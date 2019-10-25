Featured
Security: Wike Declares Support As Army Launches Operation Crocodile Smile 4 …Kick Starts Rebisi, Okoro-Nu-Odo Flyovers’ Construction …Disregard False Report On CSO To Wike, RSG Warns
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, yesterday, warned Nigerian Army against doing the biddings of politicians.
This, was as he pledged to support the Nigerian Army’s Operation Crocodile Smile 4 in the state.
The 6 Division of the Nigerian Army had declared the commencement of Operation Crocodile Smile 4 to effectively combat criminal elements in the state.
However, Wike declared his support while stating that he would continue to work with security agencies for the purpose of securing the state.
Speaking during a courtesy visit by the General Officer Commanding 6 Division, Maj-Gen Jamil Sarham, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, the state capital, Wike reiterated that the military must restrict themselves to their traditional role of maintaining security.
He said: “I cannot be enemy to security agencies. Without security, there can be no governance. The Rivers State Government supported the first three exercises, we will support Exercise Crocodile Smile 4.
“We should work as partners. We should not work as if there is a problem. I thank you for coming and hope that this will be a new beginning.”
Wike also warned the military against allowing politicians to infiltrate their ranks and compel them to take act outside their traditional roles.
“As I said, we will give you the required support. However, concentrate on your traditional roles. Don’t allow any politician use you.
“Let any politician who wants to play politics, come and face me. The Army should remain on their constitutional role, that will help,” he said.
He explained that the Rivers State Government under his watch played a key role in the establishment of 6 Division of the Nigerian Army.
The governor noted that the state government would continue to partner with the Army to fight crime.
“Rivers State Government played a great role in the establishment of 6 Division of the Nigerian Army. Of all the states, we played a greater role.
“There is no way that the Rivers State Government will not partner with the Army to fight crime. Rivers State Government is willing to partner with the Nigerian Army to fight crime.
“We have always supported Exercise Crocodile Smile. We will support Exercise Crocodile Smile 4”,
Wike described the visit of the GOC 6 Division as historic.
The Rivers State governor emphasised that the N100billion allocated to the Nigerian Army in the 2020 budget is inadequate towards the promotion of security.
Earlier, the General Officer Commanding 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj-Gen Jamil Sarham, had said he was at the Government House, Port Harcourt to seek the support of the Rivers State Government for the forthcoming exercise Crocodile Smile 4.
He said: “The purpose of this visit today is to intimate you of the Division’s preparation for exercise Crocodile Smile 4, and invite you as one of the special guests.”
Sarham invited Wike for the commencement of exercise Crocodile Smile 4, which is a follow up to exercise Crocodile Smile 1, 2 and 3.
He said the exercise would be conducted in Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Delta states.
“Exercise Crocodile Smile 4 is a follow-up exercise to exercise Crocodile Smile 1, 2 and 3. The 6 Division of the Nigerian Army is covering Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers states. The pre-exercise flag off will be held on 25th October, 2019.
“The purpose of the exercise is to build on the successes of the past editions by ensuring total security. This will be achieved by identification and clearing of flashpoints of criminal hideouts as well as destruction of illegal oil bunkering camps”, he said.
He added that the exercise Crocodile Smile 4 will also include civil-military cooperation in promoting activities such as medical outreach.
The GOC 6 Division of the Nigerian Army urged the governor to sensitise Rivers people to support exercise Crocodile Smile 4.
Similarly, hundreds of Okoro-Nu-Odo residents, last Wednesday, trooped out to celebrate Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike as the state government flagged off the construction of a major flyover bridge to resolve the traffic congestion in the area.
The flag-off was performed by the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, in company of the Sokoto State Governor, Hon Aminu Tambuwal.
The Okoro-Nu-Odo Flyover Bridge is one of the three bridges to be constructed simultaneously by Julius Berger for the good people of Rivers State.
Performing the flag off of the construction of Okoro-Nu-Odo Flyover Bridge, the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, described Wike as a man of substance who has raised the bar of good governance in the country.
Mohammed said: “I find it very auspicious because of the recognition to be with the people’s governor, a working governor, and somebody who has raised the bar in governance. It is very satisfying.
