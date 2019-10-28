News
RSG Warns Against Illegal Parking
The Taskforce on Street Trading, Illegal Motor Parks and Mechanics in Rivers State has appealed to Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and security agents to work with them in ensuring that orderliness is restored across the state.
Coordinator of the Taskforce Hon. Bright Amaewhule who made the appeal during a courtesy visit to the office of FRSC and Choba Area Command in Port Harcourt said most drivers are driving without drivers licence.
He noted that most commercial vehicles are plying the roads of Port Harcourt without number plates thereby making it difficult for identification.
Hon. Amaewhule cautioned against traffic controllers that encourage these illegal parking, emphasising that the law was not made for a particular set of people.
“We are not against a police officer who wants to help himself by indulging himself in commercial businesses. But what we are saying is that the right thing should be done in terms of operating from the various parks and bus stops,” he said
The Taskforce Coordinator also warned against commercial drivers posing as security agents with items such as police caps or stickers to load and offload in illegal parks.
Also speaking, the Commander (FRSC) Corp Commander David Mendie said driving without drivers licence and plate number is illegal, stressing that it attracts the penalty of the law.
Commander Mendie called on drivers to register and acquire their licences as many of these licences are lying in the office waiting for collection.
Responding the Area commander, Choba Area Command, Stephen Okunade said every police officer should support this move and help the task force to succeed in the purpose of which it was formed.
According to him, police officers are supposed to come to the rescue of members of the force if faced with any form of challenge during operations.
“We know how stubborn these commercial vehicles can be at any point in time to sabotage the efforts of the government by not obeying traffic rules, we won’t hesitate to take such persons up to face the law” he said
He further commended the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for initiating the Taskforce to bring back sanity to the streets of Port Harcourt and members of the Taskforce for working tirelessly in ensuring the stop of street trading and illegal motor parks.
Benice Iragunima
News
Slash Federal Lawmakers’ Salaries, Allowances -Action Aid
The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Action Aid Nigeria (AAN) has called for the immediate reduction of the salaries and allowances of all lawmakers and political office holders in the country as part of measures to save money for the infrastructural development of Nigeria.
They made the call, yesterday, at the end of a meeting to review the ‘State of the Nation’, within the third quarter of 2019, in a communique signed by the BoT Chairperson, Dr. Jummai Umar-Ajijola.
The AAN Board told the Federal Government that to cut running cost, Nigeria must reduce the number of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as a matter of urgency.
“Government also must liaise with the Revenue Mobilization and Fiscal Commission (RMFAC) to slash salaries of all lawmakers and political office holders in order to save money for the infrastructural development of Nigeria especially now that funding the 2020 budget poses a huge challenge.
“Not discarding the efforts of government in improving the economy, we believe that much more can be done to make Nigeria better and safer for the citizens. We have therefore reviewed the happenings in government, economy and issues of security within the last quarter, particularly as it affects vulnerable groups: women, children, Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), and the youths,” the communique said.
It said that the cost of governance in Nigeria is disproportionately high relative to productivity and there is need for urgent action if government really wants to improve the situation.
It added that the current Value Added Tax (VAT) collection system is ineffectual and porous and that spending VAT proceeds on recurrent expenditure is counter-productive.
It said that the 2020 proposed budget has huge provisions for debt servicing and does not address the high need for infrastructural development given the growing population.
“The growing insecurity and volatile environments in different parts of the country will make it very difficult for development programs to be implemented if not promptly dealt with. Climate change is perhaps the most serious environmental threat to the fight against hunger, malnutrition, disease and poverty in Nigeria, mainly through its impact on agricultural productivity.
“The rights of communities where mining take place in Nigeria are not adequately protected. There are gaps in mining laws and investors do not comply with regulations. Nigerian universities lack gender-specific mechanisms to tackle violence against students, particularly females and their peculiarities.”
The AAN Board also call for the scrapping of either the Senate or the House of Representatives as a bi-cameral legislature increases the cost of governance.
It called for more consultation with stakeholders, as the proposed VAT increase will hike inflation and put more economic burden on the masses.
It said that rather than increase VAT, the nation’s tax base should be broadening.
It said, “We insist on a thorough appraisal of the current VAT regime and ask Federal Government to account to the people how the proceeds are spent.
“The 2020 budget should capture adequate funding of Agriculture, Health and Education sectors given their strategic importance.
“Agriculture employs up to 80% of the population, especially in the informal sector, where the majority of the small-scale food producers are women farmers. The health sector requires improved funding.
