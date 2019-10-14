News
Wike Hails Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria …As Miss Rivers Emerges Winner Of 2019 Pageant
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has congratulated Miss Nyekachi Douglas for winning the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria Contest (MBGN) 2019.
Wike described the feat as a reflection of the beautiful endowment of the people of Rivers State.
According to him, the news is quite symbolic because it is in line with the NEW Vision of the present administration in the state.
A statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, last Saturday, quoted the governor as saying, “Miss Nyekachi Douglas is a true Rivers daughter who has gone to show the world that Rivers youths are not only beautiful but also talented.
“The state government will honour this great ambassador for bringing the prestigious MBGN crown to Rivers State. It is our hope that the reigning MBGN Queen will follow the footsteps of Agbani Darego who was crowned Miss World in 2001,” he stated.
The governor urged all Rivers youths to shun criminality and showcase the resilience and resourcefulness of the Rivers man in all their endeavours.
It would be recalled that Miss Nyekachi Douglas beat 36 other contestants to become the most beautiful girl in Nigeria at the just-concluded MBGN contest held at the Gabriel Okara Cultural Centre in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.
The MBGN pageant, which began in 1983, was originally called Miss Universe Nigeria.
It gained attention after it changed its name to Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria in 1986.
Earlier, Miss Rivers, Nyekachi Douglas had emerged the winner of the 2019 edition of the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) pageant held last Saturday, at the Gabriel Okara Cultural Centre, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.
The 21-year old queen defeated 36 other contestants to clinch the highly-coveted crown.
Miss Bayelsa, Becky Ogene emerged the first runner up, while Miss Abuja, Pamela Ifejoka won second runner up position at the glamorous event that was witnessed by a constellation of stars from the entertainment enclave, show business and the fashion industry.
Speaking with The Tide shortly after being crowned by the outgoing MBGN queen, Anita Ukah, in the presence of the Special Adviser to the Bayelsa State Governor on Entertainment and Tourism, Mr. Guy Murray-Bruce, and Mr. Nigeria, Mr. Nelson Enwerem, the Emohua-born beauty queen, who also won the Miss Amity Award, gave gratitude to God for her victory, and promised to use her position to better the lots of the less-privileged in the society and promote the welfare of the girl-child.
Other awardees were Miss Kwara, Folakemi Yunusa, who won the Miss Photogenic award, MBGN Model was won by Miss Delta, Joy Ossai, Miss Ogun, Temitope Are clinched the Best Talent award, Miss Adamawa, Afury Cynthia emerged the Face of Lush with N500,000.00, Best Swim Wear went to Miss Taraba, Olutosin Araromi, while the Best National Costume award went to Miss Abia, Michelle Nwagbara.
The event was hosted by actress and media personality, Layole Oyetogan, and ace comedian, Bovi Ugboma, popularly known as Bovi.
The guests were thrilled by popular performing musicians including Timi Dakolo, Seyi Shey, and saxophonist, Kwittee.
Jacob Obinna
Adeboye Slams FG Over Border Closure, VAT Increase, Others
The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has kicked against the closure of Nigerian borders with neighbouring countries and also condemned the proposed increase of VAT from 5 per cent to 7.5 per cent by the Federal Government.
The proposal, he said, would further increase the burdens on Nigerians.
Adeboye also said the proposed reintroduction of toll gates on Federal Government roads was insensitive.
The plan, he said, shouldn’t be considered at a time most federal roads were in pitiable condition.
The Federal Government, as far as Adeboye is concerned, should refocus its plans and programmes toward initiatives that would lessen the suffering and burdens of Nigerians.
He spoke, yesterday, at the special church service at the RCCG headquarters, Throne of Grace, Ebute-Metta, Lagos.
The programme tagged, ‘Arise’ attracted worshippers and traditional rulers led by the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo.
He further pointed out the closure of borders to importation of rice was ill-conceived because it has made the stable unavailable to most Nigerians.
Adeboye said that the Federal Government should henceforth focus on initiating policies that would lessen the sufferings and burdens of Nigerians, because according to him, a nation at 59 is no longer young.
Such policies, he said, should have the capability to move the country out of doldrums, make her arise and pitch her tent with comity of nations.
Speaking through the Assistant General Overseer, Administration and Personnel, Pastor Johnson Odesola, Adeboye emphasised a lot of policies of government are not helping Nigerians.
He lamented many Nigerians were suffering when the wealth of their nation are just in few hands who have refused to let go.
The respected preacher also criticised how banks are fixing interest rate, which he described as one of the highest in the world, saying the development was making business environment unfavourable for Nigerians.
He bemoaned the condition of commoners, saying it was insensitive for the Federal Government to consider bringing back toll gates when the roads were in bad conditions.
Oba Gbadebo appreciated God for the 59th Independence celebration, saying that God has helped us a lot as Nigeria has remained one the federation that has remain strong and indivisible since independence in 1960.
