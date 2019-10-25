Politics
Vote Buying: Group Wants Stiffer Sanctions For Offenders
Cleen Foundation, a non-profit organisa-tion, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to impose significant sanction against any political parties involved in vote buying in elections.
The organisation suggests that INEC should begin the sanction with any vote-buying party in the Nov. 16 governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi.
Executive Director of the foundation, Mr Benson Olugbuo,spoke in Abuja at the official unveiling of the foundation’s report on the 2019 general elections.
He said that it was important that the electoral body revised the code of conduct for political parties and place greater emphasis on punishing those that do not adhere to it.
Olugbuo recommended early planning and training of INEC’s staff and ad-hoc staff as well as greater security arrangements for corp members deployed to volatile areas during elections.
He added that the use of smart card readers must be made compulsory nationwide to ensure credibility of elections.
“All problems associated with smart card readers must be rectified as non-use of it undermines credibility of elections.
“INEC should also improve the process of collection of the permanent voters card, while security institutions should ensure prompt payment of its officers deployed on election duties,’’ he said.
In his remarks, Chairman, Board of Directors of the foundation, Prof. Etannibi Alemika,said that the judiciary, media organisations, security agencies and the electoral body must work hard for the success of the elections.
He also charged the National Orientation Agency to carry out adequate voter education before, during and after elections.
Politics
INEC Warns Against Violence In Bayelsa, Kogi Elections
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned against any form of violence in the forth-coming Governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi States; noting that the electoral body is not responsible for violence during polls.
INEC National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye who handed down the warning said the signs coming from the two states ahead of the elections were disturbing to the commission.
Okoye stated that most political parties in the country see elections as war; but stressed the need for political parties to be committed to violence free polls, describing the signs coming from the two states as ‘not good’.
“We must get the registered political parties in Nigeria to commit to peaceful and non-violence elections. As at today, most of the political parties pay lip service to the issue of peaceful elections.
“For them election is war; while for the INEC, we train our electoral officers, we train our ad hoc staff and we train all our election officials to go and conduct elections as envisaged by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.
“The signs we are seeing in both Bayelsa and Kogi States are not good signs. We are really worried as an election management body,” but noted that the INEC was prepared to conduct the November 16 Governorship elections in the two states.
The INEC National Commissioner further said that the commission had been holding stakerholders meeting in both Bayelsa and Kogi States as part of measures to ensure a violence free and peaceful elections.
“From Bayelsa and from Kogi States, we had stakeholders meeting in all these places and you can see that we keep on emphasising the fact that we are ready for this election, but the political parties are not preparing for elections. They are preparing for something different.
“By Monday, we are going to deploy three resident electoral commissioners each to Bayelsa and to Kogi as support resident electoral commissioners. And as the election proceeds, we are going to deploy additional resident electoral commissioners and national commissioners to go and superintend and give support to the resident electoral commissioners in both states.
“We have also intensified the training of ad hoc staff that will conduct this particular election,” the INEC National Commissioner said.
Politics
Abia Assembly To Develop Legislative Term Agenda
The Abia House of Assembly says it will develop legislative term agenda to enable it to remain focused and contribute more meaningfully in providing good governance and rapid development of the state.
The Deputy Speaker and House Committee Chairman on Information, Mr Ifeanyi Uchendu, said this on Wednesday, while briefing newsmen at the end of a two-day capacity building serminar for the members and staff of the assembly in Umuahia.
Uchendu said that the seminar offered them the platform to examine their challenges and areas of weakness.
He said that the house also came up with recommendations that could help to strengthen their work as legislators.
The Majority Leader, Mr Solomon Akpulonu, described the seminar as very impartive, adding that it equipped them on the strategic ways to interface with the executive in order to move the state forward.
Also, the Deputy Minority Leader, Mr. Chijioke Chukwu, said it gave them the opportunity to do a thorough appraisal of their activities and appreciate the areas they had challenges.
The Minority Whip, Mr Mike Ukoha, said the draft agenda had further equipped them to perform their oversight efficiently and effectively.
Mr Stanley Nwabuisi, representing Ikwuano constituency, said that the seminar would help the house to further deepen its relationship with the executive in the interest of the state and its people.
The Regional Team Leader of the Partnership to Engage, Reform and Learn,Mrs Ifeaoma Chukwuma, thanked members and staff of the assembly for their passion and enthusiasm in developing the agenda.
Chukwuma said: “The seminar is part of the transition programme for all the Houses of Assembly in the South-East zone.
“So far, we have covered Enugu, Anambra and Abia. We will also do a similar thing in Imo and Ebonyi.”
Politics
Still On Clamour For Unicameral N’Assemly
Although the heavy cost of maintaining Nigeria’s 469 federal lawmakers has always been a source of concern, “sitting politicians’’ have joined in the campaign for the reduction of the number of federal legislators.
In fact, one of the converts even suggested the scrapping of the Senate, as according to him, it is the House of Representatives that represents.
The converts: Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti; Sen. Rochas Okorocha, former governor of Imo and Chief Osita Chidoka, former Minister of Aviation, made their suggestions at different fora.
Chidoka who advocates for a unicameral legislature, made the suggestion after President Muhammadu Buhari presented the 2020 budget.
“In Nigeria, we need a unicameral legislature with six members each from the 36 states and two members from FCT.
“The legislature with 218 members will be less than 50 per cent of current members and term limit of three terms.
