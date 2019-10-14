Army Destroys 11 Illegal Refineries, 13 Storage Tanks In Rivers

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has condemned the intensive renewed political agitation in Delta State for Delta 2023 governorship seat just five months after the swearing in of the State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

Onuesoke, who spoke against the backdrop of some governorship aspirants who are already making consultation and ethnic groups agitating for their turn to govern the state, advised them to suspend their actions, adding that besides the agitations coming too early, it is a distraction against the Governor delivering dividends of democracy to the people of Delta State.

The PDP chieftain, who made the comment during a dinner organised for oil community leaders by Onuesoke Foundation in Warri, Delta State, at the weekend said it is annoying for politicians to start agitating for who to govern the state in 2023, instead of discussing issues on how Okowa can improve on his excellent record of creating more employment, establishing industries, enhancing security and building good roads for the socio-economical well being of the people of the state.

“I want to state here without fear or favour that having been sworn in for second term as Governor of Delta State by May, 2019, the major focus of all and sundry is to see how to encourage the Governor to focus on enhancing his excellent record of good governance, and not to distract his attention with issues of 2023 elections.

“It is unfortunate that personal ambition of ethnicity or individuals is overriding the state’s interests. It is not only too early for them to start campaigning just five months after swearing-in new government in the state, but a big insult on the people of the state who might feel that all the politicians are interested in is how to grab power,” Onuesoke explained.

Onuesoke, who described the action of the agitators as diversionary, unnecessary and divisive, advised that it is pertinent that the hierarchy of the different political parties in the state takes urgent steps to address the commencement of discourse on 2023 governorship for now.

“I, therefore, appeal to the general public and the prospective aspirants to please allow the state to run smoothly without any distraction. While it is very permissible to have aspirations of any magnitude, time is a key determinant of the appropriateness or otherwise of such ambition,” he advised.