“I am not flattering him. He knows me. We were together in the Federal Executive Council, and I know what he can do. When I heard he was coming back again as governor, I knew it wouldn’t be flattering to say that you have gotten yourself a real leader of substance; somebody that can take Rivers State to the next level.”
The Bauchi governor commended the Rivers State governor for embarking on pro-people projects and programmes for the good of Rivers people.
“All the projects and programmes of Governor Wike are touching the communities. He has deepened community relations.
“He has the courage more than all of us as governors to say it the way it should be done. Whatever is being done is not for Governor Wike. It is to leave legacies. He has created the required cash flow and is deploying resources as it should be”, he said.
The Bauchi State governor commended the Rivers State governor for always staying in the state to attend to the needs of the people.
He also praised the governor for building a strong network with Rivers stakeholders to stabilize governance for the good of the people.
“The second thing that I am borrowing from Wike is stake-holding. You can see His Excellency, the former governor and other leaders. They are always with him.
“I have borrowed this from this young gentleman. Honestly, when there is stake-holding, it will reduce tension and pressure. It will relieve us of suspicion”, he said.
Speaking, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike thanked the people of the area for always working together, saying that the name of the new flyover bridge should not be a source of conflict.
“There is no need to fight over the name of the flyover bridge. You have always worked together and you will always work together. We must live together in peace and what is important is that there is a flyover bridge”, he said.
He reiterated that the flyover bridge would create employment for the people in the course of the next 16 months.
“This flyover bridge will create jobs. I have asked Julius Berger to ensure that the sub-contractors for this project are Rivers people. Rivers money for Rivers people”, he said.
Wike warned youths against disrupting the execution of the project, saying that the state government will deal decisively with anyone that hinders the progress of work.
He charged the paramount rulers of the host communities to ensure that they maintain the peace during the construction of the flyover bridge, and added that the countdown to the delivery of the project started three days earlier when the Rivers State Government paid Julius Berger for the project.
In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Works, Dr Walter Ndu, said the Okoro-Nu-Odo Flyover Bridge spans 360metres, with the approach making it 800metres.
He said that the flyover bridge has a roundabout within the bridge, with service lanes, adding that the flyover bridge and the service lanes would be fitted with streetlights.
In his response, the Project Manager of Julius Berger, Engr Daniel Bliss, thanked the Rivers State governor for the confidence reposed in the company, pointing out that they would deliver on schedule.
He said that the process of procurement and acquisition of equipment for the commencement of actual construction work have started.
The Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Hon Solomon Eke, said that the people of the area were happy with the quality of projects of the governor.
Meanwhile, the Rivers State Government has debunked false report published by some online media claiming that the Chief Security Officer to the Rivers State Governor, Mr Promise Wosu, has been sacked.
A statement by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, yesterday, indicated that the report in its entirety was false and should be disregarded by the public.
How Russia Helped Nigeria Defeat Biafra During Civil War –Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed how Russia helped Nigeria defeat the Biafra warlords during the nation’s civil war between 1967 and 1970.
Buhari spoke in his speech at the Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi, Russia, yesterday.
Buhari said Nigeria’s relationship with Russia began in 1960 with the old Soviet Union, saying that Russia helped Nigeria with military assistance during the civil war against the Biafran forces.
“Nigeria’s relations with Russia just like the rest of Africa, began during the Soviet era when diplomatic relations were first established in 1960. That relationship covered areas such as education, healthcare, solid minerals development and military assistance, especially during Nigeria’s Civil War.
“More recently, our partnership has extended to the oil and gas sector as well as military and technical assistance in support of our fight against Boko Haram insurgency. At this point, I would once again like to thank His Excellency, President Putin for his support, especially in the area of security.
“It is my hope that through this forum, Russia and Africa will revitalize their time-tested relationship by exploring new opportunities for the collective benefit of our peoples,” he said.
Buhari said since the collapse of the USSR in 1991, relations between Russia and African nations had lagged a historical levels, saying that the former Soviet Union had been a key partner of Africa, while recalling the strong support received from the former Soviet Union in Africa’s anti-colonial struggles, stressing that Africa would continue to remember this, and many other significant gestures of solidarity and support that shaped history as a continent.
