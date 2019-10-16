Niger Delta
Task Force To Demolish Illegal Structures In Delta
The Delta State Task Force on Environment says it will begin the full enforcement of the environmental law on October 23 with the demolition of illegal structures in Asaba, the state capital, and its environ.
The Tide source reports that the task force comprised the Ministries of Information and Environment, Asaba Capital Territory Development Agency (ACTDA), Waste Management Board and State Orientation Agency (SOA)
Briefing newsmen on the activities of the task force on Monday in Asaba, the Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, said the group was created by the state government to tackle the issue of sanitation in the state.
“This task force is made up of strategic bodies relevant to the maintenance of the environment because it is said that ‘cleanliness is next to godliness’.
“It is a government initiative involving the entire citizenry and designed to ensure that people keep their environment clean,” Aniagwu said.
He further warned that those who flouted the environmental law would be made to face the full weight of the law.
He said that the media briefing was to sensitise the people about the new direction the government was heading in the management of the environment to ensure cleanliness.
Also, Mrs Joan Mrakpor, the Director General of ACTDA, said it was agreed at a stakeholders’ meeting that enforcement of the environmental law would commence after 21 days.
“We decided that it was proper to dialogue with the stakeholders, so we sent out invitations to business owners, among others, and the meeting was well attended.
She tasked business operators in the state to keep their environment clean to ensure good health and conducive business area.
Mr Chris Onogba, the Commissioner for Environment, said that there would be no sacred cow in the enforcement of the law.
“We want to leave Delta in a better position than we met it; we want to ensure that the state does not depend only on oil as its main stay and source of revenue.
Niger Delta
Wike Approves Recognition Of New Monarchs
The Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers now has new entrants, following Governor Nyesom Wike’s approval and the recognition of two monarchs, yesterday.
The two new government-recognised traditional rulers are, Okan-Ama of Ataba in Andoni Local Government Area, King Benson Mgbowiyi Egwenre, Orak XVII; and Amanyanabo of Opukula/Singiama in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area, King Hope Daminabo Dan-Odopusingi, Odopusingi (V); both in Rivers State.
The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Felix Odumgweru who presided over a brief but colourful ceremony at the Ministry’s Conference Room, yesterday, in Port Harcourt, said the event was in fulfilment of the governor’s promise to recognize and upgrade more deserving monarchs.
Odumgweru said, “On September 13, 2019, there was an elaborate ceremony to give recognition to 84 government-recognized traditional rulers. His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike made mention that the windows and the doors for more recognitions, more upgrading will still be open to well-deserving traditional rulers as recommended by their various people and communities.
“To put effect to that, he (the governor) mentioned that some have also been recognized but could not take part in that ceremony. At this point, we want to inform you that His Excellency has graciously given approval to the recognition of the following persons as I would read out and you would sign off your papers of recognition.
“I humbly write to inform you that His Excellency, Chief Nyesom Wike, we welcome and inform “HRH, King Benson Mgbowiyi Egwenre, Orak XVII, Okan-Ama of Ataba, Andoni LGA and HRH, King Hope Daminabo Dan-Odopusingi, Odopusingi (V), Amayanabo of Opukula/Singiama in Akoko/Toru LGA, both in Rivers State.
Dennis Naku
Niger Delta
CMD Lauds Wike Over Rivers Teaching Hospital Facelift
Management of the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH), has said that the facility has experienced increased patronage following massive renovation and reequipping of facilities by the Governor Nyesom Wike-led government.
Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Dr. Friday Aaron, who disclosed this during an exclusive interview with The Tide in his office in Port Harcourt, stated that Governor Wike had last year upgraded the hospital to a teaching hospital for the College of Medical Sciences of the Rivers State University.
“It was in totality, a change that is in line with New Vision for quality health for Rivers people. What is happening here is phenomenal because there are so many ongoing projects in the hospital premises being carried out by the current administration.
“So, what it means is that the upgrade has brought a lot of changes in the hospital. What is happening here, we, the management and staff, doctors owe the government and people of Rivers State to offer quality services bearing in mind the enormous investment here because a lot is expected now from us.
“We’re very grateful to the Governor. That is why you see what is happening because the people have also responded. It is not just the change in the look, there is a change in the attitude of our people because they have seen government commitment to change the place and they can see the commitment. The processes also have to change for better. We have new management, new team, and new focus,” he said, noting that the hospital now has a clearer vision and mission.
“I must tell you we are having more patronage amidst work that is ongoing here because you will see that the number of functional beds that we here have reduced due largely to the quality of service we offer.
“The hospital used to be 375 to 380 bed capacity hospital, but now, with renovation, the number of beds went down to 200 to 240 depending on where they are renovating per time.”, he said.
Dennis Nku
Niger Delta
RSHA Passes Road Maintenance, Rehabilitation Agency Amendment Bill
After intense debate, last Monday, the Rivers State House of Assembly finally passed the state Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Agency Amendment Bill 2019 into law.
The bill, which scaled through the first and second readings before it was passed into law, witnessed robust debate on the floor of the House.
Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Martin Amaewhule, who presented the bill, said it seeks to increase the number of members of the board.
He suggested that the board should have 15 persons as against the nine persons in the principal law.
The Deputy Speaker, Hon. Edison Ehie; Chief Whip, Hon. Evans Bipi; and Hon. Michael Chinda of Obio/Akpor Constituency II and other legislators, aligned themselves by supporting the expansion of the board from nine to 15 members.
Meanwhile, the state House of Assembly has screened and confirmed 11 nominees of members of the Governing Board of Rivers State Road Maintenance Agency.
This follows a letter from the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for the screening and confirmation of the nominees.
The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, urged the nominees to serve towards effective delivery.
The nominees include, Prince Timothy Nsirim and 10 others, who were screened and confirmed on the floor of the House, last Monday during plenary.
