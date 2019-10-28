Oil & Energy
Minister Hails Oil Firm For Promoting Host Communities’ Cultural Heritage
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has commended the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) and Joint Venture partners for promoting the cultural heritage of its host communities in Bayelsa, Delta, Imo and Rivers States.
The minister made the commendation during the maiden edition of NAOC JV Host Community Day 2019, with the theme “Promoting Our Cultural Heritage”, at Agip Base in Port Harcourt, last Thursday.
He said that NAOC, through the cultural festival had given the host communities the opportunity to showcase their cultural heritage and in a way reconnect them to their roots, adding that the event had also restored their moral values and self esteem, as a recipe to avert anti-social activities and criminal tendencies.
The minister said the cultural event would also create job opportunities for the youth, stimulate cultural activities on a commercial scale and assist in curbing youth restiveness, pipeline vandalism and bunkering in the oil and gas industry.
Muhammed disclosed that the Federal Government had worked out necessary legal framework to launch the National Policy on Culture and National Policy on Tourism, and had also finalised, financial work on the Motion Picture Council of Nigeria (MOPICON) Bill, with a view to creating proper regulatory environment for the sub-sector to thrive.
In his welcome address, the Stakeholders Management and Community Development Division Manager, NAOC, Dennis Mazi, pointed out that the maiden edition of NAOC Host Community Day was the first ever in the history of Eni in Nigeria.
He said the primary objective of the event was to sustain business environment within the host communities in the areas of operation, as well as strengthen the existing cordial relationship with them for sustainable development.
The General Manager, District, of NAOC, Tiani Alessandro, said the event was introduced to promote and preserve the rich cultural heritage of the communities in their areas of operation.
Alessandro said Eni had, over the years, carried out corporate social responsibilities in its host communities through various human and socio-economic programmes and “we recognise that communities are unique by their culture and culture holds the key to identity, oneness, integration, growth and ultimate development”.
Oil & Energy
Nigeria’s Future Depends On Gas -Presidency
Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Public Affairs, Ajuri Ngelale says gas is the new oil and future of Nigeria.
Ngelale said this in Abuja while speaking on government’s effort at combating climate change issues, particularly gas flaring in the country.
“President Muhammadu Buhari has really prioritised a very key adjustment in the oil and gas sector.
“One of them is that he recognises like many developed nations that gas is the new oil; gas is the future.
“Oil is going to eventually give way to cleaner fuels, wind biomass, solar, electric vehicles, and all of that but we know that gas is going to continue.
“And to be very specific on what I am talking about, not only have we concluded the Final Investment Decision (FID) on train-7 of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG).
“Essentially it’s going to add almost a third of our gas production to our current gas production when train-7 is completed under the NLNG, but he has also prioritised new gas pipeline networks.”
The Tide reports that Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), recently made under the Conference of Paris Agreement, embodies the country’s efforts to reduce national emissions and to adapt to the effects of climate change.
If fully implemented, these efforts will pave way for a low carbon economy and result in about 50 per cent of reduction in emissions.
It will also boost economic growth at an average annual rate of five per cent by 2030.
Ngelale added that the 2.5billion dollars gas pipeline project- AKK (Ajaokuta to Kaduna to Kano) is a priority of the President, which is geared toward effective export of gas to the Trans-Sahara, North Africa and Morocco.
“Already we have the West Africa Gas Pipeline, we are going to connect that up to Morocco, but we want one that is going to go straight up to the Sahara over the next five to 10 years.
Oil & Energy
DPR Seals Five Filling Stations In C’River
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has sealed five fillings stations in Cross River State for selling petrol above the government approved price of N145 per litre and other offences.
DPR Operations Controller in Cross River State, Mr Philip Awolu, disclosed this to newsmen in Calabar, yesterday
The intensified surveillance across the state was led by, Head of Operations of DPR in Calabar, Mr SirCham Musa-Mohammed.
Awolu said that the filling stations were sealed for cheating the public in violation of stipulated rules guiding operations in the petroleum sector.
“During the week, my officers visited 51 filling stations in Northern Cross River and out of that, 48 were active while three of them were not having petrol.
“Out of the 51 stations visited, five were sealed for selling above the pump price of N145 per litre, others closed for under dispensing and other offences,” he said.
The Operations Controller said that notices had been given to marketers who had not regularised their filling stations to do so and get their operating licenses or face sanctions.
“When we deployed our officials to the field, we sensitised the public on the need to have a licence before they can set up a filling station.
“As part of our activities, we hope that in a short while, all filing stations operating in the state would come forth and register for their operating license,” he added.
On distribution of the product from the Calabar depot, Awolu said that there was availability of the product that would serve the state, pointing out that there was no need for panic buying.
“The only challenge we have is in the Northern part of the state because of the distance, that is why some of them are still selling above the pump price.
“We keep advising them not to sell above the pump price. We know their challenges; the distance from Calabar and the bad road.
“They are supposed to be part of the Petroleum Equalisation Fund sponsored by the Federal Government to cushion the effect of transportation fare of the petroleum product. As it stands, they are not part of that regime.
“From the side of government, we are thinking of making a report to the government to help them enjoy some subsidy in the transportation of the product to Northern Cross River,” he said.
Oil & Energy
‘Nigeria’s Refineries Processed No Crude In One Month’
The combined yield efficiency of Nigeria’s refineries has crashed to zero, the latest report on the performance of the facilities has shown.
Nigeria’s refineries are the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company, Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company, and Port Harcourt Refining Company. In the report, which was released by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the refineries also performed woefully in terms of the volume of crude oil they processed.
The corporation stated in its just released monthly financial and operations report for July 2019 that the three refineries processed no drop of crude oil and produced no product during the month under review.
It said their combined yield efficiency dropped from the 31.19 per cent in June to zero per cent in July 2019.
An analysis of the combined performance of the facilities also showed that after they recorded an opening stock of 212,165 metric tonnes, the refineries posted zero per cent as crude processed, finished and intermediate products.
They also recorded zero per cent as plant consumption, losses and capacity utilisation. Their combined plant capacity was put at 445,000 barrels per day.
The NNPC said, “In July 2019, the three refineries processed no crude and produced no product for the month as against 38,977MT processed in June 2019.
“Combined yield efficiency is zero per cent compared to 31.19 per cent recorded in June 2019 owing largely to rehabilitation work being carried out in the refineries.”
The national oil firm insisted that the poor output of the facilities was due to the work being carried out on the refineries.
It said, “For the month of July 2019, the three refineries produced no intermediate product, hence, combined capacity utilisation is at zero per cent.
“The waning operational performance recorded is attributable to ongoing revamp of the refineries which is expected to further enhance capacity utilisation once completed.”
