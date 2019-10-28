Business
R&D Automobile Opens For Business In PH
A German-based automobile company, R & D Automobile, has extended its business branch to Port Harcourt with affordable discount offer to prospective customers.
The Chief Executive Officer, R & D Automobile, Annison Brown Dressman, made this known on the sidelines of an exhibition of the company’s cars in Port Harcourt, last Friday.
He said the company deals on sales, servicing and polishing of vehicles of all brands and had opened a branch in Port Harcourt to enable the people in the Niger Delta region have the feel of the company’s efficient service delivery.
Dressman regretted that at the beginning of the operation, the company went the wrong direction by targeting the rich for the more luxurious cars, but now targets everybody, adding that the company had designed various packages that are beneficial to prospective customers, including average Nigerians.
According to him, as part of the packages, we are committed to transparency in business, we show the history about the car, we give warranty and guideline, we give you various opportunities, various terms of payment like draft, installment and swap. That is, you can trade in your old car, pay the difference and we give you a new car. You can also place order for a new car and we will import it with our own money, when it arrives, you pay and take delivery”.
He explained that the company deals with all brands of cars for all classes of people, including brands like BMW, Toyota, Lexus, Honda, luxurious cars and SUV.
Dressman appealed to members of the public to take advantage of the company’s discount and make themselves car owners.
Business
2020 Budget: Opposition Reps Reject Secret Sessions
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led opposition in the House of Representatives has insisted on thorough legislative scrutiny of the N10.33 trillion 2020 budget estimates, to ensure they reflect the wishes of over 200 million Nigerians.
Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu (Delta-PDP), in a statement he personally signed and issued to the media at the weekend, said that though the House had “resolved to pass the budget before the end of the year, the details, particularly the capital expenditure items and implementation modules, must meet the yearning of Nigerians before the budget is passed into law”.
The Minority Leader stressed that Nigerians were depending on them, “to protect their interest in critical issues that directly affect their lives, particularly on budget planning and implementation in key sectors.”
The opposition caucus assured that “the details of the N2.46 trillion capital budget must be dissected and adjusted accordingly, to ensure that critical needs of Nigerians are adequately accommodated, as well as to plug waste and eliminate budgetary corruption at every stage”.
According to the minority leader, “Given the sorry state of our infrastructure, the opposition must ensure that the votes earmarked by Mr President for the rehabilitation of roads, power infrastructure, health services, agriculture, water resources, education, among other critical sectors, are thoroughly scrutinised to guarantee full implementation as well as reflect the federal character principle across board”.
Elumelu said that the House received with shock, news reports, that certain committees barred the media from covering their budget defence sessions.
The minority leader insisted that budget defence must be in the “open and more so, transparent, so that Nigerians are fully carried along in all the processes leading to budgetary decisions in all critical sectors.”
The statement said that, “the minority leader has, therefore, directed all opposition members in various committees, to ensure strict compliance with the democratic principles of transparency, accountability and prudence in the budget planning as well as in the implementation oversight of both the capital and recurrent components”.
The opposition members also assured that it was “poised to fully monitor the implementation of special intervention funds for the unemployed as well as the welfare of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North East and other parts of the country to ensure that the money is not diverted as witnessed in the past under a former Secretary of the Government of the Federation (SGF)”.
Hon. Elumelu assured that the opposition would take a critical look at all revenue projections from Value Added Tax (VAT) and other tax regimes so as to ensure equity and fairness as well as to guarantee that the masses are not overburdened in the process.
Business
CBN To Auction N93.13bn Treasury Bills
The Central Bank of Nigeria is billed to auction N93.13 billion worth of treasury bills in a Dutch auction at the end of the month.
The CBN said in its tender notice on Wednesday that the treasury bills spread across the 91-day, 182-day and 364-day tenors.
It said N28.02 billion would be offered on the 91-day tenor while N10.62 billion would be offered on the 182-day tenor.
It added that the 364-day tenor offered N93.92 billion for subscription.
The notice read in part, “All money market dealers should submit bids through the CBN S4 web interface between 9.00 am and 11.00 am on Wednesday, October 30.
“Each bid must be in multiple of N1,000 and subject to a minimum of N50,001,000.
“Authorised money market dealers can submit multiple bids. A bid may be for authorised money market dealers own account, non-money market dealers or interested members of the public.”
The CBN said the result of the auction would be announced by 11.30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.
It stated that it reserved the right to reject any bid, adding that allotment letters would be issued for successful bids on Thursday, October 31, 2019 while payment for the successful bids would be made not later than 11.00am on Thursday, October 31, 2019.
According to the notice, the CBN reserves the right to vary the amount on offer in line with market realities prevailing as at the period of auction of the treasury bills.
Business
FIRS Gets N8.5trn Revenue Target For 2020
The Federal Government has set a tax collection target of N8.5 trillion for the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) in the 2020 fiscal period.
This target is contained in the Fiscal Strategy Paper of the Federal Government which had already been approved by the National Assembly.
The amount represents a drop of N300 billion when compared to the N8.8 trillion target for the service in the 2019 fiscal period.
The Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, had, in a letter dated August 8, 2019, which he personally signed, asked the FIRS chairman, Babatunde Fowler, to explain reasons for ‘significant’ variances in budgeted collections and actual collections of tax in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, when the actual amount collected as tax fell below the budgeted target.
Fowler had, in his response, blamed the drop in the price of crude oil and recession for the shortfall recorded in actual tax collections from 2015 to 2018.
The FIRS chairman noted that within the period, the price of crude oil fell from an average of $113.72, $110.98 and $100.40 per barrel in 2012, 2013 and 2014 to $52.65, $43.80 and $54.08 per barrel in 2015, 2016 and 2017, respectively.
He also blamed the variance on a reduction in crude oil production from 2.31mbpd, 2.18mbpd and 2.20mbpd in 2012, 2013 and 2014 to 2.12mbpd, 1.81mbpd and 1.88mbpd in 2015, 2016 and 2017, respectively.