He appealed to Nigeria leaders to consolidate on the success and achievements made so far in Nigeria by working for the interest of the people rather than their personal interest and gain.
He restated that leaders in position of authority are put there by God and will one day give account of their stewardship to him.
Troops, Bandits’ Clash Claims Four Soldiers, 60 Others
The Nigerian troops have killed 60 bandits, including their leader, popularly known as ‘Emir’ in Zamfara State and recovered 400 cows.
The success was recorded by troops of Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD), in a bid to clear Zamfara of criminal elements and unrepentant bandits.
In a statement, the Acting Force Information Officer, Captain Ayobami Oni-Orisan, recalled that on October 3, 2019, troops deployed at Sunke in Anka Local Government Area, came under unprovoked attack by armed bandits despite the ongoing peace process in the state, adding, however, that gallant troops successfully repelled the attack, killed 19 bandits in the process while, unfortunately, four soldiers lost their lives during the encounter.
“As a result of the encounter, troops further commenced aggressive clearance operations nicknamed Operation Mushare on October 6, 2019, with a view to apprehending the recalcitrant bandits. Consequently, between 6th and 7th of October, 2019, within Bawa Daji general area, three heavily fortified camps at Gubarawa, Bawa Daji and Bawa Daji Forest were destroyed when the troops overpowered the bandits, overrun the three camps and neutralized 39 bandits, (including the notorious bandits’ leader known as “Emir”) and many bandits were obviously wounded,” he said.
The following items were recovered from the bandits/camps: Three AK-47 rifles, 421 7.62mm (special) ammunition, 30 PKT rifle rounds, 10 magazines, five motorcycles, 177 cows, seven handsets, two handset batteries, substance suspected to be Cannabis Sativa and charms while four soldiers were wounded during the operation.
Oni-Orisan added that in continuation with the offensive against the bandits, clearance operations were also extended to the general area of Kuruwa, Kawara, Kalahe and Zango villages in Bakura Local Government Area where troops encountered a large number of marauders at their camp in Zango village on October 8, 2019, saying that the determined troops overwhelmed the armed bandits with a high volume of fire, neutralized 19 of the criminals and recovered one motorcycle.
“Additionally, troops also arrested a suspected bandit, Abubakar Umar along road Lamba– Damri axis with the sum of N400,000 presumably for purchase of bandits logistics supplies. The suspect will be handed over to the civil police for further investigation/necessary action.
“Additionally, on October 8, 2019, troops on fighting patrol in Bukkuyum general area, intercepted some logistics items enroute to bandits’ camps. The items include: 13 Jerry cans of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), eight litres of engine oil and four motorcycle tyre tubes.
“Furthermore, on October 9, 2019, troops deployed in Anka general area, based on intelligence intercepted and arrested suspected bandits’ logistics suppliers named Lawali Umar and Jamilu Liman around Kuturu village in Anka Local Government Area of the state purchasing some logistics items for onward movement to the bandits’ camps. Consequently, the troops recovered the under listed items: Four jerry cans of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 1 carton of Malt, three packets of soft drinks and1 packet of Nutri milk.
“In a related development, based on intelligence indicating that armed bandits were seen crossing with some rustled cows at Daki Takwas in Anka Local Government Area, OPHD troops deployed in the general area immediately ambushed the criminals along road Anka-Daki Takwas. The criminals fled and abandoned the rustled cows in the area. Troops pursued the fleeing criminals and successfully neutralized 20 of them,” he disclosed.
Oni-Orisan said presently, troops had dominated the general area with aggressive patrols, snap checkpoints and ambushes among other line of operations to deny the criminals freedom of action.
“This onslaught against armed banditry and all other criminal activities will continue until banditry is effectively combated. Troops will continue to remain highly committed and professional in carrying out assigned tasks in line with the extant Rules of Engagement and Code of Conduct.
Lawyers, Group Petition Malami Over Transfer Of NDDC To Ministry …Give Akpabio 14-Day Ultimatum To Reverse Action
Strong indications have emerged that crisis looms following the transfer of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) from the Presidency to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs as lawyers and a group under the aegis of Accountable Leadership for Better Nigeria Initiative (ALBNI) have kicked against the action.
Subsequently, the lawyers and the group have written a letter of protest to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, to, as a matter of urgency, carry out a holistic investigation into why President Muhammadu Buhari took the decision to transfer the agency to the ministry.
According to them, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and former Akwa Ibom State governor, Senator Godswill Akpabio wrote to the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, requesting the transfer, which was approved.
In a letter to Malami, signed by Tolu Babaleye, on behalf of the group, Akpabio has been given a 14-day ultimatum to reverse the action, warning that failure to do that would force them to approach the court for redress.
In the letter dated October 10, and entitled, “Illegal Transfer of Niger Delta Development Commission from Presidency to Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs: Demand for Immediate Reversal”, the group expressed displeasure and sadness over the recent illegal, and what it described as unlawful action taken by the duo of Akpabio and Abba Kyari.
