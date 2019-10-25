Niger Delta
Okowa Wants Special Attention On Education, Health Sectors
Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has called for special attention to be paid to the health and education sectors to enhance positive impact on the citizenry.
The Governor made the call when the executive of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) led by Dr Francis Adedayo paid him a courtesy visit in Asaba.
According to him, the best way to impact on the poor is to improve on their health and education.
“Well educated and healthy people are confident people. Unfortunately, the indices are not right when we look at the education and health challenges we face as a nation.
“I thank the Federal Government for releasing the basic healthcare fund as it ought to be and I do believe that it is a way of encouraging other state governments to provide their counterpart fund and assist the poor to have access to basic healthcare.”
Governor Okowa commended the NMA for recognising his administration’s success stories in the health sector saying, “definitely, we have done so much, but there is still a lot more to be done; it is gladdening that in our first tenure, we started the contributory health scheme in the state and we thank God that the civil servants and their dependents have all keyed in. “We have begun to record successes and we hope to advance because, we actually don’t want our people to pay from their pockets when their dependents fall ill.
“Health insurance packages are not targeted at some people, we need to get the foundation right; we need to start in a way we can sustain it and for now, we can only engage in the basic healthcare package. We will continue to sustain what we have at the moment,” the governnor said.
He congratulated the NMA for working towards the second health summit, noting that they deserve all the support they need for them to get it right for the health sector.
Earlier, Dr Adedayo had said they were in Asaba to intimate the Governor about their plan for the second health summit of the country, noting that as the only Medical Doctor who is a Governor in the country, Governor Okowa is valued high by the NMA.
“We are here to congratulate the Governor for the giant strides his administration has recorded, especially with the health insurance scheme. We are happy for the provision of mobile field hospitals and we are here to brief him about the forthcoming second National Health Summit as the only Medical Governor in the country, because, he is the face of the National Health Summit,” the NMA President said.
Albert Ograka, Asaba
Niger Delta
FRSC Prosecutes 177 Road Traffic Offenders
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Command in Akwa Ibom State says it successfully prosecuted 171 persons for road traffic offences in October.
The state FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Sunday Oghenekaro, disclosed this in an interview with The Tide’ in Uyo, yesterday.
Oghenekaro said that the offenders were prosecuted in Mobile Courts, adding that 156 of the offenders were convicted, 13 discharged while two were remanded in prison, pending final determination of their cases.
The sector commander explained that some of offences were drivers’ licence violation, dangerous driving, overloading and seat belt violation.
“As we approach the festive period, it is pertinent for drivers to ensure that their vehicles are in proper conditions before they embark on journeys, so they can arrive safely,” he said.
He further said that the command is working hard to ensure that the state record zero road crash during the festive period.
“We are prosecuting them in the court right away. In this period of the year, we have to ensure that vehicles are in good conditions to avoid road crashes,” he said.
Oghenekaro advised drivers and fleets owners not to be over anxious, during the festive season, stressing that drivers should have enough rest before embarking on long distance journeys to avoid fatigue.
He warned commercial drivers against setting unrealistic targets for themselves, adding that this was one of the causes of road accidents in the country.
He said that the command had mapped out activities to commemorate the 2019 African Road Safety Day and World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic victims.
He said that the theme for 2019 is: “Life is not a Car Part”, adding that the commemoration is always observed annually, every third Sunday of November.
According to him, during the period, the command will sensitise road users, on the need to be safety conscious while on the road.
“’Zero tolerance for road traffic accident will be emphasised,” he said.
He explained that the theme emphasised that lives should not be treated like car parts that could be purchased in spare parts shops, when they are spoilt.
Niger Delta
Floods: RSHA Moves To Ascertain LGAs’ Preparedness
The Rivers State House of Assembly ad hoc committee on Environment says it would visit the 23 Local government areas of the State to ascertain the level of preparedness of council authorities to handling the flood situation in their areas.
This is coming days after the same committee berated local government authorities over their poor response to the prediction of the Nigeria Metrological Agency (NIMET) on flooding; just as it lamented that the precautionary measure put in place by some council authorities in anticipation of flood emergencies were poor.
Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Dumle Mao, stated this after the committee met with the chairmen of Gokana, Emuoha and Ogu/Bolo to conclude the debriefing of council bosses by the committee.
Mao, who represents Gokana Constituency in the State legislature, said the planned visit was to verify claims by some council chairmen that modalities have been put in place to tackling the flooding.
Recall that floods have ravaged several communities in some local government areas of the State.
Speaking after one of the meetings, Chairman of Gokana LGA, Paul Kobani, said he had set up a committee to identify flood prone areas in his local government, and also put in place measures to cater for the would-be victims.
“We asked the committee to identify the flood prone areas and the high ground places where we can settle the IDPs. Sooner or later we will go to the relief materials”, he said.
On his part, Chairman of Obio/Akpo LGA, Solomon Eke, said he was working with the Ministry of Urban Development and Physical Planning to remove structures built on natural waterways in his local government.
“We will do more to bring the attention of the urban development people so that those people who have built illegally, would be made to remove such building so that the water channel can be open”.
“Because some of our communities that make up the LGA are from areas that you can classify as having fresh water, the floods affect them. Such communities include Soku and in the headquarter. We also identify three properties where we can use as Internally Displaced Persons Camps (IDPs) and everything to make it habitable has been provided. So there should be no panic,” Sekibo stated.
Dennis Naku
Niger Delta
C’River Nurses Condemn Heading Of Teaching Hospitals By Doctors
The National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), has decried the continuous heading of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) by medical doctors.
A Nursing Educator, Hon. Joe Bisong, who expressed regrets over the continued heading of the teaching hospital by medical doctors told correspondents in Calabar that the development was unfortunate.
“We advocate that teaching hospitals should have trained administrators to manage them administratively. When it comes to professional responsibilities, the Deans and Consultants of various departments should head their departments.
“But, when it comes to administration, the hospitals should be headed by the administrators. So, if they allow the head of the establishment to be headed by any other professional, a nurse should be allowed to grow to head teaching hospitals too.
“The monopoly of that office by the doctors is not accepted by us. The medical doctors think they should be the only ones that should head the administrative units of the teaching hospital”.
He said the general perception was that, when you get to a hospital, it is not only a nurse that you will see. “No, there are several professional bodies that work in a therapeutic milieu, so we cannot expect one professional body, the doctors to continue heading the teaching hospitals,” he noted.
“The nurse is a nursing staff that is working in a hospital community and should also benefit from the big office of CMD,” he stressed.
Trending
-
News5 days ago
PANDEF Decries Worsening Infrastructure In N’Delta
-
Health3 days ago
Controlling High Blood Pressure With Food
-
News3 days ago
Wike Redeems N200m Pledge To Late Ferry Gberegbe’s Family
-
News5 days ago
RSG, Julius Berger Sign Pact For N21bn Flyovers …Flags Off Construction Work, ‘Morrow
-
News5 days ago
INEC Vows To Prosecute Kogi Gov For Double Registration
-
News3 days ago
2020: Akpabio Shuns Senate On Ministry’s Budget
-
News5 days ago
Military, Boko Haram Clash Claims Four Soldiers, Seven Terrorists …Army Loses Four Trucks To Insurgents
-
Politics3 days ago
Edo Guber Poll: Crisis Of Confidence Tears APC Apart