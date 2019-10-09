Politics
Cross River Assembly Resumes Plenary After Recess
The Cross River State House of Assembly has resumed plenary after its two months working recess.
The Press Secretary to the Speaker of the House, Mr Hope Obeten, made this known in a statement yesterday in Calabar.
“Speaker of the House, Mr Eteng Jonah-Williams wishes to welcome all members to plenary and thank each and everyone for their support, cooperation and commitment in the last three months.
“He has urged members to resume duty in full force to enable them finish all their agenda for the year.
“The Speaker also assured that the House is further re-energized for better performance,” Obeten said
Politics
Serial Killings: CCTV Footage Was Doctored, Rivers Assembly Insists
The Rivers State House of Assembly Ad hoc Committee set up to investigate the serial killer, Gracious David-West says it would do its best to ensure that justice is served in the matter, just as it insisted that the Close Circuit Television (CCTV) footage provided by one of the hotels where the suspect allegedly carried out the killings was doctored.
Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Kelechi Wogu disclosed this after members of the committee watched the footage at the State Assembly Complex in Port Harcourt.
Wogu, who is the lawmaker representing Omuma Constituency in the state legislature also said he would not believe that the suspect disappeared from the footage.
According to him, “We invited the hotel to come and tell us what is happening when we saw the CCTV footage trending. A lot of questions came up. Some people said he disappeared, some said he vanished, some said the CCTV camera was doctored.
“The hotel has come with their engineer who installed the CCTV and he said it was not doctored. He is also saying that what has happened there beats him. That he doesn’t understand what played out there. Well, I still maintain my ground that the CCTV camera was doctored.”
The lawmaker commended security operatives and the Rivers State Government for their efforts in arresting the suspected serial killer, noting that the committee would not relent in its efforts to ensure justice prevailed.
Wogu further said, “So a lot of things are not correct. So I think we will brief the security agencies of our findings and we will report back to the House. But believe me there was no disappearance, no vanishing. I want to assure Rivers people that we have confidence in the police. Let me also thank the Commissioner of Police, he has not just saved the lives of people living in Rivers State, he has saved the lives of the entire Nigerians.”
Dennis Naku
Politics
Tribunal Judgement Affirms Credibility Of Election – Ortom
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State says the judgement of the Benue State Governorship Election Tribunal is victory for the people of the state who elected him for a second term.
The Governor stated that the verdict of the tribunal had confirmed the unanimous decision of Benue voters and had proven that his re-election was credible.
He returns all the glory and praise to God Almighty for honouring him with the mandate to lead the state for another term.
Governor Ortom also appreciated the leadership and members of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the state, as well as other Benue people for the support given to him before, during and after the polls.
He specifically commended his Legal Team for its sterling performance during proceedings of the tribunal to secure the mandate.
The Governor declares that the victory at the tribunal was for every Benue person and stressed that the task of building the state is the responsibility of all its people.
Governor Ortom extended a hand of fellowship to the candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC for the 2019 governorship election, Barrister Emmanuel Jime and other contestants in the election.
He maintained that politics is over; now is time for governance, and assured that his administration would collaborate with Benue sons and daughters irrespective of political differences, ethnicity, religion and place of origin.
He restated the commitment of the present administration to the provision of selfless service to the people.
Politics
Dickson Advises Sylva To Attract Dev To Bayelsa
Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has urged the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, to use his position to attract development to the state and not use ‘federal might’ to cause violence during the November 16 governorship election.
The Tide reports that Dickson stated this last Monday in Yenagoa during the official flag-off of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship campaign in the state.
He urged Sylva, a former governor of the state, to realise that it was time to bring back the Brass NLNG, Brass fertilizer project and other infrastructure, which would impact positively on the lives of an average Bayelsan.
The governor insisted that PDP would win the governorship election, based on his achievements and performance in governance, which, he said, had made the party very popular among Ijaw people.
He explained that the party’s governorship candidate, Sen. Douye Diri, had garnered the requisite experience in governance and was, therefore, prepared to take over the mantle of leadership and continue with the giant strides that PDP was known for in the state.
Dickson said: “I want to advise the leader of APC, Timipre Sylva; while we know he is a politician, let him not forget to bring our needed development to us.
“This is the time to bring back Brass NLNG, which is in his local government, and the Brass Fertilizer; this is the time to work with me and the government of Bayelsa to bring infrastructures to this state.
“Let him not use ‘federal might’ for politicking only; federal might is meant for development. We, on our part, are doing our best; everything you have here is courtesy of the PDP government.
“From Alamieyesigha to our former president; and even Sylva, some of the good things he did was done under the PDP government; since he went to the other side, he has not added any value to our state.
“But he has the opportunity now, and we thank the president for appointing him. Let him not use that federal might to bring soldiers and police to kill and intimidate us during election again as it was used in 2015.
“We heard people saying that Bayelsa State can be won by APC; what you see here is a tip of the iceberg. It will take you one hour to get here; it’s like this in every local government, ward and community; this state is totally PDP”.
The governor cautioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies against intimidation and harassment of the electorate.
“Please don’t use your power to advance the evil ambition of any politician; our state has been peaceful, and we will continue to work with security agencies to make it even more peaceful,” he said.
Dickson asked the people of the state to form themselves into units, adding “that is how we will continue to defeat the ‘federal might’.
Trending