He added that in an increasingly changing world driven by trade, technology and innovation, the time had come to inject new energy and pragmatism in Africa-Russia relations for the mutual benefit of both Africa and Russia, emphasising that this mutually beneficial relationship must go beyond trade and business.
“Our re-energised partnership must also address challenges such as counter-terrorism, poverty eradication, human and drug trafficking, illicit financial flows, climate change and migration to mention some of the many contemporary challenges facing our peoples.
“Our continent is rich in human and natural but is lagging behind in capital and technology. This is why we see increased conflict, migration and instability that is also impacting many nations outside Africa. On our part, we in Africa have continued to view regional integration as a key development priority. Our integration is one that seeks to address our infrastructure deficit, conflicts and terrorism, climate change, human trafficking and of vitality, trade.
“Our integration process also takes into account our diversity as a continent and our unique challenges at the national and sub-national levels. This is why progress has been slow but steady. With a population of over 1.2 billion people, for us in Africa, getting our socio-economic integration right presents enormous opportunities as we stand to promote robust, equitable and inclusive growth that will minimize conflict and enhance economic development.
“Today, these aspirations are captured in the Agenda 2063 of the African Union. We are confident that with strong partners like Russia, our goal of having a peaceful and prosperous continent is achievable. Nigeria is the largest economy and most populous country in Africa. Today, our population is almost over 200 million people. It is expected to grow to approximately 400 million by 2050. This will make Nigeria the third most populous nation in the world behind China and India.
“Our economy is heavily dependent for its foreign exchange on oil, with the result that our high Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is not as a result of domestic sector productivity. In the circumstances, although we still remain an oil dependent nation, our government in the last four years has focused on diversifying our economy by supporting key job creating sectors such as agriculture, mining and ICT,” he stated.
To achieve this, Buhari explained that the nation invested aggressively in infrastructure development and introduced policies and programmes that enhanced ease of doing business, reduce corruption in the public sector and enforce the rule of law.
“It is this inclusive economic diversification agenda that we want to forge a new Nigeria-Russia cooperation. Already, we are seeing progress in areas of power generation, solid minerals development and rail transportation and I hope this will be expanded to agriculture, manufacturing and other means of transportation.
“We already have over 200 Nigerian university students in Russia benefitting from Russian Government scholarships which have been on-going since 1960. Earlier this year, Nigeria signed a Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) with Russia which will expand the human capital development support we are already receiving,” he said.
Teachers’ Professional Code Of Conduct
After the publication of a previous article, Teachers’ Professional Exams (The Tide newspaper, Friday, October 18, 2019), a reader demanded to know if there is a professional code of practice for Nigerian teachers.
Although answers and directions were given to the inquirer, it is necessary to make the information available to the reading public. It is also necessary to say that Nigeria is not a reading society, culture of reading, including reading of newspapers.
Yes, a code of professional ethics exists for educators, including journalists too. For the professional teacher, better known as the educator, the code is drived from what is commonly known as the Learner-Centred doctrine, of which there are two parts, namely: commitment to the learner and commitment to the profession.
The educator’s roles include helping the learner to realise his potentials to an optional level, as a worthy and effective member of society.
This would include stimulating the culture of inquiry, the pursuit of knowledge not for the sake of money, but for a thoughtful formulation of worthy goals in life. The fulfilment of these noble roles and obligations to the learner demands the followings from the educator:
Giving the learner a free hand and independent action in the pursuit of knowledge; giving the learner access to various points of views and not deliberately suppressing or distorting the subject matter relevant to the learner’s progress; making all reasonable efforts to protect the learner from conditions harmful to learning or to health and safety, not intentionally exposing the learner to embarrassment or disparagement; avoidance of discrimination towards the learner based on race, colour, creed, sex, national origin, marital status, political or religious beliefs, social or cultural backgrounds or sexual orientations.
These would include not unfairly excluding any learner from participating in any program or deny benefits to any learner, by granting special advantage to any while denying same to another. Non-use of professional relationships with learners for private gains and non-disclosure of information obtained in the course of professional services, unless such disclosure serves compelling professional purposes or is required by law.
