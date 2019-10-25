News
SARS Nabs Killers Of Imo Pastor
Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Imo State Police Command, last Wednesday, arrested the suspected killers of a pastor, Austin Megwa.
Until his killing in August, Megwa was a pastor with the Graceland Assembly Church, Okwuemeke in the Owerri North Local Government Area of the state.
The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the arrest of the suspects.
The police spokesperson said Moses Ijeoma, 39, and Ikenna Etiti, 29, were apprehended in an operation led by the SARS Commander, Godfrey Victor, in the Oguta Local Government Area of the state.
Ikeokwu described the suspects as dreaded kidnappers, who were recently released from the Owerri Correctional Centre for taking part in another kidnap operation.
He stated: “Moses Ijeoma, 39, aka Ogbuefi, and Ikenna Etiti, 29, both from Mgbala Agwa in the Oguta LGA, have been arrested for the kidnap and murder of Pastor Austin Megwa of the Graceland Assembly Church, Okwuemeke in the Owerri North LGA of Imo State.
“On October 16, 2019, these notorious and deadly kidnappers were arrested at Mgbala Agwa in the Oguta LGA of Imo State by the operatives of the Special-Anti Robbery Squad following a tip-off in connection with the kidnap and murder of one Pastor Austin Megwa of the Graceland Assembly Church on August 11, 2019, on Egbu Road, Owerri.
“The suspects, who were recently released from the Owerri Correctional Centre following their previous involvement in kidnapping cases in the state, have made useful statements confessing to the crime and stating the roles they played in the kidnap and murder of the victim”.
News
Bayelsa Poll: APC Flags Off Campaigns
Former Governor of Bayelsa State, now Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva has described the Governor Seriake Dickson’s administration as insensitive and corrupt.
Sylva handed down the accusation during the week at the gubernatorial campaign flag-off of the All Progressives Congress, APC, which held in Ogbia town, headquarters of Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.
According to the petroleum minister, in Governor Dickson’s eight years of governance, the latter has received from the federation accounts allocation committee no fewer than N1.6 trillion without any corresponding development in the state.
The minister said,” sometimes I wonder when my friend, Governor Dickson tells Bayelsans that he has spent N30b on the Opolo-Elebele road project, he also said he has spent N60billion on the Bayelsa International Airport project at Amassoma. This makes it the most expensive Airport project in the world. But he who said he has built an Airport is not even flying through it. Governor Dickson for eight years received N1.6 trillion as allocation and other accruals to the state but Bayelsans is there development? Do you have light? students are your bursary paid?’’
Calling on Bayelsans to vote out the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on November 16th, National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole lauded the party’s guber candidate, Chief David Lyon for his humility and unassuming disposition, describing him as a consummate business man with a listening ear.
The former Edo State governor noted that stet led APC government would create jobs for youths and secure lives of citizens as well as secure their properties. The Party bigwig maintained that the APC candidate even as a business owner has in his payroll more than 5000 employees across the state working in his company which protects and secures National Assets, earning him respect and admirations within and beyond the state.
In his campaign speech, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo –Agege took a swipe on the PDP led government in the state, saying it is surprising that upon their arrival to the state, the amount of allocations the Dickson’s administration is known to have received from the Federal Government is not in tandem with development on ground.
Omo-Agege urged Bayelsans to vote en masse for the APC candidate in the forthcoming governorship election so as to usher in fresh ideas geared towards the development of the state.
The senator noted that the state is blessed with both human and natural endowments which when adequately harnessed would give the state and its people a face lift.
In his acknowledgment to the Ogbia people, Lyon promised to, amongst other things, overhaul the Imiringi gas turbine to restore uninterrupted power supply to Ogbia communities and other parts of the state just as he said the security challenges in the state and unemployment would be curbed.
Lyon said, “Ogbia is a great land in Ijaw Nation. Our Father Late Chief Melford Okilo did well. The gas turbine he built to give light to Ogbia would be made to work again so that Ogbia Kingdom and other parts of the state can be connected with electricity 24hrs. Goodluck Jonathan too is from this great land, infact he was the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and is respected all over the world. This land is blessed”.
The Governorship hopeful solicited for votes from the Ogbia people, stressing that a vote for him is a vote for development and empowerment.
Meanwhile, the traditional rulers, Chiefs and opinion leaders of Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area (KOLGA) of the state have thrown their weight behind Lyon’s candidacy.
This is coming just as the APC campaign train arrived the ancient towns of Kaiama, Odi and Sabagreia for its governorship campaigns.
Addressing people of the area, Lyon pledged to bring his wealth of experience in the private sector to bear in the governance of the state, stressing that the local government is known to have produced great sons and daughters of the state.
The Ologbobiri-born politician called on the Kolokuma/ Opokuma electorate and party faithful to vote for him, assuring them that he would run a populist and humane government if elected into office as governor of the state.
Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa.
News
INEC Seeks Review Of SIECs’ Laws, Financial Independence
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has emphasized the need to review the laws governing the State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs).
The Chairman of INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, who made the called, yesterday, in Abuja while receiving members of the Forum of State Independent Electoral Commissions of Nigeria (FOSIECON), said the review should make the SIEC align with what is obtainable in INEC.
According to the INEC boss, besides making the rules guiding the SIEC’s more like those of the INEC, there was need to give the SIECs their financial independence, in order for them to be truly free of external manipulations and be free to deliver their statutory duties objectively.
