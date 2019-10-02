Editorial
Real Madrid Football Academy, PH
Penultimate Saturday, the Real Madrid Football Academy was commissioned in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, signalling the commencement of quality grooming of young football talents in a world class facility, modelled after that of one of best football club sides in the world, Real Madrid FC.
The project, delivered by the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike was commissioned by the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde. According to Governor Makinde, “The project will allow the early discovery and harnessing of football talents in Rivers. There has always been great football talents from the state … This project will create more stars”.
The Tide commends the vision and commitment of Governor Wike in matching action with words in his promise to put in place the world class facility for the development of Rivers youths and others. In fact, the facility, arguably, one of its kind in Nigeria and Africa as a whole took a little above one year to be completed. Furthermore, in demonstration of utter commitment, passion and willingness to domesticate the institution, nine coaches drawn from Rivers State and other states were sent to Spain to be trained first hand at the mother academy in Madrid by the Rivers State Government. It is these coaches that are expected to lead the training of intakes at the academy in Port Harcourt.
We are happy that young Rivers boys and girls, now have the platform and opportunity to explore and express their talents in football at their door steps. With the academy, many youngsters will have access to quality coaching and exposure to high-tech equipment and practices that will help develop their football artistry faster and cheaper, rather than the days of searching and paying, often times expensively, for such experiences outside the country.
Interestingly, the academy would not be exclusively for Rivers indigenes. Other Nigerians are to be given access to benefit from the facility. That the academy’s intakes give 70 percent consideration to Rivers indigenes and 30 percent to other Nigerians underscores the consideration to protect the interest of the state, as well as carry other parts of the country along.
We, therefore, call on the management of the academy to ensure that the policy and founding ideals of the institution are neither mortgaged nor politicised. The vision and cardinal principles of the academy must be maintained at all times to ensure its viability and sustainability.
We are elated that the Rivers State Government has resolved to construct a school and hostels in addition to current facilities at the academy. Thus, the facility will not afford only football grooming to the intakes but also academic knowledge that will aid them in their chosen career, even after their active days in sports.
In addition to football and academic lessons to intakes, the academy is set to synergise with schools in the state toward training their Physical Education tutors in modern ways of physical exercises to enhance the physical and mental development of students. This, we believe, will be a bonus to the school environment in Rivers State.
Football academies all over the world apart from their primary function of identifying and grooming top talents also provide career opportunities for their products. In addition, they equally serve as sources of revenue through transfer of players to clubs and sundry services.
We, therefore expect the Real Madrid Football Academy to not only raise top class footballers from Rivers State and beyond, it should within a couple of years be able to earn revenue through systematic management of its products.
All things being equal, the academy is in a position to be a nursery bed of talents to football club sides within Nigeria, Africa and the world at large. More so, with players graduating from the academy and being fixed into clubs, football in Nigeria will hopefully take a positive leap. Even the country’s playing culture, style and pattern would experience some revolution.
Indeed, expectations from the academy are very high. That is why we call on the state government and the management of the institution to guard the facility jealously. The academy must not be allowed to go the usual way of government establishments. We urge all stakeholders to ensure that sustainable policy that will engender effective maintenance is put in place.
Also, adequate security measures that will guarantee safety of lives and property, particularly, that of students and facilities are adopted.
We are happy with the quality of the partners behind the project and at the assurances of the Area Manager of Real Madrid Foundation for Africa and Middle East, Inigo Vallejo, who declared that the club has keyed into the academy and would help drive it.
The Tide is confident that with the academy running at full steam and opportunities given to prospective students, the days of Rivers State-based football clubsides and others scrounging for players would be a thing of the past.
Rivers youth and indeed others have gotten a world class platform to use to strive for successful career in football. We urge the youth and parents to take advantage of the opportunity provided by the vision of Governor Wike’s exemplary strides in sports infrastructure development.
Editorial
Nigeria @ 59: So Far, So…
As Nigeria marks the 59th anniversary of her Independence today, there are probably good reasons to celebrate. For some Nigerians, it is like a triumphant expression of liberation. For others, it is better to pause and ponder on the hazardous state of the nation than commemorate.
