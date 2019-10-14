Niger Delta
Army Destroys 11 Illegal Refineries, 13 Storage Tanks In Rivers
The Nigerian Army has destroyed 11 illegal refineries and 13 storage tanks belonging to suspected crude oil thieves in Elele Alimini , Emohua Local Government Area of Rives State.
This was contained in a statement by the Nigeria Army Operations Media Coordinator, Colonel Illiyasu Aminu and made available to newsmen at the weekend in Port Harcourt.
The statement revealed that the feat was the effort of the troops of 343 Artillery Regiment after it arrested a truck with Registration Number EPE 24 XG loaded with substance suspected to be stolen crude oil at Elele Alimini Road with three occupants.
Other items recovered from the suspected oil thrives include, two boats loaded with alleged stolen crude oil, 3,200 litres of illegally refined substance believed to be petroleum products and three metal tanks containing illegally refined petroleum products.
Iliyasu in the statement added that one speed boat mounted with 75 Horse Power engine, Four Cotonou boats, three welding machines, 3 generating sets, one gas cylinder, two iron plates, eight iron pipes, five pumping machines and seven boilers under construction were also confiscated.
According to the Army, the troop will not relent on the efforts to thwart the activities of miscreants and their collaborators until the nation was rid of criminal elements.
In another development, the Army in Edo state also smashed a notorious armed robbery gang which specialized in robbing commuters at Uhumwaede Local Government of the state
The statement further revealed that the operation led to the arrest of a member of the gang said to be known as Mr. Evans Obidili Ubaka.
Another achievement of the troops in team with the Nigerian Police, Oredo Command, it added, was the successful arrest of a notorious kidnappers’ informant named ‘Jaguar’.
It hinted that the suspect was the brain behind the kidnap of a certain man, his son and pregnant wife recently in the area.
Niger Delta
Banigo Applauds Medical Women’s Association
Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has applauded the Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria (MWAN) for being at the cutting-edge in the care of mothers, girls and the family.
Dr. Banigo stated this during the Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria (MWAN) Week 2019, Investiture and Award Luncheon at the NMA House in Port Harcourt last Saturday.
According to Dr. Banigo “Right from the time our initiator Dr. Bernadette Korubo started we have not stopped. One of the things we do at the every woman centre at Marine Base which the State Government approved during my tenure as Director of Public Health Services for the use of MWAN is to reach out to the communities and I am happy that MWAN is doing well in that centre it is growing in leaps and bounds.”
Dr. Banigo who said it is different when you care with the love of a mother disclosed that the women centre is attracting more and more people and all the contagious communities are happy for the services they get there.
The Deputy Governor assured MWAN that the state government under the watch of Governor Wike would continue to partner with it in the years ahead, noting that the Rivers State observatory on the violence against women and girls 2015 to 2017 where you could get information on violence against our women and girls was actually managed and coordinated by MWAN.
Dr. Banigo who congratulated Dr. Vetty Agala and members of her team wished them successful tenure in office.
In her remarks the newly sworn in President of MWAN, Rivers State, Dr. Vetty Agala said MWAN under her leadership would go a step further to support investigation and treatment for indigent women who are found with abnormal results from breast and cervical cancer screening programmes.
She said the Wife of the State Chief Executive Hon. Justice Eberechi Suzette Nyesom Wike would be decorated as a Matron of the Association for her support to the Medical Women’s Association in the State.
The Medical Women’s Association is a non-Governmental and Non-Profit Organization made up of Female Medical and Dental Practitioners in Nigeria, which is affiliated to the Medical Women’s International Association and the Nigeria Medical Association.
Owupele Benebo
Niger Delta
Perm Sec Woos Media On Advocacy Campaign
The Permanent Secretary of Rivers State Ministry of Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, has called for the support of media practitioners in the South-South zone towards repositioning the zone for investment.
Pastor Nsirim said this during “Our State Our Responsibility” advocacy visit to The Vortex Newspaper and its counterpart, The People’s Herald, all in Port Harcourt.
He said media practitioners in Rivers State and the entire South-South zone must no longer sit back and allow few individuals with negative perception continue to portray the state and the entire zone in bad light.
The Permanent Secretary said every patriotic media practitioner in the zone must see himself as a brand Ambassador of the state and the zone.
Nsirim said the consistent flight of Turkish Airline into Port Harcourt and the commencement of flight by Ethiopian Airline into the city show that Rivers State is safe for investment.
He also condemned attempt by some persons to whittle down the economic importance of Rivers State, and stressed the need for Rivers people to join hands with the government towards changing the narrative about the state as the prosperity of Rivers State is the prosperity of all.
He commended both publishers of The Vortex Newspaper, Dr. Alpheus Paul Worika, and that of The People’s Herald Newspaper, Abraham Dukuma, for their level of professionalism as well as their consistent appearance on the news stand, and urged them to key into the campaign to change the negative perception about the state.
Earlier in separate responses, Publisher/Editor-In-Chief of The Vortex Newspaper, Alpheus Paul Worika and the Publisher/Editor In Chief of The People’s Herald Newspaper, Abraham Dukuma, said they will continue to support every noble cause of the government.
They commended the state government for the level of infrastructural development of the state.
Niger Delta
PDP Chieftain Warns Detractors Against Okowa
A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has condemned the intensive renewed political agitation in Delta State for Delta 2023 governorship seat just five months after the swearing in of the State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.
Onuesoke, who spoke against the backdrop of some governorship aspirants who are already making consultation and ethnic groups agitating for their turn to govern the state, advised them to suspend their actions, adding that besides the agitations coming too early, it is a distraction against the Governor delivering dividends of democracy to the people of Delta State.
The PDP chieftain, who made the comment during a dinner organised for oil community leaders by Onuesoke Foundation in Warri, Delta State, at the weekend said it is annoying for politicians to start agitating for who to govern the state in 2023, instead of discussing issues on how Okowa can improve on his excellent record of creating more employment, establishing industries, enhancing security and building good roads for the socio-economical well being of the people of the state.
“I want to state here without fear or favour that having been sworn in for second term as Governor of Delta State by May, 2019, the major focus of all and sundry is to see how to encourage the Governor to focus on enhancing his excellent record of good governance, and not to distract his attention with issues of 2023 elections.
“It is unfortunate that personal ambition of ethnicity or individuals is overriding the state’s interests. It is not only too early for them to start campaigning just five months after swearing-in new government in the state, but a big insult on the people of the state who might feel that all the politicians are interested in is how to grab power,” Onuesoke explained.
Onuesoke, who described the action of the agitators as diversionary, unnecessary and divisive, advised that it is pertinent that the hierarchy of the different political parties in the state takes urgent steps to address the commencement of discourse on 2023 governorship for now.
“I, therefore, appeal to the general public and the prospective aspirants to please allow the state to run smoothly without any distraction. While it is very permissible to have aspirations of any magnitude, time is a key determinant of the appropriateness or otherwise of such ambition,” he advised.
