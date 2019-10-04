Opinion
Tribute To The Knowledge Industry
At a recent conference outside Nigeria in which this writer presented a paper, a sub theme for seminar discussion was the creative role of the knowledge industry. By knowledge industry should be understood to mean all the idea-generating organizations in society, including schools and mass media houses. There are also other public and private organizations engaged in research activities into various burning issues and problems besetting humanity. Not all of them seek publicity.
On the part of the school system as a part of the knowledge industry, we identify the following roles: communication of knowledge through teaching and learning for the purpose of developing human abilities towards effective and constructive service delivery to humanity. How best to organize, guide, prepare and evaluate how teaching and learning activities come in the category of curriculum and pedagogy. Not only schools communicate knowledge.
Expansion of the frontiers of knowledge comes about through research activities, whereby new knowledge can be created for application and practical utilization in constructive endeavours. Community services come through the identification, development and guidance of human abilities as well as the moulding of character and human personality towards positive directions. Through guidance and counselling these goals can be achieved.
Inculcation of positive values in growing children through disciplined up-bringing is a vital role of the knowledge industry. It is for this reason that graduating students from the tertiary institutions are said to have been found worthy in learning and character. Conscientisation which is a process of character moulding and building up of positive values, is a vital role which schools and media houses strive to achieve through various ways.
Andragogy refers to all out-of-school approach used by other knowledge industries to achieve the purposes of total human up building, which is a joint task. Media organizations bring about such social impacts through gathering, reporting and analyses of news events, editorial commentaries, features, opinion articles, cartoons, satires, etc. All of these are meant to inform, enlighten, educate and conscientise the public through some standard means of writing and reporting of news events. There is also investigative journalism.
It may not be known to everybody, but it is true that there are various organizations and interest-groups hustling to influence and control the thinking and consciousness of human beings. With modern communications systems and gadgets, there is hardly any limit or boundary in information outreach. Therefore, the knowledge industry also has a duty to alert individuals on the need to be cautious of what knowledge to embrace out of the flurry of information emanating from various sources.
There is a wide and rapid expansion of various forms of knowledge and information, to such an extent that there can be an information glut. What is known as triple explosion refers to rapid increases in human population, aspirations and knowledge. There are various organizations exploiting the current situation of rapid human aspirations to throw in tit-bits to people longing for new and curious ideas. Selectiveness comes in.
Comparative activities and information sharing in the knowledge industry are intended to put existing and new areas of knowledge into an open market. One of the purposes is to expose every aspect of knowledge to continuous and expanded scrutiny, through international conferences and seminars. Considering present level of human perception and consciousness, no area of knowledge can be said to be so perfect that nothing else can be added or subtracted from what is known.
Knowledge is not static but dynamic and, therefore, human conceit must not be allowed to restrict the frontiers of knowledge. It is for this purpose that educational curriculum is usually subject to occasional review and evaluation, to ensure that there is no stand-still in the knowledge industry. Similarly educational polices need occasional review to ensure that no nation remains behind in the global village.
Sponsorship of international conferences, seminars and research activities should not be seen as “unnecessary waste of money”. The attitude of state agencies, private organizations and rich individuals toward research projects should be reviewed to ensure that corruption is kept away from genuine research activities. The current situation is that individuals sponsor their research projects and conferences where they can expose their knowledge to international scrutiny. Sponsors can give hostile conditions.
One Dr Abalaka was so maligned by “bad-belly” colleagues that he fled Nigeria to practise his research among people who would encourage rather than malign him. Two peculiar pillars in the knowledge industry are the pursuits of Truth with Honesty in an unassuming manner. The strength of knowledge lies in its recognition and application in the service of humanity.
The situation in Nigeria is that ours is not a knowledge-based society because power has taken the place of knowledge. When power and knowledge combine what results there from is conceit. For the true disciples of the knowledge industry, the tribute from Andres Lara is that “it is not those who know the most that creates results, but those who consistently use what little they know”. When knowledge is not applied, development stagnates.
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer at the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Bright Amirize
Combating Youth Restiveness In Nigeria
The words ‘youth restiveness’ have become a cliché to Nigerians over the years. This epidemic which has undoubtedly become endemic has been given different colourations. However, I view it as the uncontrolled, violent and unpleasant ways by which youth communicate their dissatisfaction to the government or people in authority over a perceived neglect of their demands and expectations.