All things considered, if today’s occasion calls for celebrations, the failure of leadership, especially at the centre and at all levels, resulting in several failed opportunities, fragmented hopes, broken promises and unfulfilled aspirations demands a sober reflection upon our numerous challenges. Indeed, the indices of a failed state are virtually becoming too obvious.
No doubt, Nigeria’s Independence in 1960 apparently built the broadest possible coalition of euphoria, hope and faith in the Nigerian project. But it is regrettable that 59 years after, the anticipated gains of nationhood envisaged by our founding fathers have remained a forlorn hope.
Thus, we advise our leaders to go beyond the annual ritual of Independence celebrations and focus on the Nigerian project to identify why the nation cannot make progress since it attained self-government from Great Britain. Truth is Nigeria is besieged with copious amounts of challenges for anyone to dissipate time, energy and scarce resources on revelling.
Strangely enough, at 59, the weighty issue of corruption is yet to be squarely addressed. There were even several proven cases of malfeasance against some members of the present government. It, therefore, proves cynical that whereas the change mantra of this administration is hinged on the fight against corruption, its leadership structure seems firmly built on the hydra-headed monster.
As corruption continues to thrive, poverty and unemployment are unresolved in the midst of plenty. Of course, Nigerians are poorer under President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership. While the economy is stuck like a stranded truck, average incomes have been falling for years. The latest figures put unemployment at 23 per cent (about 20.93 million) and inflation at 11 per cent. IMF sources stated that about 94 million Nigerians live on less than $1.90 a day, and the number keeps swelling. Also, economic diversification seems a mirage all these years.
Insecurity has assumed the worst under the present government. Armed banditry, kidnapping, militancy, armed robbery, herdsmen menace, communal clashes, terrorism and other vices of criminality have reduced our law enforcement agencies and the military to a state of helplessness and anomie, such that citizens have had to resort to self-help through neighbourhood watch and vigilance groups. Kidnapping, especially has become such a lucrative venture, Nigeria is now seen as the new gold mine. Boko Haram’s violent campaign has cost at least 27,000 lives, displaced some two million people and spawned an affiliate of the Islamic State group.
Political challenges nearly always stand on our way of progress more than ever. Besides the yearning for a credible electoral system, Nigerians have consistently asked to be governed by a constitution formed and fashioned by them. Some sections of the country are equally asking for the restructuring of the polity largely because of the imbalances in statutory allocations and representations in the federal legislature.
The ugly political scenario is further compounded by a fragile unity. Nigerians are more divided now than ever, especially since Independence. Citizens are polarised along ethnic, religious and political lines. The quest for secession or self-determination by sections of the Nigerian State, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the incessant conflict between the Federal Government and the Shi’ites are practical pointers.
Everyone notices the remarkable infrastructural deficit across the country and is saddened by the deplorable state of our roads, transportation, power, water, telecommunications, among others. The development is so disheartening that the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Ahmed Bola Tinubu, had to ask the president to improve the state of infrastructure.
Education appears to have hit rock bottom 59 years after the exit of the colonial masters. The sector is characterised by inadequate funding, poor equipment, policy divarications, examination malpractices, cultism, and corruption. But unlike the tragedy of the education sector, the administration’s agriculture policy may be paying off as agriculture is gradually contributing to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), although there is need to expand infrastructural capacities in the sector.
It is shameful, almost unbelievable that Africa’s top oil producer, Nigeria, heavily subsidises imported petrol for the bulk of its domestic demand. So, we advise that the entire downstream sector of the industry be liberalised outrightly by introducing the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), which has suffered legislative delays and limited consideration by the executive. The PIB will facilitate expected reforms in the sector.
Similarly affected is the health sector which has gone through a number of dramatic twists and turns. Efforts to develop this sector have been hindered by notable challenges including limited public funding, lack of manpower, elevated rates of infant and maternal mortalities, among others. Since Independence, leadership has always been a fundamental factor in moving this area forward.
On the diplomatic front, Nigeria is yet to have a very vibrant foreign policy that will enable it extend its influence on Africa and the rest of the world. Buhari could be particularly more effective in returning Nigeria to the days when travelling with the green passport accorded us respect, not suspicion. We need to get to the point where our foreign policy takes care of us. In any case, we think that Nigeria’s voice has so far been muted on the world stage. It desperately needs to be heard again.
