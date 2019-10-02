News
Why Nigeria Is Wounded, Bleeding, Dying -Cardinal Okogie
One-time Archbishop of the Catholic Diocese of Lagos, Cardinal Anthony Okogie, has said Nigeria was “wounded, bleeding and dying” at 59.
Okogie said Nigeria was dying due to governmental inefficiency and falsehood.
In an article entitled “At 59, What Will Save Nigeria?,” Okogie said Nigeria’s allegiance to truth was its greatest undoing.
The article reads: “The truth is, at 59, our country is wounded, bleeding and dying having being nailed to the cross of governmental inefficiency and falsehood.
“We and our leaders must quit the path of deceit. Our president and governors, ministers and commissioners, members of national and state assemblies, our judges and legal practitioners, we religious leaders, and we citizens — we all must take responsibility for healing this country.
“When we begin to admit the truth that, 59 years after independence, instead of getting better, things are getting worse. We and our leaders have a duty to our benevolent God and to our children’s children to work for a better Nigeria.
“The best present we can offer to Nigeria at 59 is to repent from sins against God and against Nigeria. We must, individually and collectively, resolve to work for a better Nigeria
“Honesty has become a crime, dishonesty is rewarded. Competence no longer matters. But Nigeria needs leaders who are intellectually, ethically and technically competent to manage her affairs.
“Oil-rich Nigeria is the poverty capital of the world. Her wealth is in the hands of a few while the majority live in destitution.”
PANDEF Tasks Akpabio, Amaechi On East-West Road, Railway
Worried by the dearth of key infrastructure in the oil-producing states of Nigeria, Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has urged the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio to ensure the completion of the East-West Road.
The National Chairman of PANDEF, Commodore Idongesit Nkanga, who spoke to newsmen in Uyo, yesterday, also appealed to the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, to ensure that Lagos-Cross River State Railway was completed before the end of the tenure of the present administration.
Nkanga implored the ministers, especially Akpabio, to accomplish the two projects because they were key to the economic development of Niger Delta.
He regretted that the two Federal Government agencies in the region, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) established in 2000, and the Niger Delta Ministry established in 2008 have not achieved their core mandates of developing the oil-rich states and curbing hostilities and militancy in the region.
He said: “The only major task that the Ministry of Niger Delta had been given since its creation in 2008 is the East-West Road. Although it was started by the last administration, in the last five years they have not put even an inch there.
“The last minister of Niger Delta is from Cross River State and he is also my friend. When I see him I will tell him that I am completely disappointed. My advice to Godswill Akpabio is that he should go and complete the East-West Road.”
“For the railway construction, we have told Chibuike Amaechi that no matter where he runs to, it is immaterial if we cannot have the railway from Lagos to Cross River State during his tenure as minister of transportation.”
Nkanga, a former military administrator of Akwa Ibom State, pointed out that some of the demands contained in the PANDEF’s 16-point agenda which the present administration has refused to look into were issues that do not even require money but only political will to implement.
He stressed that the Niger Delta must not continue to be fetchers of firewood and water, when it contributes much of its resources to the nation’s purse.
The PANDEF chief added: “These things don’t make us happy. The money used in funding the one that goes from Daura to Maiduguri comes from here. The colonial masters did the railways from Lagos to the North and Port Harcourt to the North.
“I hope the minister will talk to the central government to give him enough leverage and funds to come and do something here. He should get himself acquainted with the 16-point agenda that we (PANDEF) presented to President Muhammadu Buhari on November 1, 2016.
“We (PANDEF) are advocates and the voice of the Niger Delta people, while the implementers are the governors and ministers. We will continue to be advocates which we are.”
Parents Now Sell Children To Survive, Ozekhome Blasts Buhari
Eminent and fearless lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, SAN, has lamented the sorry state of affairs in Nigeria which clocked 59 years, yesterday, saying the citizens now live like walking corpses due to poverty and hunger in the land.
He further said parents now sell their children to survive in a country which was once the biggest economy in Africa and the 3rd fastest growing in the world.
According to a statement made available to press, titled, “Tears, Sorrow, Blood, Lamentation for Nigeria at 59,” the lawyer said, “Parents now sell their children to survive and the children do likewise. Husbands kidnap wives and wives kidnap husbands’ for cheap ransom.”
Ozekhome said, “Tears. Sorrow. Blood. Pains. Pangs. Anger. Hunger. Melancholy. Dejection. Hopelessness. Haplessness. Disillusionment. Poverty. Ignorance. Termites and maggots eat up the national edifice.
“Chaos and anarchy reign supreme. Impunity triumphs. Irredentism, cronyism, clannishness and nepotism strut around like a proud peacock. Corruption multiplies geometrically, ravaging the land.
“Nigeria is now the second most corrupt country in West Africa and one of the 148 most corrupt in the world. Rule of law is subsumed, human rights crushed, democracy is vanquished.