“We need modern law to guide and to govern the conduct of local government elections in the country that draw to a considerable extent from the national electoral legal framework.
“The second issue we need to work together on is the independence of SEIC. Independence of SIEC cannot be guaranteed where there is no financial independence. We will look at whatever we can do to ensure financial independence for the SIEC that will enormously help the conduct of elections”, he said.
He said that though INEC was not involved in the conduct of council elections, the commission had been a partner with SIEC in several ways, including the provision of register of voters and voting cubicles to the latter in conduct of such elections.
The INEC boss, who stressed the need for continuous interaction between the two electoral bodies, recalled that they meet in February, 2018, where they discussed the need for regular interaction and others critical issues that must be acted upon.
“We discussed the need for resuscitation and reconstitution of our interactive committee so that we can continue to interact in a deeper way. We need to do this as soon as possible to enable the committee resume work, review and strengthening our Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and to plan our joint conference which is proposed to take place in the first quarter of 2020”, he said.
News
NJC Recommends Four As Supreme Court Justices
The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended four Justices of the Court of Appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari for appointment as justices of the apex court.
They include Justice Adamu Jauro, from the North-East; Justice Emmanuel A. Agim, South-South; Justice C. Oseji, South-South and Justice Helen M. Ogunwumiju from the South-West.
Also recommended for appointment as substantive Chief Judge of the Federal High Court is Justice John Tsoho, who has been on acting capacity since July this year.
The recommendation, which was part of the resolution reached at the council’s meeting of October 22 and 23, 2019, have finally put to rest speculations in some quarters about the elevation of certain judges of the appellate court to the bench of the Supreme Court.
The four justices of the appellate court are part of 22 other members of the Judiciary recommended to Buhari for appointment into various positions.
Part of the statement made available to newsmen by the NJC’s Director of Information, Soji Oye, read: “The National Judicial Council under the Chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice I. T. Muhammad, at its meeting of October 22 and 23, 2019, considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee and resolved to recommend to President Muhammadu Buhari, and the governors of Edo, Ondo, Akwa-Ibom, Kogi, Anambra, Taraba, Abia, Osun, Nasarawa and Jigawa states, 22 successful candidates for appointment as Justices of the Supreme Court, Heads of Courts and other Judicial Officers in Nigeria.”
The council also recommended Justice B. B. Kanyip as President of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, while Justice Esther Edigin was recommended for appointment as Chief Judge of Edo State High Court.
Also recommended is Justice Eunice Alade, as President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Ondo State.
While the quartet of Mathias Agboola, Sikiru Oke, Olorunfemi Ajanaku and Lawrence Arojo, were recommended for appointment as Judges of the Osun State High Court, Justice Bawa Baba and Nkeruwem Obot were equally recommended for appointment as Judges of the Nasarawa and Akwa Ibom states High Courts, respectively.
Others recommended for appointment as judges of the states’ High Court include Yahaya Adamu, Kogi; Onyinye Anumonye and Victoria Nwoye, Anambra; Goje Hamman, Taraba; and Benson Anya, Enyinnaya Okezie and Adiele Ogbonna, Abia.
Ibrahim Ya’u was, however, recommended for appointment as Kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Jigawa State.
According to the statement, all the appointed judges are expected to be sworn in after the approval of the president and their respective state governors and or confirmation by the Senate and state Houses of Assembly as the case may be.
“Council at the meeting deliberated on the report of its Preliminary Complaints Assessment Committee and decided to empanel eight committees to investigate eight judicial officers from amongst the 35 petitions written against 37 judges of the Federal and state High Courts.
“The remaining petitions were summarily dismissed for obvious and manifest lack of merit, being subjudice, concerning administrative matters, or that such petitions were matters for appeal.
“The dismissed petitions were against Justice Adamu Abdu-kafarati, the immediate past Chief Judge of the Federal High Court; Justices Anduwi Chikere, H. I. O. Oshoma, Ayo Emmanuel all of the Federal High Court; Justice J. D. Peters, National Industrial Court of Nigeria; Justice S. E. Aladetoyinbo (rtd) of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory; Justice Opeyemi Oke (rtd), Chief Judge of Lagos State; Justices K. A. Jose, S. S. Ogunsanya, T. A. Oyekan-Abdullahi, O. O. Femi-Adeniyi and D. T. Okuwobi, all of the Lagos State High Court of Justice. Justice Mojisola Idayat Sule, Oyo State High Court; Justices R. D. Harriman, A. O. Omamogbo, Michael Nduka Obi, High Court of Justice, Delta State; Justice E. N. Thompson, River State High Court; Justice Inaikende Eradiri, High Court, Bayelsa State; Justices N. B. Ukoha and B. C. Iheka of High Court of Justice, Imo State; Justices F. I. N. Ngwu, R. O. Odugu, Enugu State High Court; Justice Abdulkadir H. Suleiman, Bauchi State High Court; and Justice Garba Abdulkadir of the Katsina State High Court of Justice,” the statement read in part.
According to Oye, the NJC also approved the recommendation of two committees earlier set up to investigate Justice Winifred I. A. Effiong of Akwa-Ibom State High Court of Justice and Justice Bello Aliyu Gusau of High Court of Justice, Zamfara State which absolved them of any judicial misconduct.
