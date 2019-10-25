Davido, Chioma Welcome First Child

Lights amplify and pronounce things. When lights shine, both good and bad things get clearer.

Since Fela died, Felabration has been the light under which Fela’s legacy gets amplified.

Last week, abami eda would have been 83. For the finale of this year’s Felabration, lights are peculiar to everything; life, accreditation, sales, brand amplification and so forthIn the dark

In the dark of the south entrance to New Afrika Shrine, men of counter-cultural ways perpetrate their business. “Loud, Arizona” is their language of choice – call it advertisement or an invitation to treat.

Along these paths, other people also transacted legitimate businesses of all kinds; food, drinks, money transfer and even ice cream. Also in this dark, two people were reportedly shot – at about 1:00 am, sporadic shots were fired at the entrance.

Under the spot-light

On your way in, your accreditation is an invisible stamp that can only be verified under ultraviolet rays. These rays will meet you at the entrance to the shrine – call it scrutiny.

More importantly, brands like Chelsea, Nigerian Breweries and Boomplay took the moment to shine New Afrika Shrine lights on their respective brands. The awareness they crave must have been achieved. When you are a Kuti, the spotlight is always on you. The light always confronts every seed of Fela’s loins – children and grandchildren.

On this day, they delivered like they always do. Together, they delivered the performance of the evening. Femi, Femi’s son, Made and Femi’s brother, Seun teamed up for a saxophone masterclass. It was also telling that under the light of the stage, they gave Made the stage to shine.

The hilarious part was when Made held one note for about 10 minutes while his dad and uncle tried to distract him; they pulled his ears, clothes and nose – he didn’t budge. When it was over, Seun and Femi hugged Made for a job well done.