Skills Acquisition: NDE Targets 1,000 In Rivers

The Bishop of Evo Diocese, Anglican Communion in Obio/ Akpor Local government Area, Rivers State, Rt. Rev. Innocent Uchechukwu Ordu and other Diocessan faithfuls sued for peace, unity and progress in Nigeria.

Making the call in a one-day fasting and prayer session held by clergies and parishioners from all the churches in the diocese last Tuesday, at Bethel Anglican Church, Rumuibekwe, Ordu thanked God for the peace and unity in the country.

The Diocese, in a statement made available to The Tide by its Chairman, Diocesan Media and Communications Committee, Dr Jossy Nkwocha, said the prayers were held for the peace, unity of the nation as it marked 59th year of self-rule from the colonial masters in 1960.

The statement said all the bishops, clergies, parishioners also used the session to pray for God to heal the land, and bless his people.

The congregation, Nkwocha said, also prayed for the leadership of the country, especially the President, Governors, Ministers and all other political, religious and traditional leaders in the country.

The statement said the fasting and prayer’s witnessed singing of songs and praises, worship to the glory of the Lord by the faithfuls.

Nkwocha the praises said were led by different minister’s of God as they committed the nation and it’s citizenry into the hands of God.

Highlights of the occasion also included the inauguration various Diocesan committees of the church. The new committees include, Education Board, Investment Board, Diocesan Harvest, missions and evangelism.

Others, the statement added, were Social welfare and Empowerment as Media and well as Communications, amongst others.

Chinedu Wosu