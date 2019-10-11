Coach Begs Nigerians To Cheer Rugby Team

South African-born head coach of Nigeria‘s Rugby national team, Bronson Weir, has urged Nigerians resident in that country to cheer the team during the Olympic qualifiers.

The Olympic qualifiers will take place in Johannesburg on November 8 and November 9.

Weir told newsmen that the team list for the qualifiers had been released.

“The Olympic qualifier is around the corner and we are planning to bring the players down early. There is a tournament in the U.K. with some Nigerian players taking part.

“I will be going there to check for some quality players to bring them for the Olympic qualifiers,” he said on telephone.

Weir said that home-based players had commenced training and that after the U.K. tournament, the team would be assembled for the Olympic qualifier.

According to him, there are Nigerians playing professional Rugby in South Africa, Germany, U.K., Australia and Portugal.

“These are the type of players needed in the national team. I have been engaging them to boost the national team for the Olympic qualifiers,” he said.

He said efforts should be made to take Rugby into the top three games in Nigeria to attract sponsorship.

“We need to get Rugby into a good level because in Nigeria, games like football, athletics, basketball, and wrestling are on top.

“The game of Rugby in Nigeria needs more recognition,” he said.

Weir urged big companies to assist the Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF) to improve the game because it has the potential to grow.