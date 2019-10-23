Transport
Engineers Decry Non-Inclusion Of Colleagues In Ongoing Rail Projects
President, Nigerian Institution of Structural Engineers (NISTRUCTE), Mr Eddy Atumonyogo, has decried the non-inclusion of qualified local engineers in the ongoing nationwide multi-billion naira rail projects.
Atumonyogo rued the development while fielding questions from journalists at a press conference in Ibadan to herald the 2019 Conference of the NISTRUCTE which began yesterday at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.
The conference has the theme “Structural Engineering in Nigeria-Past, Present and Prospects” Ibadan.
He said such ugly development had further exposed structural engineers in the country to ridicule before their foreign colleagues engaged in capital flight of the nation’s meagre resources.
According to the NISTRUCTE president, the Federal Government would have done better if it had considered the opportunities for the transfer of skills and knowledge to local engineers and practices while negotiating contracts for such massive rail projects across the country.
He said, “In the ’70s and 80s, engineers were carried along in whatever was going on in the country; and you and I know that that has not been the case since the late 90s till date.
“For instance, we have a rail project going on all over the country, Lagos has about seventy percent of our members and it has a massive rail project that is going on from Badagry all the way to CMS, none of our members is involved.
“The Federal Government is undertaking some rail projects which also stretch from Lagos to Ibadan, from Abuja to Kano, from Lagos to Kano, they are all signed with the Chinese Company and contractors on a design build basis and none of our members is involved also.
“So, no experience gained and no economic benefit to the local professional practitioners, these are some of the things we are talking about.’’
Speaking on the menace of collapse structures across the country, the NISTRUCTE President said, the institution has been engaging the government on the issue of collapse of structure.
“Before now, there was no regulation on the practice of structural engineering in Nigeria, so you had all sorts of people designing structures.
“The builders design structures, some civil engineers, who are not biased structurally, design structures because all that they need to do is to go to the local government and get the engineer that has a COREN seal and seal the drawing and calculations sheets and get approval.
“So, we had people who did not have experience in structural engineering preparing structural drawings because in Nigeria we believe that we have been building for a long time and therefore anybody can design and anybody can build.
“And the result has been the incessant collapse of structures all over the nation.
“So, recently, we engaged COREN and they have asked us to go and draft a regulation for the practice of structural engineering in Nigeria, which we have concluded.
‘’And when that regulation is passed into law and signed by COREN, there will be a bit of sanity in the issue of design of structures.
“And if any structure is not designed by structural engineers, it will be very clear to pick out such structures because it will not have approval.
“So, advocacy is what we can do and that is what we are doing. We don’t have any law or any empowerment by the law to go after people and all that,” Atumonyogo said.
NURTW Hails Rivers Tax Harmonisation Policy
The Zonal Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Boma Tom-George, has commended the Rivers State Government for the laudable initiative to harmonise all taxes affecting commercial drivers in the state.
The NURTW chairman, who made the commendation while speaking to newsmen in Port Harcourt, said the unified taxation system, if well implemented, would end the multiple taxation regime experienced in the past by commercial drivers.
He enjoined members of NURTW to support the policy of the state government.
He explained that the tax-harmonisation did not conflict with the normal daily union dues paid by members, but rather stopped the payment of multiple taxation from one local government to the other, urging members to pay the harmonisation tax to the state government and their dues to the union.
According to him, “the Chief Tax Officer of the Rivers State Internal Revenue Service, told us that the harmonisation system has to do with the local government tickets and road tax. He did not mention any way that it will affect that of the NURTW; we are union and every member of the union has to pay his union dues. He also said that as a member, it does not stop you from paying your dues to your union.”
Tom-George described the harmonisation of the taxes as a welcome development, saying the leadership of the union has instructed its members to collaborate and support the state government to succeed in their policy implementation.
This particular policy is in favour of the union, reason being that multiple taxes had been a burden to members. A member will buy local government ticket in Port Harcourt Local Government, goes to Obio/Akpor LGA, the taskforce will apprehend him, he goes to Etche, taskforce there will also apprehend him. It has been a reoccurring incident of multiple taxation. And all this while, we have been hammering on it and for the government to come up with this policy, it is highly acknowledged,” he said.
The Tide reports that after due consultation with relevant stakeholders, the State Internal Revenue had announced the new policy, asking all commercial drivers in the state to pay taxes directly to the Rivers State account and not to their respective unions beginning from last Monday.
Drivers Union Condemns Protest, Supports Harmonised Tax Harmonised Tax
Following a recent protest by commercial bus drivers in Port Harcourt over an alleged police extortion and harassment by the Task Force on Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks, the Chairman, Rivers Drivers Co-operative Union, Sunday Ibinoye, has condemned the action of the protesters and distanced the union from the protest.
Ibinoye, who made the condemnation while briefing newsmen in Port Harcourt, said that those who masterminded the protest by commercial drivers were those kicking against the laudable harmonisation of taxes by the state government.
The Tide reports that commuters were left stranded and forced to trek long distances, as commercial bus drivers plying Lagos – Mile 3, Rumuokoro – Mile 3 – Flyover, Mile 3 – Choba – Ada-George and Iwofe – Mile 3 routes withdrew their services on the roads, last Thursday.
Ibinoye, posited that the Rivers State government had shown sincerity to sanitise and abrogate the illegal multiple taxation regime, alleging that those benefiting from the illegal multiple taxation were behind the protest.
According to him, “we welcome the end of multiple taxation initiative and we are keying into the harmonised tax reform system as announced by the Rivers State Inland Revenue Service (RIRS).”
He advised members of the union to distance themselves from protest or any form of demonstration that would undermine the efforts of the state government toward the effective implementation of the policy.
However, the chairman of Drivers Welfare Association in the State, Lekia Isaac, in his reaction, explained that the protest was as a result of police extortion and harassment by the taskforce on illegal motor parks and had, nothing to do with the new tax regime.
He said that the association had already sensitised their members on the need to support the tax harmonisation policy of the state government.
“The protest on Thursday after the meeting, was that some drivers went on to register their anger over police extortion and harassment on the road. Besides, we have already agreed to support the government policy on tax harmonisation.”
It would be recalled that the chairman of the Rivers State Board of Internal Revenue, Adoage Norteh, had said that commercial drivers would, with effect from last Monday, pay taxes direct to the Rivers State account and not to their respective unions.
