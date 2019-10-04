Sports
KFC: Ororo FC Beats MFM, Books Quarter Final Ticket
Ororo Football Club of Port Harcourt has qualified for the quarter final of the Keves Football Championship (KFC) after defeating Mountain of Fire Ministry (MFM) 1-0 at the Sharks stadium, Port Harcourt, yesterday.
Ororo FC proved too tough for the MFM who later got a penalty in the second half of the game but could not convert the opportunity into a goal.
Keves Football Championship (KFC) is organized by the Rivers State Football Association (RSFA) to catch them young in the ladder game in the state.
Speaking with the head coach of Ororo FC, Godpower Chukwu, after the victory he said the game was not an easy one, adding that MFM was a big rival of his team.
“ I know it was not going to be easy game but I was optimistic that we are going to carry the day. I have confidence in my players,” Chukwu said.
The only goal of the match was scored in the 86th minutes of the game after a fine display by the Ororo FC.
He explained that, he would go back to the drawing board to prepare very well to ensure that his team gets to the final of the championship.
The head coach commended his players for making him proud.
“Evans is a good striker, he has been helping the team a lot when it comes to goal scoring” he explained.
Meanwhile the goal scorer of the game, Evans Eenee, stated that he felt very happy to score the winning goal, which has taken the team to the quarter final stage of the tournament.
He explained that, team work is very important when it comes to football.
“ I had many chances but I was able to utilise one. Is a good result for the team,” he said.
Kiadum Edookor
Nigeria Is Bigger Than Any Player – Kanu
Nwankwo Kanu is unmoved following England handing Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori international call-ups.
Gareth Southgate included the duo in the Three Lions’ squad to face the Czech Republic and Bulgaria in October’s Euro 2020 qualification games, to end the question on where the Chelsea stars will commit their international allegiance.
Abraham, 22, who has been in rich scoring form for Frank Lampard’s side had been capped by the Europeans in friendlies against Germany and Brazil, while Tomori who is also eligible to feature for Canada has played 15 times for English U21’s.
This development, however, did not come as a shock to the Arsenal great as he feels the Super Eagles have array of stars to count on if the duo dumps Nigeria.
“Our problem is that whenever someone starts doing well, we start chasing them which is not bad because other countries do that,” Kanu told Tidesports source.
“I feel we don’t need to force people to play for the country, because Nigeria is bigger than any player.
“We have quality players everywhere so we can’t continue to beg one player to play for us. Nigeria cannot beg, players have to beg Nigeria.
“The best way to always go about this is talking to them to play for their fatherland.
“If they do, it’s good for us and if they don’t we move on. That’s football and I think we have enough and we can win matches without them.”
England is currently sitting top of Group A on 12 points, having won all four of their ties to date.
For Nigeria, they try Brazil for size in a high-profile friendly in Singapore on October 13.
Enyimba’s Defender Rues First Leg Performance Against Al Hilal
Enyimba defender, Ifeanyi Anaemena has admitted that his side’s inability to beat Al Hilal in Aba ultimately led to their exit from the CAF Champions League.
The two-time winners were eliminated from the premier continental competition this past weekend when they were beaten 1-0 in Omdurman, Sudan.
The first leg in Aba in mid-September ended in a goalless stalemate, with the towering defender identifying that stalemate as the key failure for the People’s Elephant, who will now compete in the second-tier Confederation up.
“[The] truth is that we lost the game in Aba during the first leg,” Anaemena said.
He said: “We could not score despite our obvious domination of the game. And because we could not take advantage of being the side to score, Al Hilal did everything they could, including officiating, to win.”
Anaemena added, “We set out to win and make it to the group stage but that was not to be. It’s unfortunate.
Dickson Redeems Pledges To Athletes
Director of Sports Bayelsa State, Chief Patimidi Turuku has lauded the Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson for the grooming and development of Sports talents through the establishment of Asoama Sports Academy in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the State.
Turuku, a reputable referee and sports enthusiast gave the commendation on Friday in Yenagoa during an interview with newsmen.
The Sports Director who bared his mind on the activities of his office, said through the Asoama Sport, Academy fresh and raw athelets and other young sporting folks are now being recruited into mainstream sports, just as he maintained that soon the sports council would be hunting for sports men and women in the nooks and crannies of the State to complement government’s efforts with what the state has achieved through the academy.
Accoridng to Turuku, though the state is blessed with abundance of sports talents, especially having comparative advantage in wrestling, the bane of it in the state is loosing wrestlers of the State origin to others in the country during the major sporting events.
He said, “we are Bayelsans, but you see, if wrestling is traditional to us then we must be going to search for wrestlers in rural areas. It is too bad that even though the rules establishing sports councils in the nation said that as sports men and women, you can practice and be employed by any state, at national competitions we see our Bayelsa people wrestling against us. We need funds so that we can give them employment here.”
Meanwhile against the backdrop of the recent blockade mounted by athletes who participated in the 2018 National Sports festival of the entrance to the State Government House, the Director of Sports had hinted that before the participants took the action he has at different instances pleaded with them not to do so.
He stressed that he has been in touch with government over the promises made to the athletes, saying patience is the hallmark of achievers.
The Director applauded the state governor for releasing part payment of the amount pledged the athletes on their return from the festival.
You would recall that athletes of Bayelsa State who participated in the 2018 sports festival, Thursday took to the streets of Yenagoa blocking the entrance to the state’s Government House, demanding the governor to fulfill promises he made to them on their coming home from last year’s National Sports festival.
Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
