,Chairman,Ward Seven, PDP Delga, revealed that flood has adversely affected his ward,insisting that property have been destroyed.
He, therefore, and called on the government to come to the aid of the people.’
“The whole of the Tombia Jetty which is in ward 7 has been submerged by the flood. One woman lost all her belongings’.
He also decried the rising insecurity and criminality in the area and called for a joint effort between the executive and legislative arms of the state government to tackle the menace.
The chairman of ward 15,PDP DELGA, Ibikiri G.O.C.Markson in his submission urged public office holders to continue to stand for the people who elected them,noting that they are answerable to the people at all times. He advised public office holders to close ranks and bridge the gap of communication between them and the people they represent. He appealed to the DELGA representative in the state house of Assembly to always respond to the urgent needs of the people.
Responding to the issues raised by the ward chairmen, the member representing Degema Constituency in the State Assembly, Hon.Anthony Soberekon, said he is working tirelessly to bring succour to the communities in DELGA that have been affected by the flood upsurge.
Niger Delta
Edo Can Generate 200,000 Jobs From Palm Oil -Emefiele
The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele says Edo State can generate more than 200,000 jobs and millions of dollars in foreign exchange from supporting cultivation and processing of palm oil.
Emefiele, said this at the first convocation lecture of Edo State University, Iyamho, Auchi, last Friday.
In his lecture entitled “The Role of Monetary Policy towards Economic Growth in Nigeria”, Emefiele said agriculture was one of the surest ways of growing the economy.
He explained that during the peak of the oil crisis, Nigeria earned close to $23 billion from exports of crude oil in 2017 as against Indonesia which, he said, earned close to $22 billion from palm oil export within the same period.
“I am indeed delighted that following our intervention with palm oil producers, over the next few years, annual production of the product in Edo alone will be in the realm of 350,000 metric tons,” he said.
Emefiele noted that Nigeria had large arable land that could be put to good use in the cultivation of not only palm oil but also cotton, cocoa, tomatoes and rice, among others.
“We intend to leverage on unconventional monetary policy tools to improve local production of these commodities, as growth in Nigeria’s agriculture and manufacturing sectors is critical in our efforts to create a diversified wealth base for the country.
“It will also help to insulate our economy from volatility associated with changes in crude oil price,” he said.
Emefiele disclosed that the crude oil price could not rise like before, pointing out that certain factors had been put in place to control the oil prices not to go beyond $100 per barrel.
In his remarks, Gov. Godwin Obaseki lauded Emefiele for the innovative policies put in place by the apex bank to grow the country’s economy.
Obaseki specifically commended the CBN governor for the Anchor Borrowers Programme which, he said, his state had also benefited from.
Our correspondent reports that the event was attended by a former governor of the state and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomole and the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwanu Akiolu, among others.
Niger Delta
Group Demands Transparency, Accountability In N’Delta Ministry
The Niger Delta People Liberation Force (NDPLF) has demanded transparency and accountability in the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs with a view to fighting corruption.
The leader of the group, Mr Aaron Akpoyibo, disclosed this in a press release made available to newsmen in Benin City.
Akpoyibo berated the Minister of Niger Delta, Mr Godswill Akpabio for his overbearing influence in activities of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
He accused Akpabio of playing God for setting up a three-man NDDC interim management Committee led by Mrs. Joy Ghene Nuieh as the Acting Managing Director without president Muhammadu Buhari’s approval.
Akpoyibo tasked the Minister on prompt completion of the East-West Road that had been abandoned after Mr Godsday Orubebe, former Minister of Niger Delta exited office.
President Muhammadu Buhari, through the office of the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustaph in August, 2019, announced the appointment of a 16-man Board members of NDDC in which Chief Bernard Okumagba was named the Managing Director, along with Dr. Pius Odubu as Chairman of the Board.
According to him, “The NDPLF completely rejects the interim management committee set up by Godswill Akpabio because it is not in the interest of the NDDC and the Niger Delta region to set up such a Committee when the Senate has began the screening and promised to complete the exercise within seven days.”
He recalled how Akpabio in a recent interview on a national television alleged that the interim management Committee would stay in office until the Senate approval of the new board in one breath, and in another breath declared that the Committee would stay until the completion of forensic audit ordered by President Buhari.
“We had initially thought that it was the right decision, but Akpabio’s conduct so far shows that the NDDC under the Niger Delta Ministry would not be able to achieve its statutory responsibilities.
“The supervision of the NDDC should be returned back to the Presidency as it was before now. “We are compelled to ask what exactly is Chief Akpabio’s intention in setting up the interim management Committee?
“How can an interim management committee be set up, when we know that within a week time, the Senate would have cleared the board members ready for inauguration?”, the group queried.
Trending
-
Sports4 days ago
Senegal Beats European Champions
-
News4 days ago
TRCN Confirms 45,301 Teachers For Licences
-
News4 days ago
Prison, Safest Place For Nnamdi Kanu -Judge
-
Politics1 day ago
Oshiomhole Apologises To Obaseki, Akiolu
-
Sports4 days ago
Musa Tops AFCON Qualifiers’ List
-
Niger Delta4 days ago
Nigerians Hail Ayade Over Garment Factory
-
Politics4 days ago
LG Boss Flags Off Construction Of Secretariat
-
Politics4 days ago
I’m Unbroken By Supreme Court’s Verdict – Atiku