The origin of this menace could be traced to the oil rich Niger Delta region of Nigeria, where the youths felt that the government of the day was not living up to their expectations and yearning, and as a result took to arms, vandalisation of oil pipelines and kidnapping of expatriates just to drive home their points. This strategy, however, took a negative turn on the economy as oil companies relocated their headquarters to Lagos and other parts of the country while expatriates ran for their lives, thereby crippling growth and development in the region and the country at large because the Niger Delta region is the region that generates the largest revenue for the Federal Government.
Today, we have experienced the proliferation of many restive groups in the country. Apart from the Niger Delta militant groups, there exist MASSOB, OPC, OMBATSE, the defeated Boko Haram and many more groups avenging one grievance or the other. Granted, these restive groups had or are still perpetrating unwholesome acts and gaining government’s attention wrongly, one cannot pretend not to agree with the fact that life is all about cause and effect and to every inaction, there is an action; to every reaction, there is a responsive reaction.
This then brings us to the big question; ‘what could be the causes of these unwarranted restiveness or are they actually warranted?
After much pondering and wondering, the following factors were deduced as the possible causes of youth restiveness.
Unemployment: This factor has become a protracted ailment in Nigeria. There are over 20 million unemployed youths ranging from graduates, skilled to unskilled teeming youths who have been denied the opportunity to make a meaning out of their lives.
Since the government always acknowledges this factor to the point that they reflect it in their manifestoes, they should rise up to the occasion and do the needful to create job opportunities. Although the Federal Government is gradually stepping on the pedal, the state governments are expected to synergise.
Arming of youths by politicians: For some years, now, power tussle in Nigeria has become a do-or-die affair, a battle for only the strong hearted, politicians now distribute arms to the youths for electioneering purposes, political assassination, ballot box snatching etc and thereafter, abandon them without engaging them in meaningful enterprises or retrieving the weapons they gave to them. These weapons are later used to terrorise the populace through robbery, kidnapping, cultism etc.
When this act of restiveness has fully heated the polity to the point of explosion, even the pot-bellied politicians run abroad for safety, thereby turning the hunter to the hunted.
Corruption: The fact that Nigeria is corrupt is now stale news. Nigeria is now globally renowned for corruption to the point that a search for the word ‘corruption’ on the internet will likely pop up the suggestion ‘corruption in Nigeria. That Nigerians are a striking example of the paradox of poverty in the midst of plenty is now a cliché.
Although, some patriotic Nigerians may be in a haste to point out that Nigeria is not a lone ranger in this wilderness of corruption. But unlike in other countries where corruption is peculiar to the ruling class and high ranking public officials, corruption in Nigeria is a horizontal cankerworm that is clinging to the fabric of all, from the ruling class to the ordinary Nigerian. Corruption is everywhere in Nigeria, even in the air we breathe. Who will then bell the cat?
However, I think there is still hope for Nigeria especially now that the current administration has made fighting corruption its major agenda. Nevertheless, I urge the government to look into the following suggestions for possible solutions to this menace;
Firstly is the value reorientation of the youths. The National Orientation Agency (NOA) should embark on massive sensitization and re-orientation of the youth, acquainting them with their rights and responsibilities as citizens of this great country.
Secondly, government should continue to show serious commitment to the eradication of corruption by ensuring speedy trial and punishment of corrupt persons to serve as deterrent. Nigeria today is fighting to survive from the clutches of economic recession or retrogression as I choose to call it. This economic downturn from all indications was occasioned by the way and manner previous administrations, starting from the days of tyranny under the reckless regime of late Gen. Sani Abacha, to the immediate past administration, mismanaged the country’s fund with reckless abandon.
It is a paradox that a country so blessed by God with resources is now in a precarious situation, looking for help from within and outside to survive.
I applaud the efforts the current administration is making to bring corrupt public servants to book. However, it will be more rewarding if this fight against corruption is holistic enough and not targeted at the opposition alone. It should not be used as a tool to silence the opposition. This sanitization should cut across all and sundry who wears any label of corruption. Only then would Nigerians beat their chest and say ‘freedom at last’.
The government should also make serious efforts to create jobs to reduce the high level of youth unemployment which has been pushing the youths into crimes. The youth is the most vibrant and active wing of any country’s population and as such should not be allowed to be idling. An idle mind, they say, is the devil’s workshop. When the active and adventurous mind of the youth is not meaningfully engaged, it engages itself.
Lastly, the government should promulgate laws stopping the use of thugs by politicians and rely more on the Department of State Service (DSS) and the police force for their protection.
