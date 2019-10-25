Business
DPR Seals Five Filling Stations, Suspends 11 Pumps In Anambra
The Department of Petroleum Resource (DPR) has shutdown five filling stations and put 11 pumps out of use for violating operational and safety standards in Awka, Anambra State .
The agency clamped down on the retail outlets during its surveillance operation in Awka, the state capital on Wednesday.
A total of 13 stations were visited out of which 11 dispensing machines were put out of use for under-dispensing.
The Tide also learnt that a gas plant was also shut down for selling product while a tanker was discharging into storage tank.
The agency’s Operations Controller, Mr Ignatius Anyanwu, who spoke to newsmen after the exercise, said evidence from the operations showed that most of the filling stations’ facilities fell short of safety standards.
Anyanwu said the marketers neither had effective fire extinguishers nor sand buckets which posed grave danger to the public in the light of the business they operate.
“Our surveillance operation has been ongoing, today we visited a total of 13 filling stations out of which five were sealed for safety reasons again, 11 pumps were also put out of use for under-dispensing.
“Generally, the compliance level in terms of pump price is 100 per cent because the range was between N143 and N145 but for safety they did not do well, it was below what we expected just about 65 per cent.
“However, we have issued warning to the defaulters and placed their facilities on seal, they now have to rectify those infringement after which we will verify and unseal them,” he said.
Anyanwu however, said there were no cases of product diversion or adulteration within the Anambra downstream market and commended the operators for their willingness to play by the rules.
‘33 States Can’t Survive Without Federal Allocation’
Thirty-three state governments cannot finance their recurrent expenditure without allocation from the federation account, a report prepared by BudgiT has said.
The federation account, according to nigerianstat.gov.ng, is the central pocket through which the three tiers of governments maintain their respective workforce and fund their developmental projects.
BudgiT said in the report released in Abuja on Wednesday that going by its findings, many states would be in jeopardy if the federal allocation were to reduce owing to oil price fluctuations.
The report titled, ‘State of states 2019’, explained that only three state governments could finance their recurrent expenditure independently, without funds from the federal allocation.
It gave the three states as Lagos, Rivers and Akwa Ibom.
Speaking on the outcome of its findings, the Lead Researcher, BudgiT, Orji Uche, said only 19 states could meet their expenditure with internally generated revenue and federal allocation.
The report wondered why a state such as Delta was running huge recurrent expenditure reaching up to N200bn.
It also wondered why despite the size of its population, Bayelsa State still had recurrent bill as high as N137bn, compared with Ebonyi, which had a recurrent bill of N30bn; Sokoto, N38bn; Jigawa, N43bn; and Yobe, N35bn.
The report said it was a recurring development to see states in the South-South region running high recurrent bills, mainly driven by the high revenues earned as a result of the 13 per cent derivation principle.
In its analysis, the firm said it was also interesting to see states such as Cross River with a bogus budget of N1.04tn spend less than N93bn on an annual basis.
Uche said with the current uncertainties facing the oil market, state governments should not continue to rely heavily on federal allocation.
World Bank’s DBI Excites Buhari As Nigeria Ranks 131
President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed delight with the World Bank’s 2020 Doing Business Index (DBI), which ranked Nigeria 131 out of 190 countries, up 15 places from 146th position in 2018.
The report, which was released yesterday, also named Nigeria one of the top 10 most improved economies in the world for the second time in three years.
Nigeria is one of only two African countries to make this highly prestigious list. With this year’s leap, Nigeria has improved an aggregate of 39 places in the World Bank DBI since 2016.
The DBI is an annual ranking that objectively assesses prevailing business climate conditions across 190 countries based on 10 ease of doing business indicators.
The index captures ease of doing business reforms that have been validated by the private sector, and offers comparative insights based on private sector validation in the two largest commercial cities in countries with a population higher than 100 million.
The report consequently features Lagos and Kano for Nigeria.
“The movement of 15 places to 131 as well as the recognition being given to Nigeria as one of the top 10 most improved countries, that have implemented the most reforms this year, is significant.
“Because we were not even able to achieve some of the key reforms we had pursued, but what we have done so far is being recognised.
“This validation confirms that our strategy is working and we will continue to push even harder to deliver more impactful reforms.
“With the impending ratification of the Companies and Allied Matters Bill and the introduction of the Business Facilitation (Omnibus) Bill, 2019 in view, along with other pending and ongoing regulatory, judicial and sub-national reforms,’’ Buhari said.
The president maintained that: “the announcement by the World Bank indicates that our mandate to move into the top 70 doing business destinations by 2023 remains achievable”.
He said this would be further facilitated with the impending ratification of the Companies and Allied Matters Bill and the introduction of the Business Facilitation (Omnibus) Bill, 2019 in view, along with other pending and ongoing regulatory, judicial and sub-national reforms.
Briefing Buhari on the rankings, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment and Vice Chair of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), Otunba Niyi Adebayo, also lauded the development.
According to him, the steady improvement in Nigeria’s ease of doing business score and rank is a testament to the reforms implemented by this administration over the past four years.
PHCCIMA, Pharmacists Endorse #OurStateOurResponsibility Campaign
The Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture (PHCCIMA) and the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Rivers State chapter, have endorsed #Our StateOurResponsibility campaign.
The two organisations made the endorsements during separate advocacy visits by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim to their offices in Port Harcourt, recently.
The PHCCIMA President, Chief Nabil Saleh, said the advocacy campaign by the ministry was in line with the on-going effort by PHCCIMA to attract investments to the state.
Chief Saleh who is the Managing Director of Indorama, said Rivers State is one of the safest places to do business in the world, adding that the chamber was delighted that the Ministry of Information and Communications has taken up the effort to correct the negative perception about the state.
The expatriate said that he has lived in Rivers State for 20 years, stressing that if the state were not safe, personalities like him would not be here.
According to him, the Organised Private Sector (OPS) is not only delighted with the achievements of the state government but is willing to support every effort to market the state to the outside world.
Also speaking, the first Vice President of the chamber, Chief Mike Elechi, said the chamber was in support of the campaign to change the negative perception about the state.
Similarly, the Rivers State chapter of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has endorsed the advocacy campaign.
State Chairman of the society, Chima A. Ogbu, described the advocacy campaign as apt and timely, adding that several activities of the society were channeled towards changing the negative narrative about the state.
Ogbu said the PSN was happy that government is taking a bold step in the same direction.
Earlier, Pastor Nsirim had during the visit, stressed the need for the Organised Private Sector to see itself as brand ambassadors of the state.
Nsirim said that those living and doing business in Rivers State must join the campaign to change the narrative about the state.
He said Rivers State is blessed to have a governor who has invested so much in the infrastructural development of the state, but regretted the activities of the vocal minority who have continued to paint the state black.
“Our state our responsibility is designed to galvanise all groups in the state to understand that the prosperity of Rivers State is the prosperity of all.
“I can say with pride that this is an hospitable State. We have a welcoming culture.
“Our culture is second to none. Our cuisine is second to none” Nsirim said.
He urged Rivers people to resist the activities of the vocal minorities whose stock in trade was to paint the state black.