With regards to commitment to the profession, the educator is to uphold the ideal of public trust and responsibility, demanding the highest professional service. The quality of services of the profession which directly influences the learner, demands that the educator strives to raise the standard of education as well as provide a healthy climate for effective learning.
Professional conduct and judgment should be such that would attract people worthy of trust into the career of teaching.
In fulfilment of such obligations, the educator should not make false statements about his qualifications or competence in his application for a teaching job. Neither should he assist entry into the profession of a person known to be unqualified in respect of character, education or other attributes.
The professional educator should not disclose information about colleagues or students obtained in the course of professional services, unless such disclosure serves compelling professional purposes, or is required by law.
Vital in the professional code of conduct for the teacher is the requirement of not knowingly making any false or malicious statement about colleagues. Thus, the principle of collegiality does stipulate internal discipline among a work force, such that efficient team work can be enhanced.
Efficiency in teaching as a profession places emphasis on co-operation, motivation and commitment to service.
However, there has been a lingering controversy whether or not teaching is a career or a profession.
Establishment of Teachers Registration Council has the purpose of professionalising the career of teaching, demanding that teachers be registered. Apart from the initiative by the Federal Government of subjecting teachers to a professional examination, there is also a nationwide move that all those engaged in teaching, up to university level, should have some professional training in education.
What will follow the registration of professional teachers would be the licensing of professional educators.
Like in journalism, there are freelance practitioners in teaching jobs whose names are not in the Registers of the respective Councils. There are old, recognised and closed professions such as Law, Medicine, etc.
A layman would not perform surgery or defend an accused person in court, but anybody can write and teach without anyone asking for your licence to do so. Quite soon, there would be protective guilds and litigations on who does what and why. So far, charlatans can do a number of things and get away with their claims, but that may stop soon.
This is moreso because political gamblers, jobbers and gangsterists have done this country grievous and incalculable harms. Education is a noble profession which includes those who write, speak, etc, for the purpose of the masses. Politics, as an instrument of large-scale piloting of human affairs, cannot be a game of groups of gangsters who use money, shenanigans and brute force to control the fate of a nation.
A rebuilding and cleansing process which is an on-going global movement would root out charlatans, hustlers, gamblers and gangsters in every field of human endeavours. We shall be free from those who hold humanity hostage by force.
Bright Amirize
PH Serial Killer Suspect, David West Pleads Guilty Of Murder …Says He Was Possessed By Evil …Spirits, As RSG Takes Over Case
The alleged serial killer arrested by operatives of Rivers State Police Command in the state, Gracious David West, has pleaded for forgiveness from the state High Court handling his matter.
This is just as the Rivers State Government, yesterday, took over the prosecution of the suspected serial killer.
The Rivers State Police command in suit PHC/3426/CR/2019, a case between the accused person and the Inspector General of Police, had levelled 10-count charges boarding on conspiracy and murder on West.
According to the charges read, West is alleged to have unlawfully killed several women in different hotels and guest houses in parts of Rivers State which is a punishable offence under Section 319 sub 1, Cap 37 Volume 2 Laws of Rivers State 1999.
West, however, pleaded for forgiveness after pleading guilty to nine counts out of 10 charges preferred against him by the Rivers State Police Command.
The accused, who appeared before the trial judge, Justice Adolphus Enebeli, however, pleaded not guilty for attempting to also kill his 10th victim, identified as Benita Etim on September 18, 2019, in a hotel around Bende Street in Port Harcourt, informing the court that he never intended to kill her other than tying her hands and legs to a chair and leaving her at the hotel room.
The suspect, West, had during proceedings told the court that he preferred to tell the truth so he could be pardoned, noting that he committed the crimes unconsciously.
West stated that the police have his N60,000, necklace and wristwatch, urging the court to compel the police to release the said items to him.
The suspected serial killer said: “My Lord, I have something to say, I killed all other girls in the hotels but that one in Bende Street which is on the tenth charge, I did not have in mind to kill her, I only tied her on the chair.
“My Lord, all these things I did I did it because I was possessed by evil spirits, I want the court to forgive me that is why I said the truth.
“My Lord, I have a complaint to make, all my properties I left in the SARS station, they have refused to give me, my money, 60,000, my wristwatch and other things, my Lord tell them.”