It is not a crime for the youths to agitate for their rights, but the way and manner such agitations are communicated is of great concern, especially when it is done in a violent way. Therefore, I appeal to the youths of this great country to use constructive approach borne out of dialogue and good conscience to express and communicate their grievances to the government. It is only when this is done that we can be perceived as true leaders of tomorrow.
Mgboh writes from Port Harcourt.
Goodluck Mgboh
Celebrating Our Unity In Diversity
The idea of the phrase ‘unity in diversity’ is very old and dates back to ancient times in both Western and Eastern old world cultures. It has applications in many fields, including ecology, cosmology, philosophy, religion and politics. It expresses harmony and unity between dissimilar individuals or groups.
Unity in diversity is a concept of unity without uniformity and diversity without fragmentation. It is all about unity based on a mere tolerance of physical, cultural, linguistic, social, religious, political, ideological and/or psychological differences towards a more complex unity based on an understanding that difference enriches human interactions. This is the kind of unity that binds the entity called Nigeria together.
This kind of unity that is not hinged on uniformity and diversity that habours no fragmentation, can only be sustained when the various unified components uphold a common goal, and not forced into an incompatible alliance or marriage.
Just yesterday, Nigeria rolled out drums, the 59th time, and celebrated her liberation from colonial rule. For watchers out there, it takes a united whole to celebrate. But the overt expression of hostility and antagonism among Nigerians, even in an atmosphere that is replete with the euphoria of celebration, leaves one asking whether the people actually understand why the celebration.
Granted that once we were colonised, and later gained Independence from our colonial masters which no doubt calls for a hilarious celebration, we must not jettison to history in a hurry, the fact that before the1960 episode, there was a 1914 incidence that gave credence to the outcome of 1960. This epic event in history is what I call the fulcrum that drives the nation called Nigeria.
It is not in dispute that the amalgamation of the entity called Nigeria, was a marriage of fundamentally different forms of government and major political and social structures that differed radically in administrative and political styles. In fact, there was little or no unification, as Lord Lugard, the proponent of the amalgamation concept, simply superimposed the South, on the existing structure of the colony in northern Nigeria.
Although political analysts had expressed doubt as to whether Lugard, or most of his successors in the colony, ever thought of the future of Nigeria with a view of a single political entity. Their doubt was substantiated in 1919, when Lugard’s successor as the governor-general, Hyu Klifford, warned that ‘the coordination of all administrative work should be directed from a single centre’, a directive which his successor, Richard Palmer, failed to implement, instead he claimed that Nigeria was a mere geographical expression.
It may have certainly been very unpopular in both North and South of Nigeria at the time. Come to think of it, the educated elite of Lagos vigorously opposed it.The powerful emirates in the north were against it; they feared that a centralized administrative system would weaken their power, which was actually dependent on the British rule.
In the south, it was feared that it could lead to the introduction of an unpopular system of indirect rule and collapse few political rights. However, Sir Arthur Richards, another Governor General, when considering the 1923 Clifford Constitution, stated that his primary objective was to promote the unity of Nigeria.
All the same, Lugard and most of his administrative successors in Nigeria may have had a different vision for the country, the fact that the liberation of the product of the amalgamation is being celebrated by the federal government, means an acceptance of one’s fate without complaint.
Upon this insinuation, I guess, our founding fathers hailed the country called ‘Nigeria’ which was bequeathed to them. The statement; ‘’ though tribe and tongue may differ, in brotherhood we stand’’, affirms their acknowledgment of their diversity, yet the declaration of their resolve to remain as one indivisible entity was unequivocal.
In the same spirit of oneness irrespective of varying backgrounds, all immediate post-Independence Nigerians were proud to serve a country they reverred as their ‘sovereign motherland’ which the flag so reflected. Their utmost desire was to hand on to the children a banner without stain, a country where truth and justice reigns and no man is oppressed.
For me, a mention of the date; October1, should rather call to mind an appraisal of the journey so far; vis – a- vis the dreams and labours of our past heroes, and our sustenability of their legacy.
With much hostility in the air; each component trying to limit their brotherhood to their native tribe, one wonders where lies the place of collective responsibility in the task of nation building? We must not forget that we are under obligation to obey Nigeria’s call and that can only be possible when we realize ourselves as one indivisible entity.
Our concerted effort is required to expand trade and grow our economic relationship. It is imperative in battles against terrorism and any other external aggression. All these will elude us if we speak in disconcodant tunes.
According to President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement in his 2019 Independence Day speech, “The path of hatred and distrust only leads to hostility and destruction”. I think that it will be more rewarding if the vast majority of Nigerians would tread the path of peace and prosperity, as we continue to uphold and cherish our unity.
Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Nigeria, Not Ripe For Democracy
The word ‘democracy’ which has been mostly used, misused, confused and abused by many people for centuries and, in recent times, also badly maimed by most Nigerians in their understanding and application of it, especially since our return to it in 1999, is a concept whose understanding, as universally accepted, should ordinarily not herald any controversy.
Most people, particularly our leaders in Nigeria, and I dare say in Africa, use it in some ways only to fit their idiosyncracies selfish, parochial end they imagined it can be achieved through its practice. They push it down the throats of their people as if to say ‘you asked for it and here it is’ discountenancing the fact that it takes preparation and information massaged by quality institutions to make democracy and its practice possible and seamless in any country.
Democracy is not an orphaned child or a toddler that was born yesterday. As with most other concepts and human reality, it has its own history and parentage etched in known and universally acceptable minimum standards. Even though still evolving, some of these standards are sacrosanct and characteristic of what constitutes a democracy.
Democracy originated over 2,400 years ago in ancient Greece. The word “democracy” comes from two separate Greek words (‘Demos’: people and ‘Kratia’: rule); meaning ‘Rule by the people’, leadership that takes authority and legitimacy from the people.
Citizens of a democracy govern their nations through a proxy selected or chosen by them in the presence of information and working institutions to lead them.
Democracy is simply people’s power to make a choice and determine who should lead or govern them for the attainment of certain fundamentals like the protection and promotion of their rights, as well as the protection of their interests and provision of welfare for them.
Democracy is about the people and for democracy to function properly in any country, it must ask and answer the following questions in the affirmative. The proper answering of these questions would determine whether indeed such country can or should practice democracy or choose other forms of government that would best suit their peculiarities:
Are the people ‘educated’ enough to make informed decisions without prevarications that are devoid of sentiments and biases such as religion, ethnicity, colour, tribe, sex and other intangibles not necessary for making informed decisions?
Are the institutions through which choices are made calibrated to be free, fair and incorruptible enough to only reflect the choices of the people at all times in Nigeria? Ask INEC and the process of nominating its chairman.
Are the people equally motivated to come out in their number to make their choices about who would govern them without being driven by unnecessary enticements provided them to so do? Reflect on what happened in Edo, Ondo, Ekiti, Osun States and even in the 2019 general election.
Are the people able to make choices without poverty as the chief consideration that influences such choices?
Are the people able to collectively share or have expectations from the candidates they wish to choose or have others choose from or simply have expectations of the process? Reflect on the standard of education in Nigeria and the unwillingness of people from where majority of the votes came from to go to school.
Is there a guarantee that the process of the people making their choices would not be thwarted by the activities of state actors like the military, the police and other law enforcement agencies, and even cult groups and gangs whose only interest is to sabotage the will of the people? This we have continuously seen in the various and several elections that we have had in Nigeria since our return to democracy.
Does everyone who is ‘qualified’ to make this choice of who should govern them have similar or near similar levels of information, intelligence, exposures and awareness that would enable him/her rationally assess the candidates for competency to lead and administer our common wealth?
Should the court as an institution be used to usurp the people’s choice and will by always deciding for the people who to govern them through their very suspicious, frivolous and, in most cases, anti-people rulings that are based on technicalities to determine leadership for the people? It should be the people’s choice and not the choice of the court as it were in democracy. Judges must not be allowed to, as a result of political recklessness and rascality, always determine who should lead the people. Today in Nigeria, politicians no longer care about the people’s choice but bother most about judges’ choice and do all what is necessary and possible, including but not limited to giving of bribes, to secure judgements in their favour to become the people’s choice.
What really is the importance of ‘structure’ and ‘godfatherism’ in how the will and choice of the people are allowed to be?
Do all the candidates have similar levels of playing field that make it possible for them to be heard and seen so that choices can be said to be truly rational?
When you most rationally and critically answer these questions in Nigeria and in most African countries, placing them side-by-side our recent statistics in the world as poverty capital, a country with the highest illiteracy rate and out-of-school children, uneducated youths and adults, etc, you would, just like me, come to the conclusion that democracy cannot work in Nigeria today and that we should immediately seek an alternative form of government that would appeal to our peculiarities until, maybe, we mature and evolve enough for democracy tomorrow. But again, tomorrow is far yet near. Therefore, leadership now has a huge responsibility to bring the tomorrow that would make for the conditions precedent to good democratic practices guaranteeing good democracy, even closer today.
Akpotive is a Port Harcourt-based social reformer and activist.
Andy Akpotive