“Even basic civil liberties are suppressed and subjugated. Judges are brutalised, humiliated and denigrated, for doing their jobs.
“The Judiciary is weakened, traumatised, pauperised. The legislators haemorrhage the national purse with fantastic and indefensible out-of-the-world pay packets. The Executive acts imperiously, untrammelled, uncontrolled, like Louis X14 of France.
“The cabal holds the nation down by the jugular. Less than 20 people dictate the fate of 200 million Nigerians. There are no checks and balances. Absolutism, dictatorship, fascism, brutality, bestride our democratic space like a colossus. Yet, the people, the civil society, remain docile, complicit, frightened and cowed.
“Mediocrity is enthroned in place of meritocracy. Hypocrisy, lies, revisionism, propaganda are elevated, celebrated and dressed in the false garb of truth and patriotism. Genuine criticism, dissent, opposition, plurality of views, are treated as treason, and at best as treasonable felony. Nigerians now murmur, rather than discuss freely.
“Soliloquy and monologue take the place of robust dialogue. Nigerians now live like walking corpses, like the living dead. The common man and woman languish in abject penury. The middle class diminishes. Industries relocate to neighbouring countries. Massive disinvestment becomes the order of the day.
“Nigeria, once upon a time the biggest economy in Africa and the 3rd fastest growing in the world, is today the poverty capital of the world. Parents now sell their children to survive and the children do likewise. Husbands kidnap wives and wives husbands for cheap ransom.
“Insecurity becomes the order of the day. Boko Haram, herdsmen, kidnappers, armed robbers, hired assassins, control our highways, pathways and forest routes. Nigeria has been turned into a gruesome crimson field of bloodbath.
“There is mass suicide and homicide. Mass unemployment is the order of the day. Retrenchment becomes a norm. Education and certificates are racketeered. Children learn under uncovered roofs in rain, storm and sun, sitting on bare floor.
“Graduates roam the streets without jobs. Our beautiful daughters and sisters are sold into second slavery as sex objects. Young able-bodied men take to kidnapping, armed robbery, internet scams and Otokoto rituals. Money bags are celebrated, no matter the illicit sources of their wealth.
“The church and the mosque are complicit in this societal degeneration. Morals, ethics, values, recede into the abyss of historical oblivion. Prices of food have gone out of the roofs, leaving the poor prostrate and defeated. The tail now wags the dog; the leaders molest the people whose mandate they utilise.
“They laugh the people to scorn, exploit them, beat them, scourge them, impoverish them and misuse them. God, where, when, how and why did we find ourselves in this scandalous state of nadir, doldrums and national calamity? Nigeria at 59!!! A woman still crawling, misused, dehumanised and degraded. There will still be sunshine at the end of the storm. Yes, a silver lining on a dark cloudy sky. God help us.”
OPC Blows Hot Over Sowore’s Detention, Warns Buhari
The Oodua Peoples’ Congress (OPC) has lambasted the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government over the continued detention of journalist and activist, Omoyele Sowore.
Sowore had been arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) after convening a protest tagged, #RevolutionNow against the current government.
In a statement by OPC’s Publicity Secretary, Yinka Oguntimehin, yesterday, the group said the prolonged detention was deliberate and warned the current administration stop ridiculing Africa’s biggest nation.
An Abuja Federal High Court, had Monday, denied Sowore bail after he pleaded not guilty to seven counts against him.
Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu ordered that the publisher be remanded in custody until Friday, October 4.
OPC said: “It is obvious that the Federal Government is playing politics with Sowore’s detention. Where on earth does a democratically elected president flout the law and refuse court orders? This administration is treating the Judiciary with contempt and it is sad.
“With democracy under President Muhammadu Buhari, the numbers of Federal Government detainees are growing by the day. Before the new judgment, there had been an existing court order for his release but the Federal Government didn’t blink. The situation is affecting the image of the country.
“We cannot continue to fold our arms and behave as if nothing is wrong. If the Federal Government continue this way, that means we are heading towards becoming a lawless nation and that portends a grave danger.
“This administration is using the institution and the paraphernalia of office of the Presidency to suppress human rights and cow oppositions. The world is watching as we continually abuse other people’s rights at will”.
However, the OPC expressed dismay at the Waterways Bill sent to the legislature, alleging the Federal Government was doing everything within its powers to overwhelm the states and make them redundant.
“It is a ploy to take what nature has willingly bestow on the states from them. We wanted restructuring, we wanted devolution of powers; yet the Federal Government is becoming more powerful everyday with its centralistic government”.
“The proponents of Federalism as we practise in Nigeria believe in the Federal Government having overwhelming powers at the expense of the states and the local government. So, of what interest is the Waterways Bill to the legislature?
“With the new development, it shows the Federal Government is deeply interested in the bill because the 8th National Assembly rejected it. The 9th Assembly must look deeply into the bill. As the representatives of the people, the wishes of Nigerians must prevail at all times”, OPC stated.
