Oil & Energy
‘Nigeria’s Refineries Processed No Crude In One Month’
The combined yield efficiency of Nigeria’s refineries has crashed to zero, the latest report on the performance of the facilities has shown.
Nigeria’s refineries are the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company, Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company, and Port Harcourt Refining Company. In the report, which was released by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the refineries also performed woefully in terms of the volume of crude oil they processed.
The corporation stated in its just released monthly financial and operations report for July 2019 that the three refineries processed no drop of crude oil and produced no product during the month under review.
It said their combined yield efficiency dropped from the 31.19 per cent in June to zero per cent in July 2019.
An analysis of the combined performance of the facilities also showed that after they recorded an opening stock of 212,165 metric tonnes, the refineries posted zero per cent as crude processed, finished and intermediate products.
They also recorded zero per cent as plant consumption, losses and capacity utilisation. Their combined plant capacity was put at 445,000 barrels per day.
The NNPC said, “In July 2019, the three refineries processed no crude and produced no product for the month as against 38,977MT processed in June 2019.
“Combined yield efficiency is zero per cent compared to 31.19 per cent recorded in June 2019 owing largely to rehabilitation work being carried out in the refineries.”
The national oil firm insisted that the poor output of the facilities was due to the work being carried out on the refineries.
It said, “For the month of July 2019, the three refineries produced no intermediate product, hence, combined capacity utilisation is at zero per cent.
“The waning operational performance recorded is attributable to ongoing revamp of the refineries which is expected to further enhance capacity utilisation once completed.”
Nigeria’s Future Depends On Gas -Presidency
Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Public Affairs, Ajuri Ngelale says gas is the new oil and future of Nigeria.
Ngelale said this in Abuja while speaking on government’s effort at combating climate change issues, particularly gas flaring in the country.
“President Muhammadu Buhari has really prioritised a very key adjustment in the oil and gas sector.
“One of them is that he recognises like many developed nations that gas is the new oil; gas is the future.
“Oil is going to eventually give way to cleaner fuels, wind biomass, solar, electric vehicles, and all of that but we know that gas is going to continue.
“And to be very specific on what I am talking about, not only have we concluded the Final Investment Decision (FID) on train-7 of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG).
“Essentially it’s going to add almost a third of our gas production to our current gas production when train-7 is completed under the NLNG, but he has also prioritised new gas pipeline networks.”
The Tide reports that Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), recently made under the Conference of Paris Agreement, embodies the country’s efforts to reduce national emissions and to adapt to the effects of climate change.
If fully implemented, these efforts will pave way for a low carbon economy and result in about 50 per cent of reduction in emissions.
It will also boost economic growth at an average annual rate of five per cent by 2030.
Ngelale added that the 2.5billion dollars gas pipeline project- AKK (Ajaokuta to Kaduna to Kano) is a priority of the President, which is geared toward effective export of gas to the Trans-Sahara, North Africa and Morocco.
“Already we have the West Africa Gas Pipeline, we are going to connect that up to Morocco, but we want one that is going to go straight up to the Sahara over the next five to 10 years.
DPR Seals Five Filling Stations In C’River
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has sealed five fillings stations in Cross River State for selling petrol above the government approved price of N145 per litre and other offences.
DPR Operations Controller in Cross River State, Mr Philip Awolu, disclosed this to newsmen in Calabar, yesterday
The intensified surveillance across the state was led by, Head of Operations of DPR in Calabar, Mr SirCham Musa-Mohammed.
Awolu said that the filling stations were sealed for cheating the public in violation of stipulated rules guiding operations in the petroleum sector.
“During the week, my officers visited 51 filling stations in Northern Cross River and out of that, 48 were active while three of them were not having petrol.
“Out of the 51 stations visited, five were sealed for selling above the pump price of N145 per litre, others closed for under dispensing and other offences,” he said.
The Operations Controller said that notices had been given to marketers who had not regularised their filling stations to do so and get their operating licenses or face sanctions.
“When we deployed our officials to the field, we sensitised the public on the need to have a licence before they can set up a filling station.
“As part of our activities, we hope that in a short while, all filing stations operating in the state would come forth and register for their operating license,” he added.
On distribution of the product from the Calabar depot, Awolu said that there was availability of the product that would serve the state, pointing out that there was no need for panic buying.
“The only challenge we have is in the Northern part of the state because of the distance, that is why some of them are still selling above the pump price.
“We keep advising them not to sell above the pump price. We know their challenges; the distance from Calabar and the bad road.
“They are supposed to be part of the Petroleum Equalisation Fund sponsored by the Federal Government to cushion the effect of transportation fare of the petroleum product. As it stands, they are not part of that regime.
“From the side of government, we are thinking of making a report to the government to help them enjoy some subsidy in the transportation of the product to Northern Cross River,” he said.
Power: FG Targets 7,000 Megawatts By 2021
Senior Special Assistant to President, Muhammadu Buhari on Public Affairs, Ajuri Ngelale, has urged Nigerians to expect better performance from the current administration as efforts are in place to revive the power sector.
Ngelale, who is also a member of the Presidential Power Initiative, said President Buhari had engaged processes to ensure that the transformation in Nigeria’s power sector is visible to all by 2021.
“Nigerians have got the right to be sceptical, they were told that we would be generating 40,000 megawatts by 2020 and all of that, and that has not happened.
“So, we understand that if government says something about the power sector, Nigerians are very sceptical, but we are asking our people to pay attention to what is happening right now.
“Earlier this year, around July, the Federal Government signed an MoU with Siemens a global engineering giant based in Germany.
“As a result of the meeting with Angela Merkel (German Chancellor) and President Muhammadu Buhari in the State House, they agreed that the German Government would step in and assist us with the development of our power sector.
“So, what we are telling Nigerians and we are saying it openly for them to hold us to account, is that by December 2021 we would have increased our distribution capacity from 3000 megawatts to about 7000 megawatts.
“Which means Nigerians will see more than double the capacity they have been seeing over the last several decades within the next two years”, he said.
Ngelale said due to some challenges in the sector, Nigerian government is currently focused on distribution.
“Mr President has said we need to deal with distribution before we touch anything else, let Nigerians be seeing the power that we are already generating.
“While that is going on, as we get towards 2021, we are also building the Ajaokuta to Kaduna to Kano Gas Pipeline but along that pipeline, there is going to be three power plants.
“One in Abuja, Kaduna and Kano; each power plant is going to generate 1,350 megawatts; if you put all that together, that is of course more than 4000 megawatts of new power.
“And that is separate from the Mambilla Hydro Power Project that’s about 3500 megawatts that we are currently at the end of negotiations with Chinese Government”.
Ngelale, while expressing Government’s excitement at the project, reiterated that by 2023, power distribution would have risen to 11,000 megawatts.