Having taken his plea, the Rivers State Government through the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Zaccheus Adango, applied to take over the prosecution of the matter, which was not opposed by the parties.
The trial Judge, Justice Adolphus Enebeli, after listening to the arguments, first entered non-guilty plea to the suspect, making references to different sections of the Criminal Code of the Law of Federal Government and state, respectively.
Enebeli granted the application of Rivers State Government to take over the matter, expressing readiness to give speedy hearing of the case.
He adjourned till 18th, 21st, 27th and 29th of November and 4th of December for hearing and remanded the suspect in prison.
Speaking to journalists shortly after the court session, yesterday, the police prosecuting counsel, Gladys Imegwu, said the Rivers State Ministry of Justice taking over the prosecution of the matter was in the best interest of the state.
“The court actually directed upon the application of the lawyer from the Ministry of Justice, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who made an application to take over which is their constitutional right and the court granted the application, and we are not opposed to it.
“It is for the betterment of the state and we are working together, at the same time, we made it clear that we have prosecutorial power, even the Criminal Justice Law gives us that power.”
Also speaking, Principal State Counsel from the Rivers state Ministry of Justice, Director of Public Prosecutions Office, Chidi Ekeh, said the move to take over the prosecution was to ensure justice prevails.
“We considered this case a very sensitive one, considering the fact that all the nine victims were killed in Rivers state, so we want to send a message to Rivers residents that lives are valued and such an offence cannot be toyed with.
“We will prosecute this matter to its logical conclusion and ensure that justice prevails at the end of the day.”
Counsel for the defendant, Vincent Chukwu, said his client pleading guilty before the court was not enough to convict him of the crime.
“The offence in question here is a capital offence, whether my client did it or not, the presumption is that the prosecution must still prove their case beyond reasonable doubt, so it is not for the defendant to just say i am guilty and liable and it ends there.
“Because the punishment is death, so the burden is now on the prosecution to go ahead and prove their case and we are waiting for them. My client has a very plausible defence which we shall open up at the appropriate time, we have had fruitful deliberations with him yesterday and we hope for the best in the matter.”
Justice Enebeli ordered that the defendant be remanded in prison custody and adjourned the matter till November 18, 2019 for hearing.
Earlier, the absence of a lawyer to represent the suspected serial killer, Gracious David West, had stalled his arraignment at the Rivers State High Court, last Monday.
West was arrested by security personnel while he was on his way to Akwa Ibom State from Port Harcourt after he allegedly killed two women in Lagos, Owerri and nine others in Port Harcourt.
The suspect, before his arrest on September 19, 2019, specialised in luring unsuspecting young women to hotels, killing them and escaping from the hotel.
West, who was brought to court by heavily armed personnel of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), at about 10.28am, was not represented by any counsel.
This development made it impossible for the charges to be read to him.
The trial judge, Justice Adolphus Enebeli, who observed that the suspect was in court without a lawyer, held that he (West) was entitled to a counsel before he could be properly arraigned.
Justice Enebeli had asked West if he had any lawyer representing him (suspect) in court, and he said no.
The suspect told the court that a lawyer, whose name he could not recall, promised to be in court to represent him.
But West added that he did not know why the lawyer was not in court.
Justice Enebeli, however, adjourned the case till yesterday, adding that the matter deserved timely and expeditious hearing.
Speaking with newsmen after the court session, the Officer-in-Charge of Legal Matters and Prosecutions, Gladys Imegwu, said the suspect was aware that he would be in court.
She said, “The matter for today (Monday) is the case of Gracious West, the suspected serial killer. He was to be arraigned in court today on 10 counts; nine counts bordering on murder and one count bordering on attempted murder. He (West) was duly served and he was aware that the matter would come up in court today.
“He told the court that his lawyer permitted him to be in court today, but the lawyer was nowhere to be found.”
But if the court can, in its wisdom, appoint a lawyer for him because of the severity of the offence, that will be okay. That is even the constitutional provision.
“The court has the right to appoint a lawyer for him either from the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria or the bar. The court in its wisdom adjourned the matter till Tuesday on the grounds that he should get a lawyer of his choice. But if he is not able to do that, the court will decide whether to appoint one for him from the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria or the bar.”
