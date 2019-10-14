Educationist Wants RSG To Support Private Schools

As a way to improve quality and make education accessible to less privileged children in the state,the Rivers State Government has been urged to support private schools in the state to grow to their full potentials in complementing the efforts of government in addressing the educational needs of the people.

An Educationist, who is also the proprietor of Charles Kay International School, Egbelu, Ogbogoro, Dr. Charles Achinewhu, stated this in Port Harcourt during an exclusive interview with The Tide.

According to him, rather than clampdown on private schools, the State Government should even give grants to them to aid their operations, noting that the private schools are established with genuine intentions to provide quality education alongside the State-owned schools.

“Government in other climes give subventions to small/private businesses to grow,if that could be done here, the economy would grow. Private schools should be regarded as economic catalysts and should be supported by government”, he said.

He argued that all the private schools have pupils or students in them, meaning that government schools alone cannot address the educational challenges and needs of the society.

“Private schools and the government schools should be allowed to compete favourably “,he added.

The Rivers State University doctorate degree holder of Education Management expressed the belief that the existence of the private schools has resulted in healthy competition, leading to elevated standards in education.

Commending the State Governor, whom he said is desirous to give his best, Achinewhu contended that the private schools have helped to employ graduates as teaching and non teaching staff.

He noted that “social vices would have risen without such engagements by the proprietors of schools”.

Decrying the low patronage of parents to some private schools, following the declaration of free education by the State Government, Dr. Achinewhu advised the government to exercise caution in order not to lay-off private schools operators, especially now that the national economy is so scorching”.

“Government should do all it can to assist the private schools. Even the ones in fledgling stage should be assisted and given enough time”, he said.

While calling on parents not to compromise the education of their wards, saying that a well educated citizenry would be free from social vices, he also advised youths to make good use of their time and energy in pursuit of education, insisting that only education can guarantee a secure future for them.

Tamunoiminabo Fyneface