“The 2020 budget for the National Assembly (NASS) is N125bn, higher than the combined budget of Education N48 billion (excluding UBEC and TETFUND), Health N46 billion and Social Investment N30 billion.
“Reducing National Assembly members by half will provide over N60 billion annually for the social sector, that will be 600 billion over 10 years.”
Chidoka said the new National Assembly would be both efficient and economical.
He described the budget of N125 billion for the National Assembly as “hugely extravagant,” in an economy adjudged to have over 100 million poor people with gross infrastructure deficit.
The former Minister of Aviation said that funds saved from the contraction would be available for investment on policies and projects that would serve the common interest of the greater number of the population.
On his part, Fayemi advocated for the scrapping of the Senate in order to save cost and reduce financial burden on the government.
He also advocated for the adoption of Stephen Orosaye’s report which recommended the merging of federal government’s agencies that perform similar functions.
Fayemi said the type of legislative system that would be more productive for Nigeria in this current economic situation is a unicameral legislature.
“As it stands, the country’s legislative arm consisting of 109 Senate members and a 360-member House of Representatives, on yearly basis gulps millions of Naira.
“We do need to look at the size of government in Nigeria, and I am an advocate for a unicameral legislature.
“What we really need is the House of Representatives because that is what represents.
“You have three senators from little Ekiti and you have three senators from Lagos State, I guess the principle is not proportionality, but that if you are a state, you get it automatically.
“But I think that we can do away with that. There are several things that we can do away within the government,” he said.
Okorocha, the immediate past governor of Imo, now the Senator representing Imo West, on his part called for the reduction in the number of federal lawmakers representing a state.
He suggested that a Senator and three members of House of Representatives should represent each state.
“I want one senator and three House of Representatives members per state, which will cut expenses.
“A Senator and three House of Representatives members can do what many have been doing.’’
He said that the reduction in the number of representatives from the states would help cut cost and ensure effective representation.
While advocating for ways to cut cost and ensure effective representation, Okorocha said he would sponsor a bill that would seek for the reduction of the number of Senators and House of Representatives members for each state.
The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP), has endorsed the suggestions for the reduction of the number of federal lawmakers.
The CNPP via a statement from its Secretary-General, Willy Ezugwu, said Okorocha spoke the truth concerning the need to reduce cost of running the National Assembly.
“The former governor simply told Nigerians the truth when he said what three Senators from a state can do; one lawmaker is capable of handling the same.
“Like Sen. Okorocha asked, what is too sacrosanct that Senators and House of Representatives members are doing that only a Senator per state can not do?’’
Also, two professors of political science at the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), Jonah Onuoha and Aloysius Okolie, agreed with the advocates for unicameral legislature, which they reiterated would reduce the cost of governance.
Onuoha, who is the Head, Department of Political Science, said bicameral legislative system is not cost effective, especially in a country like Nigeria, where federal lawmakers receive bogus salaries and allowances.
“It takes huge amount of money to maintain bicameral legislative system, especially in a country like Nigeria where federal lawmakers receive bogus salaries and allowances monthly.
“Bicameral legislative system is not only costly but delays legislative processes of passing bill into law, since the bill will pass through the two chambers.’’
Onuoha, who is also the Director of American Studies in UNN, urged the country to adopt unicameral legislative system as it is cost effective.
“If the country settles for unicameral, the extra money it could have spent in paying salaries, allowances and maintaining the two chambers which runs into billions can be used to carry out capital projects,” he said.
He said if the country insisted on running bicameral legislative system, the number of lawmakers should be reduced.
Okolie in his contribution said that it was as result of bicameral legislative system that every year the budgetary allocation to the National Assembly had remained the highest.
“I subscribe to opinions in some quarters that the country should adopt unicameral legislative system as it will reduce the cost of running government as well as quicken legislative processes.
“The country is spending much to pay salaries, allowances and maintaining the two chambers — 109 Senators and 360-members of House of Representatives,’’ he said.
Okolie, former Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities, UNN branch, also said that as part of measures to reduce cost of running the government, the country should return to the regional structure.
“If we have one federal parliament and one regional parliament in each of the six geo-political zones, it will go a long way in cutting down cost of running the government,” Okolie said.
However, a legal practitioner, Mr Dele Igbinedion, said that people should not clamour for unicameral legislature just for cutting cost, adding that the issue is not whether or not a bicameral legislature is good or bad.
“I believe the bicameral system should remain because it has been proven to be sustainable and necessary. The process of law making is a very serious business which cannot start and end within a short time.
“The problem with the unicameral system which we have at the state level is that a bill can be introduced and passed the same day and sent to the governor for assent.
“This is not the case in the National Assembly; the two chambers must meet and possibly form a joint committee to look at the bill before sending it for presidential assent.
“The rigorous process a piece of legislation has to pass through forms part of the beauty of democracy.
“I think Nigerians should stop looking at the legislature each time there is a slight challenge and asking if we really need that arm of government.
“The judiciary often doesn’t respond to executive excesses, except there is a case it initiates, but in the legislature, a member can raise it as a matter of urgent public importance, national importance or ethics and privileges, and the attention of the parliament can be brought to it.’’
Apparently, Igbinedion was surmising that many state assemblies have become rubber stamps because the governors could easily “conquer’’ them, because it is only a single chamber.
Stakeholders say that unicameral and bicameral legislature have their advantages, but the country should settle for an option that cuts costs and wastages.
Ukoh writes for News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
Obike Ukoh