The group warned that if not checked, the development might lay a bad precedent in the country, hence it became imperative to bring the action to the notice of the chief law officer of the federation and Justice Ministry to unearth the underlying factor which necessitated such action.
The letter read, “We are the solicitors to Accountable Leadership for Better Nigeria Initiative of No. 9A, Nnewi Street, Area 2, Garki, Abuja, and Act Initiatives of Suite C10, PEB 04 Plaza, Plot 2027, Dalaba Street, Wuse, Zone 5, Abuja, (hereinafter freely referred to as our clients), and it is on their instructions and behest that this letter is caused to be remitted to you.
“Our clients are reputable non-governmental organizations with commitment and passion for an orderly society and a better Nigeria where things are done by leaders in accordance with the laid down legal standards to engender good governance for the betterment of the citizenry.
“Our clients, as good governance watchdogs, wish to use this medium to express their displeasure and sadness over the recent illegal and unlawful action taken by the duo of the Honourable Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio and the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr. Abba Kyari, which, if not checked, might lay a bad precedent in the country, and our clients feel very strongly that this must be brought to the notice and knowledge of the chief law officer of the federation and Justice Ministry to unearth the underlying factor necessitating such action.
“Your Honourable Sir, via a letter dated September 2, 2019, with Reference No. SH/COS/81/A/1900 signed by Mr. Abba Kyari, and addressed to Honourable Minister, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, which is under the supervision of Senator Goodwill Akpabio, the former granted the request of the latter by transferring and purportedly delegating the management and control of the Niger Delta Development Commission to the ministry under Senator Goodwill Akpabio without consultation with the relevant stakeholders; which action is against the law of the land as the Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is by virtue of Section 7 of the Niger Delta Development Commission Act charged with the sole responsibility of overseeing the affairs of the commission and same is not delegate-able to any person or body. The principle is delegatus non-potest delegare.
“Our clients are left in awe as to the rationale behind the actions of Messrs Kyari and Akpabio and the pecuniary gains they intend to get in brazenly circumventing the law.
“As stakeholders in the Nigeria project, our clients are greatly concerned and profoundly worried about this patently illegal and unlawful act being perpetrated by men on whom President Muhammadu Buhari rely to help him drive his administration mantra which is based on Next-level goal and good governance.
“This is disheartening and disconcerting, to say the least. Our clients are of the strong opinion that this ugly development must not be allowed to be swept under the carpet, hence this letter of petition to your exalted office for reversal of this infraction of our Constitution and NDDC Act.
“In the light of the foregoing, our clients hereby unequivocally demand immediate reversal of the action of Messrs Kyari and Akpabio and restore the Niger Delta Development Commission to its appropriate and original statutory domain as an autonomous commission which is the Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the interest of the Nigerian public, public probity and good governance.
“We on behalf of our client believe that your exalted office should be able to work on the reversal and achieve it within 14 days of service of this letter on you including the date of service.
“We shall take to our client’s outstanding instructions of taking the matter to court at the expiration of the time stated above if the matter is not resolved to the knowledge of Nigerians.
“While waiting for feedback from your exalted office on this petition, please, accept the esteem of our due professional regards and warmest compliments of our clients.”
Meanwhile, as reactions continue to trail the planned transfer of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) from the office of the Presidency to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, a non-governmental organization, the Niger Delta Youth Coalition (NDYC) has opposed the move, saying it would be counter-productive.
The National Coordinator of the NDYC, Prince Emmanuel Ogba, said such move would make the commission less effective in delivering development to the Niger Delta region.
Ogba said in an interview with our correspondent, yesterday, in Port Harcourt, that, “If the commission is finding it difficult to make needed impact on the people when it is under the direct supervision of the Presidency, it will even be worse under the supervision of the Niger Delta Ministry”.
He described those behind the new move as enemies of the region, urged the Federal Government to rather think of a better way of reviving the commission to provide development as an interventionist agency than transferring it to the ministry.
“The whole idea is funny in the sense that even the Niger Delta Ministry we are talking about is showing obvious sign of a failed ministry. It needs help.
“Since its creation, what reasonable impact can you attribute to the ministry in terms of meaningful projects’ execution?
“So, transferring the supervision of the NDDC from the Presidency to the Niger Delta Ministry will kill these two organs of development and that will spell doom for the region”, he said.
He advised President Muhammadu Buhari to disregard the suggestion, stressing that such idea could only come from those who do not mean well for the region and also want Buhari’s administration to fail in the region.
The NDYC boss called on Buhari to focus on unmasking those who defrauded the commission and made it fail with huge number of abandoned projects.
“Trace the stolen wealth of the commission and strengthen the supervision of the agency, and you will see remarkable difference”, Ogba said.
Ogba further pointed out that the move to transfer the commission away from the Presidency contradicts the act that established the commission.
Chris Oluoh
