Sports
St Joseph’s Group Wins Church’s Men’s Cup
It was celebration galore for members of Group A (St Joseph’s Group)Catholic Men’s organisation (CMO), of S t Jerome’s Catholic Church, Egbelu, Obio/Akpor Local Government of Rivers State last weekend after their team conquered all oponents to win the maiden St. Jerome’s Football Competition.
The Football competition, played at the Queence Event Centre, along Ogbogoro Road, off St. John’s, Rumuolumeni was part of events that marked the celebration of the 2019 Family Week of the church.
In the final match of the competition decided last Sunday andwatched by an impressive crowd of church members, their families and other guests, the finalists, st. Joseph and st. Peters groups treated the spectators to a dazzling football spectacle.
It was however, a closely fought battle that ended scoreless at regulation time. The encounter had to be settled via penalty shootout. In the ensuedshootout, . Joseph’s goalkeeper was in his elements as he stopped three of the opponents kicks to ensure that his group carried the day and earned the trophy at stake.
The Parish Priest, Fr. Polycarp Henetu was the Special Guest at the final.
To reach the final, st. Joseph maintained a perfect record, beating the same st. Peter’s team 3-1 and st. Paul’s team 4-0 in the preliminary rounds.
Speaking after the match, chairman of St Joseph’s Group, Sir Valentine Ugboma thanked God for the Victory and commended members for their handwork and commitment throughout the competition.
He said that the victory was a sign of many good things to come from and to the group and church.
Secretary of the Group, Mr. Chinedu Emedo on his part said that nobody gave the group a chance to triumph but that the team demonstrated that with unity, dedication and hard work, what many think impossible could be achievable.
He commended a member of the group, Chief Leo Sunday Nwagbo, who donated the jersey the group used in the competition.
St. Joseph’s group is scheduled to hold a thanksgiving on Sunday in appreciation to God for their victory.
Sports
Nigeria Is Bigger Than Any Player – Kanu
Nwankwo Kanu is unmoved following England handing Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori international call-ups.
Gareth Southgate included the duo in the Three Lions’ squad to face the Czech Republic and Bulgaria in October’s Euro 2020 qualification games, to end the question on where the Chelsea stars will commit their international allegiance.
Abraham, 22, who has been in rich scoring form for Frank Lampard’s side had been capped by the Europeans in friendlies against Germany and Brazil, while Tomori who is also eligible to feature for Canada has played 15 times for English U21’s.
This development, however, did not come as a shock to the Arsenal great as he feels the Super Eagles have array of stars to count on if the duo dumps Nigeria.
“Our problem is that whenever someone starts doing well, we start chasing them which is not bad because other countries do that,” Kanu told Tidesports source.
“I feel we don’t need to force people to play for the country, because Nigeria is bigger than any player.
“We have quality players everywhere so we can’t continue to beg one player to play for us. Nigeria cannot beg, players have to beg Nigeria.
“The best way to always go about this is talking to them to play for their fatherland.
“If they do, it’s good for us and if they don’t we move on. That’s football and I think we have enough and we can win matches without them.”
England is currently sitting top of Group A on 12 points, having won all four of their ties to date.
For Nigeria, they try Brazil for size in a high-profile friendly in Singapore on October 13.
Sports
Enyimba’s Defender Rues First Leg Performance Against Al Hilal
Enyimba defender, Ifeanyi Anaemena has admitted that his side’s inability to beat Al Hilal in Aba ultimately led to their exit from the CAF Champions League.
The two-time winners were eliminated from the premier continental competition this past weekend when they were beaten 1-0 in Omdurman, Sudan.
The first leg in Aba in mid-September ended in a goalless stalemate, with the towering defender identifying that stalemate as the key failure for the People’s Elephant, who will now compete in the second-tier Confederation up.
“[The] truth is that we lost the game in Aba during the first leg,” Anaemena said.
He said: “We could not score despite our obvious domination of the game. And because we could not take advantage of being the side to score, Al Hilal did everything they could, including officiating, to win.”
Anaemena added, “We set out to win and make it to the group stage but that was not to be. It’s unfortunate.
Sports
Dickson Redeems Pledges To Athletes
Director of Sports Bayelsa State, Chief Patimidi Turuku has lauded the Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson for the grooming and development of Sports talents through the establishment of Asoama Sports Academy in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the State.
Turuku, a reputable referee and sports enthusiast gave the commendation on Friday in Yenagoa during an interview with newsmen.
The Sports Director who bared his mind on the activities of his office, said through the Asoama Sport, Academy fresh and raw athelets and other young sporting folks are now being recruited into mainstream sports, just as he maintained that soon the sports council would be hunting for sports men and women in the nooks and crannies of the State to complement government’s efforts with what the state has achieved through the academy.
Accoridng to Turuku, though the state is blessed with abundance of sports talents, especially having comparative advantage in wrestling, the bane of it in the state is loosing wrestlers of the State origin to others in the country during the major sporting events.
He said, “we are Bayelsans, but you see, if wrestling is traditional to us then we must be going to search for wrestlers in rural areas. It is too bad that even though the rules establishing sports councils in the nation said that as sports men and women, you can practice and be employed by any state, at national competitions we see our Bayelsa people wrestling against us. We need funds so that we can give them employment here.”
Meanwhile against the backdrop of the recent blockade mounted by athletes who participated in the 2018 National Sports festival of the entrance to the State Government House, the Director of Sports had hinted that before the participants took the action he has at different instances pleaded with them not to do so.
He stressed that he has been in touch with government over the promises made to the athletes, saying patience is the hallmark of achievers.
The Director applauded the state governor for releasing part payment of the amount pledged the athletes on their return from the festival.
You would recall that athletes of Bayelsa State who participated in the 2018 sports festival, Thursday took to the streets of Yenagoa blocking the entrance to the state’s Government House, demanding the governor to fulfill promises he made to them on their coming home from last year’s National Sports festival.
Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
