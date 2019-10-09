Law/Judiciary
Court Remands Two Over Armed Robbery
A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court last Monday, ordered the remand of two men, Musa Yunusa, 32 and Usman Abdullahi, 35, in prison over alleged armed robbery.
The defendants were arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy and armed robbery.
The Magistrate, Mrs Hajara Dauda, who refused the plea of the defendants, ordered that they be remanded pending advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).
“The accused are to be remanded in prison pending the release of the legal advice by the DPP,” she said.
She adjourned the matter until October 24, for mention.
Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Sunday Baba, told the court that one Rabi Yusuf of Ungwan Rimi Kaduna reported the matter at the Gabasawa Police Station Kaduna on October 2.
According to Baba, Yunusa and Abdullahi allegedly robbed the complainant of her cell phone valued at N45,500 and N10,000 cash, totalling N55,500 while armed with a locally made gun.
Baba said the offence contravened Sections 59 and 283 of the Penal Code Law of the Kaduna State 2017.
Law/Judiciary
Wike’s Tribunal Victory Excites Monarch
The election tribunal Victory of the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike last Saturday has been described as the victory of Rivers people.
The General Secretary, Association of Niger Delta Monarchs Of Nigeria (ANDMON), King Leslie Eke said this when he spoke with newsmen recently in his palace at Woji Community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.
King Eke said that the victory had vindicated the Governor and the entire Rivers people.
The ANDMON scribe, who is the Nyerisi Eli Woji and Eze Oha Evo III of Evo Kingdom, pointed out that the tribunal had once shown that the court was the last hope of the common man.
The Eze Gbakagbaka, opined that the judgement of the tribunal, further pointed to the fact that the Governor was God-sent.
“Congratulations Your Excellency . You are God sent as I always say. The taste of the pudding is in the eating”, he said.
He maintained that the tribunal would not have done otherwise considering the level of support given to the Governor by the people.
“God has ultimately vindicated you and the victory He gave you Sir. The tribunal actually did the needful, because the people gave you both their votes and support “, he added.
The Eze Woji, further stressed that his support for the state Governor would not go down, no matter the intrusion of those he described as detractors.
According to him, Governor Wike’s name would ever remain in the sands of history of state and the country due to his contributions to democracy and good governance.
On the purchase of 45 percent interest share of Shell Petroleum Development Company of Oil Mining Lease 11 (OML11), at Ejama , Ebubu Community in Eleme Local Government by the Governor, he said it was a welcomed development.
He said the purchase, would not only increase the revenue base of the state, but would also tackle the issue of unemployment.
According to him, it will only take those with bold spirit to plan and strategically position the state for economic viability.
It will be recalled that the purchase of the OML 11 and the tribunal victory came shortly after the meritorious 100 days in office celebration of the second tenure in office of Governor Nyesom Wike.
Law/Judiciary
Soldiers Rescue Kidnapped Boko Haram Victims In N’East …Raid Kidnappers’ Den In Rivers
The Nigerian Army has said that its troops have rescued some Boko Haram kidnapped victims in the North East and raided kidnappers’ den in Rivers State where some suspects were also arrested.
This was contained in a statement issued by the Army Operations Media Coordinator, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu which was made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt, Monday.
The statement, pointed out that the move, was part of the drive by the Nigerian Army to clear marauding criminal insurgents and other unscrupulous elements in the country.
The feat, it revealed, was recorded from Operation Lafiya Dole and other theatres of operations nationwide, troops of 151 insurgents.
“This rescue operation occurred at about 12:20 pm on 4 October, 2019 when the said troops, while acting on information volunteered by some patriotic indigenes, blocked and engaged the criminal insurgents in a fierce fire fight at a crossing point around Firgi village in Bama LGA of Borno State”, it added.
Iliyasu in the statement, explained that the operation, also led to the rescue of the civilians and a Canter truck loaded with grains.
It further hinted that the criminal insurgents, succumbed to the superior fire power of the troops, abandoned the hijacked truck and its occupants and fled into the forest. “The gallant troops are still on the trail of the criminal insurgents while the rescued victims have been escorted safely, back to their destination”. Troops continue to dominate the area and deny the criminal elements freedom of action within the entire Theatre of operation”, it stressed.
Similarly, it was learnt that the of troops of 114 Task Force Battalion, last Saturday, while on its clearance operations, discovered two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted by criminal insurgents at Bitta – Yamteke Road, and added that the devices were successfully detonated by the Explosive Ordinance Disposal team, thus making the route safe again for commuters.
In the same vein, troops of Operation MESA, as the statement further noted, raided the criminal hideouts of some identified kidnap kingpins in Rivers State.
It was revealed that the suspected kidnappers who had been terrorising innocent citizens met their waterloo when troops of 29 Battalion simultaneously raided the said criminal hideouts in Obio/Akpor, Tai and Gokana Local Government Areas on 2nd October 2019.
According to the Army statement, the operation led to the arrest of four high profile criminals which included DUMBARI Bro from B-Dere community, Victor Dokara from K-Dere community, Gbaraco Kaviloba from Lewe and Confidence Friday from Bodo community. It informed that the suspects were undergoing interrogations and would soon be handed over to the appropriate Security Agency for prosecution.
Meanwhile, the statement, had on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai, appealed to the general public to support the Nigerian Army’s resolve to completely rid their communities of criminal elements by providing useful information to effectively tackle the myriad of the security challenges facing the nation.
Law/Judiciary
Motorcycle Theft: Man To Spend Six Months In Correctional Centre
A Sharia Court ll, sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna, yesterday sentenced a bricklayer, Benjamin Ayuba, 25, to six months in correctional centre for stealing a motorcycle.
The Judge, Murtala Nasir, however gave the convict an option of N6,000 fine and also ordered him to pay N5,000 as compensation.
In his plea, the defendant, Ayuba, told the court that the motorcycle belonged to a church not the complainant.
Earlier, the police prosecutor, Sgt. Aliyu Ibrahim, told the court that on Sept. 30, at about 10:00am one Caleb Shittu of Mando, Kaduna, reported the case at the Kurmin Mashi police division.
He said that the complainant told the police that he parked his boxer motorcycle valued at N75,000 at about 2pm in front of his house at Mando, Kaduna, but was stolen few minutes after.
“During police investigation, the motorcycle was found in the possession of the accused and he confessed to have committed the crime,” the prosecutor told the court.
He said that the motorcycle was retrieved from the accused and released to the owner.
Ibrahim said the offense is punishable under section 139 of Kaduna State Sharia Law, 2002.
“We pray the court to sanction him accordingly and to order him pay us N5,000 as compensation”, he said.