“Our health centres, maternities and hospitals lack basic essential facilities and drugs and evidences have shown that increased investment in these pro-poor sectors has strong impact on poverty and inequality reduction, while simultaneously creating employment opportunities.”
While acknowledging that the police alone cannot deliver on security, the AAN Board charge the Inspector General of Police to take the battle to the criminals’ doorsteps by re-evaluating and implementing new operational strategies to stem the tide of kidnapping, armed robbery and banditry.
It said, “We urge the federal and states’ legislatures to strengthen Nigeria’s legal framework in order to have stiffer sanctions that will deter people from engaging in criminal activities. AAN supports the Federation of Nigerian Mining Host Communities in demanding a review of laws that regulate the mining sector.
“We demand that the communities’ rights must be protected in the process of issuing licenses for mining. We also call for a robust mining audit to ensure fairness and transparency as well as making legal provisions for artisanal mining.”
News
Buhari Attends Future Investment Summit In Riyadh, Today…Praises Adamawa Gov At 52
President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja, today for Riyadh, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to attend the third edition of the Future Investment Initiative organised by Saudi’s Public Investment Fund.
According to a release posted on the Instagram handle of a presidential aide, Buhari Sallau, the theme of the programme is, ‘‘What’s Next for Global Business?’’
The statement revealed that the event, which holds from tomorrow to Thursday, October 31, will focus on three key pillars: “Sustainable Future, Technology for Good and Advanced Society.
“The three-day event will be held under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia and chaired by Deputy Premier, Chairman of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs and PIF, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.
“Given the increased investor confidence in Nigeria’s economy, President Buhari will use the occasion to speak about the economic opportunities that abound in Nigeria, the effectiveness of his administration’s policies to improve the business environment, and invite investors to the country,” the release noted.
Continuing, it said, “It is noteworthy that the total value of capital inflow into Nigeria increased from $12billion in the first half-year of 2018 to $14billion for the same period in 2019.
“The Nigerian delegation will leverage on the resources in Saudi’s PIF, which aims at becoming one of the largest and most impactful sovereign wealth funds in the world, to seek foreign investments in critical projects in the country’s oil and gas sector, particularly the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas Pipeline – the 614 km-long natural gas pipeline currently being developed by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.
“Nigerian officials will see also take advantage of the summit to accelerate discussions on the planned interest of the Saudi oil company, Aramco, to revamp Nigeria’s refineries and new investments in the oil and gas sector.”
Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State to set good leadership standards for young politicians as he turned 52.
This was contained in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in Abuja, yesterday.
“I am proud to say that you have started off well. You should therefore not rest on your oars until the people feel the impact of good governance.
News
Banigo Advocates Digital Learning
The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, says digital learning tools were very important for the 21st Century children.
Banigo stated this during the “Start-up Kids” event in the Start-up Port Harcourt Week at the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park, last Saturday.
According to the deputy governor, children of today were the ones that would lead this nation and the world in future.
“Look at all the beautiful ideas you have been able to create within a short time, you have been able to produce solutions, apps, entrepreneurial activities, and educational apps to make learning easier and fun”, she stressed.
Banigo said along with the excellence in the traditional educational pursuits, it was important that the young ones also blend in creativity, mentoring skills and imagination, stressing that it would help to move the state and nation forward.
The deputy governor, who congratulated the children from various schools in the state for their brilliant performance, assured them that the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration’s commitment to provide quality education for all children in the state was not negotiable.
“His Excellency, Chief Nyesom Wike is very proud of you, we want to see you become great leaders in the future, may God bless and protect you to fulfil the golden destinies which God has ordained for you”, Banigo further stressed.
Also speaking, the Convener of the Start-up Port Harcourt Week, Bereni Fiberesima, said the event was organised to fulfil the need to grow young entrepreneurs in Port Harcourt because of the belief that the future belongs to the young people.
Trending
-
Politics4 days ago
Vote Buying: Group Wants Stiffer Sanctions For Offenders
-
Featured17 hours ago
ASUU Prepares For Nationwide Strike Over IPPIS
-
Sports4 days ago
Excess Payment:Minister Approves Funds To Refund IAAF
-
Featured4 days ago
Teachers’ Professional Code Of Conduct
-
Politics4 days ago
INEC Warns Against Violence In Bayelsa, Kogi Elections
-
Sports4 days ago
Nigeria Drops In FIFA Ranking
-
Politics4 days ago
Ex-LG Boss Slams Kalu Over Militarisation Of Abia North
-
Politics4 days ago
Abia Assembly To Develop Legislative Term Agenda