Agency Commissions Solar Plant In A’ Ibom

The forum of Ward Chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Degema Local Government Area has cried out to the State Government and all relevant agencies to tackle the rising cases of insecurity and flood currently ravaging some communities in the LGA.

The Chairmen made the appeal recently in Port Harcourt when they paid courtesy call on the member representing Degema State Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon.Antony Soberekon in his office.

Presenting the position of the Ward Chairmen, the Chairman of PDP,ward Ten, DELGA ,Mr.Ofubaraibim Clerkson stated that insecurity is a major problem facing the area,adding that the Assembly member should work towards empowering the people of the area.’we want you to table the issue of insecurity before the Assembly,’Clerkson said.

In the same vein, the Chairman of PDP in ward 2,Mr.Tombodia-a Alaliye T. stated that substantial part of Bakana community has been submerged by flood and called on the state government including relevant bodies to mobilise resources to alleviate the sufferings of the people,noting that the people deserve safety of their lives and property.’

Agiobu,Charly and Marian compounds in Bakana have been affected by the flood’, Alaliye said.

Lending his voice to the menace of flood,Tamunoemi Lily,Chairman,Ward Seven, PDP Delga, revealed that flood has adversely affected his ward,insisting that property have been destroyed.

He, therefore, and called on the government to come to the aid of the people.’

“The whole of the Tombia Jetty which is in ward 7 has been submerged by the flood. One woman lost all her belongings’.

He also decried the rising insecurity and criminality in the area and called for a joint effort between the executive and legislative arms of the state government to tackle the menace.

The chairman of ward 15,PDP DELGA, Ibikiri G.O.C.Markson in his submission urged public office holders to continue to stand for the people who elected them,noting that they are answerable to the people at all times. He advised public office holders to close ranks and bridge the gap of communication between them and the people they represent. He appealed to the DELGA representative in the state house of Assembly to always respond to the urgent needs of the people.

Responding to the issues raised by the ward chairmen, the member representing Degema Constituency in the State Assembly, Hon.Anthony Soberekon, said he is working tirelessly to bring succour to the communities in DELGA that have been affected by the flood upsurge.