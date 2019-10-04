Sports
2019 HiFL: Organisers Disqualify ESUT Explorers For Fielding Ineligible Player
The organisers of the Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) say the Explorers, the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), have been disqualified from their ongoing competition over misconduct.
Olufemi Olatunji, the league’s Media Officer, disclosed in a statement in Lagos on Thursday that the higher institution was disqualified for fielding an ineligible player.
“After an independent investigation into the first leg match of the semi-final pairing between the University of Benin (UNIBEN) Royals and the ESUT Explorers on Sept. 25 at the UNIBEN Sports Complex in Benin, we are forced to take action.
“The ESUT Explorers have been disqualified from the competition with immediate effect, and they will participate no further in the ongoing HiFL 2019 season for fielding an ineligible player,’’ he said.
Olatunji added that the UNICAL Malabites have been drafted to replace the Explorers in the light of the development.
“The UNICAL Malabites, being the most recent team to face the Explorers, and in the quarter-finals of the competition, have been cleared to face the UNIBEN Royals in the Super Four.
“The match will be a decider at a neutral place, where the winners will vie for the 2019 Champions trophy in the final match, with the losers competing in the third-place match, he said.
Olatunji further said the HiFL remained strongly committed to sustaining a fair and transparent league devoid of any form of malpractice.
“We strive to stimulate healthy rivalry among students across Nigeria in the unifying spirit of sportsmanship,’’ he said.
Sports
Nigeria Is Bigger Than Any Player – Kanu
Nwankwo Kanu is unmoved following England handing Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori international call-ups.
Gareth Southgate included the duo in the Three Lions’ squad to face the Czech Republic and Bulgaria in October’s Euro 2020 qualification games, to end the question on where the Chelsea stars will commit their international allegiance.
Abraham, 22, who has been in rich scoring form for Frank Lampard’s side had been capped by the Europeans in friendlies against Germany and Brazil, while Tomori who is also eligible to feature for Canada has played 15 times for English U21’s.
This development, however, did not come as a shock to the Arsenal great as he feels the Super Eagles have array of stars to count on if the duo dumps Nigeria.
“Our problem is that whenever someone starts doing well, we start chasing them which is not bad because other countries do that,” Kanu told Tidesports source.
“I feel we don’t need to force people to play for the country, because Nigeria is bigger than any player.
“We have quality players everywhere so we can’t continue to beg one player to play for us. Nigeria cannot beg, players have to beg Nigeria.
“The best way to always go about this is talking to them to play for their fatherland.
“If they do, it’s good for us and if they don’t we move on. That’s football and I think we have enough and we can win matches without them.”
England is currently sitting top of Group A on 12 points, having won all four of their ties to date.
For Nigeria, they try Brazil for size in a high-profile friendly in Singapore on October 13.
Sports
Enyimba’s Defender Rues First Leg Performance Against Al Hilal
Enyimba defender, Ifeanyi Anaemena has admitted that his side’s inability to beat Al Hilal in Aba ultimately led to their exit from the CAF Champions League.
The two-time winners were eliminated from the premier continental competition this past weekend when they were beaten 1-0 in Omdurman, Sudan.
The first leg in Aba in mid-September ended in a goalless stalemate, with the towering defender identifying that stalemate as the key failure for the People’s Elephant, who will now compete in the second-tier Confederation up.
“[The] truth is that we lost the game in Aba during the first leg,” Anaemena said.
He said: “We could not score despite our obvious domination of the game. And because we could not take advantage of being the side to score, Al Hilal did everything they could, including officiating, to win.”
Anaemena added, “We set out to win and make it to the group stage but that was not to be. It’s unfortunate.
Sports
Dickson Redeems Pledges To Athletes
Director of Sports Bayelsa State, Chief Patimidi Turuku has lauded the Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson for the grooming and development of Sports talents through the establishment of Asoama Sports Academy in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the State.
Turuku, a reputable referee and sports enthusiast gave the commendation on Friday in Yenagoa during an interview with newsmen.
The Sports Director who bared his mind on the activities of his office, said through the Asoama Sport, Academy fresh and raw athelets and other young sporting folks are now being recruited into mainstream sports, just as he maintained that soon the sports council would be hunting for sports men and women in the nooks and crannies of the State to complement government’s efforts with what the state has achieved through the academy.
Accoridng to Turuku, though the state is blessed with abundance of sports talents, especially having comparative advantage in wrestling, the bane of it in the state is loosing wrestlers of the State origin to others in the country during the major sporting events.
He said, “we are Bayelsans, but you see, if wrestling is traditional to us then we must be going to search for wrestlers in rural areas. It is too bad that even though the rules establishing sports councils in the nation said that as sports men and women, you can practice and be employed by any state, at national competitions we see our Bayelsa people wrestling against us. We need funds so that we can give them employment here.”
Meanwhile against the backdrop of the recent blockade mounted by athletes who participated in the 2018 National Sports festival of the entrance to the State Government House, the Director of Sports had hinted that before the participants took the action he has at different instances pleaded with them not to do so.
He stressed that he has been in touch with government over the promises made to the athletes, saying patience is the hallmark of achievers.
The Director applauded the state governor for releasing part payment of the amount pledged the athletes on their return from the festival.
You would recall that athletes of Bayelsa State who participated in the 2018 sports festival, Thursday took to the streets of Yenagoa blocking the entrance to the state’s Government House, demanding the governor to fulfill promises he made to them on their coming home from last year’s National Sports festival.
Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
