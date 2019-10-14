Sports
Eagles Draw 1-1 With Brazil
Super Eagles failed to hold on to a first half lead to draw 1-1 with Brazil in a senior international friendly in Singapore.
A bright and entertaining friendly at Singapore’s National Stadium ended all square as Brazil and Nigeria played out a 1-1 draw.
The Super Eagles took the lead against the run of play with Glasgow Rangers striker Aribo quick to react in the Brazil box lashing home in the 35th minute as Marquinhos dawdled.
Brazil were soon level shortly after the interval when Casemiro stabbed home the rebound after Maquinhos had headed off the woodwork.
The draw sees Brazil now failing to win a match in their past four outings with the major concern from the Seleção perspective being Neymar limping off in the 12th minute of the action.
Brazil lost Neymar to an early injury scare and stuttered to a 1-1 draw with Nigeria as their post-Copa America malaise continued in Singapore.
Having last month restored him to the starting XI, Paris Saint Germain will have been especially concerned when Neymar clutched at his hamstring as he headed to the bench in the 12th minute of Sunday’s international friendly.
The Real Madrid midfielder went closest to winning it, seeing a header cannon against the crossbar on the hour, but the Selecao were unable to end what is now a four-game winless streak.
Roberto Firmino threatened with a well-struck shot on the turn before Ederson denied Victor Osimhen in an entertaining first five minutes.
Tite was forced to call on Philippe Coutinho when Neymar made way and Brazil’s woes were compounded in the 35th minute.
Moses Simon controlled Osimhen’s cross and spotted the late-arriving Aribo, who doubled his international account after dancing through Marquinhos’ weak challenge.
The defender went some way to making amends when his header from a Dani Alves cross came back off the woodwork and dropped for Casemiro to sweep home.
Securing continental silverware on home soil was expected to prove the catalyst for Tite’s team to grow but they have recorded no more than three draws and a defeat since edging Peru in July.
Centre-back stars for Super Eagles
William Troost-Ekong looked a defender of international class at the World Cup in Russia and acquitted himself well against Brazil’s strike force, tallying six clearances and several moments of impressively calm defensive work.
Marquinhos culpable for opener
Meaningless friendly or not, the lack of desperation Marquinhos displayed in defending Aribo’s opening goal cannot be tolerated by a team fighting for form.
What’s next?
Brazil are to face rivals Argentina in a Superclasico de las Americas clash in Saudi Arabia on November 15, while Nigeria commence Africa Cup of Nations qualifying next month. (Goal)
Preparation Begins For 2019 Nigeria Ladies Golf Open
Organisers of the 2019 Nigeria Ladies Golf Open Championship, scheduled for the IBB International Golf and Country Club in Abuja, have began activities aimed at a successful hosting of the event.
Kayode Adeniyi, Chairman of the event’s Media and Publicity Sub-Committee, in a statement on Saturday in Abuja disclosed that preparations have began with visits to and interactions with key stakeholders.
“The President, Ladies Golf Association Of Nigeria (LGAN), Ekanem Ekwueme, led some members of the committee on a courtesy visit to the Minister of State for Power, Goddy Agba, as part of the awareness campaign to herald the annual event.
“Ekwueme told the Minister that players from more than 10 African countries have indicated their interest to participate in the championship which was won last year by Eva Magala of Uganda at the Ibom Resort Golf Club in Uyo, Akwa Ibom,” he said.
Tidesports source reports that the tournament is scheduled to hold next month in Abuja.
Adeniyi quoted Ekwueme as saying the tournament was important to lady golfers because it has the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR), “being an event where any lady golfer who participated and earned a good score will be ranked internationally”.
Ekwueme had said members of the IBB International Golf and Country Club were not only prepared to host but to take the competition’s main trophy from the Ugandan.
“They want to dethrone Eva Magala. Some of the best Nigerian Ladies will equally take part in the three-day event, and I am sure they will also want to make Nigeria proud,” she was quoted as saying.
The LGAN President solicited Agba’s support in making the event a memorable one for foreign players, “so that they will attend and return home with so many good things about Nigeria”.
She however urged the minister to begin to play golf, pointing out that the game is for both the young and elderly.
While responding, Agba had thanked the LGAN members for their efforts in promoting the game of golf among Nigerian women.
He urged them to always think of their country Nigeria first in whatever activities they are doing.
“The present government’s commitment to the development of the Nigerian people in every capacity is unparallel.
“In that regard, your country should always come first in all you do, as a way of giving back to your country too.”
The minister then promised to support the LGAN towards achieving its members’ desire before, during and after the tournament.
Bad Officiating, Reason For Loss In Amputee Cup – NAFF Coach
Assistant Coach, Nigeria Amputee Football Federation (NAFF), Gbenga Dosumu, has blamed poor officiating for the 2-0 loss to host Angola in the final match of the just-concluded Cup of African Nations for Amputee Football (CANAF).
Dosumu, in a telephone interview with newsmen, at the weekend, faulted activities of referees that officiated the match held on Friday in Luanda.
Tidesports source reports that Angola hosted the just concluded 5th edition of Federation of Africa for Amputee Football (FAAF)- organised CANAF tournament. Seven nations participated in the tournament held in Luanda from October 1 to October 12.
“We came second because of bad officiating; the referees favoured the Angolan team who also had the home advantage and a massive support from the fans.
“I know we did well, having won four matches, played a goalless draw with Tanzania, and 2-2 with host Angola in the group stage matches, before bowing 2-0 to Angola in the final encounter,” he said.
He said that Kelvin Kingsley, who netted four goals, exhibited outstanding skills and emerged as Nigeria’s highest goal scorer, while Ezeji Kennedy scored three goals which was instrumental to the Special Eagles’ good finish.
The coach added that the Special Eagles had performed well in the tournament, adding that the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development should reward the players.
“We have, in the midst of poor funding, performed well and, without mincing words, our achievement deserves good reward from the sports ministry. We should be celebrated because it is not easy.
“As a team, we made sacrifices to represent Nigeria and with passion and commitment, we were able to mount the podium for the silver trophy. Today, we are number two on the continent,” he said.
According to him, the Special Eagles resurfaced in the FAAF-organised continental tournament after six years of non-participation due to lack of funds and sponsorship.
Deaf Eagles Deserve Reward From Authorities – Coach
The national coach of Nigeria Deaf Football Association (NDFA), Banjo Kamiludeen, has called for reward for the Deaf Eagles, runners-up at the just-concluded West Africa Deaf Football (WADFU) Tournament.
Tidesports source gathered that Mali defeated Nigeria 1-0 in the final match of the tournament held in Sierra-Leone.
Nigeria, tournament’s three-times champions and three-times runners-up, had alongside seven countries participated in the competition organised by the West Africa Sports Deaf Union (WASDU) from September 27 to October 6.
“We struggled to go for this tournament and the boys successfully got to the final where they lost to Mali 0-1, after conceding some few minutes to the end of the match.
“In all, the team has done very well and deserves to be recognised by the government for making the country proud and finishing second out of the eight countries.
“As we know, the Deaf Eagles have been doing marvelously well. In all their outings at the tournament, Nigeria stood out in the continent and beyond,” Kamiludeen said at the weekend.