What Nigeria needs at the moment are true and courageous patriots to address the serious remonstrances of the country. Nigerians are the best evaluators of their governments. If they reckon that their leaders have let them down or short-changed them by a legacy of lies, we believe that the most obvious thing to do is to utilise the Independence occasion to re-think the prospects of a Nigerian renaissance. That, for us, is the right way to follow.
Happy Independence Day Anniversary!
Editorial
Ending Serial Killings In Hotels
The security challenges in the country assumed a bizarre, alarming dimension recently when the nation was jolted by the ugly tale of serial killing of young ladies in hotels.
In the last two months, no fewer than 15 ladies have been grisly murdered in cold blood in different hotels across the country, with nine incidents in Rivers State and six in other states.
The first of such unsettling homicide in Rivers State, according to reports, was recorded on August 1, following the murder of a 23-year old lady, Ms Maureen Ewuru, who was strangled to death in a hotel room at D/Line axis of Port Harcourt, the state capital.
Exactly two weeks later, precisely on August 15, another young lady in her 20s, identified as Jennifer Nwokocha from Umuekenyike Obirikom in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, fell prey to the predator who also strangled her to death in a hotel room along Woji Road, Government Residential Area (GRA) in Port Harcourt.
The unresolved murders continued with the body of another lady, believed to be in her 20s, also discovered in another hotel room at GRA, Port Harcourt by housekeepers who had gone to clean the hotel room.
Before Port Harcourt residents could come to terms with the reality that mystery serial killers were on the prowl, 15 lives had gone down. Since then, the new monster in the state has kept residents terrified and the security agencies in the state on their toes.
In all of these bizarre incidents, the modus operandi of the predators remained the same. Victims were never dispossessed of their personal belongings apart from ATM cards, nor were their body parts harvested as normally happens in the case of ritual killings. Instead, their remains were often abandoned in hotel rooms, with a piece of cloth tied around their necks, arms, waist and ankles, denoting ritualistic motive, according to reports.
This modus operandi has, however, continued to baffle residents and even security agencies who have appeared clueless about the motives of the predators.
In what could be a temporary relief, however, a 38-year old man from Buguma in Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, Gracious David-West, was nabbed by the police in connection with the serial killings. The suspect who has confessed to the gruesome murder of eight young ladies in different hotels, was reportedly arrested along East-West Road on his way to Akwa Ibom State, following a tip-off by staff of one of the hotels where he had checked into with a young lady the previous night. He was reportedly captured by the CCTV cameras while leaving the hotel the following day without the lady who was later found dead with her legs tied in the hotel room.
With this new monster of serial killings rearing its ugly head, in addition to the menace of insurgency, kidnapping and armed banditry that has already stretched the capacity of the nation’s security agencies, it appears the country is tipping towards a dangerous cliff. And unless it is urgently nipped in the bud, the monster may assume a behemoth that may be difficult to tame.
The Tide condemns in strong terms this new unsavoury development in Rivers State and, therefore, calls on all people of goodwill to rise to the occasion and join forces with the security agencies to put an end to this horrendous act of savagery by giving useful information that could lead to the arrest of criminal elements in the state.
Although the Rivers State Police Command has risen to the occasion by arresting a predator, we believe it is not yet Uhuru. We say this because there might be other predators in various hideouts across the state, waiting to unleash terror on innocent citizens.
One quick way of checking heinous crimes in hotels is the installation of CCTV cameras in all the hotels, guest houses and motels across the state as directed by the State Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura.
We urge the police to adhere strictly to the implementation of this directive and mete out necessary sanctions to defaulters.
But more wholistically, we urge the police to launch a thorough investigation into the serial killings with a view to not only tracking down other perpetrators of the crime but also unravelling the motives behind their actions.
The Tide also believes that the current wave of crime in the state calls for serious vigilance and re-orientation of citizens, especially young women, most of whom have lost their moral values.
We challenge parents, guardians, schools and religious organisations to begin to educate the young female folk on the need to play down on materialism to avoid being lured into the arms of vicious ritual or serial killers.
History will not forgive us if we continue to watch the lives of our young women ebb in the hands of vicious serial killers.
Editorial
Fix Aleto-Akpajo Bridge, Now
It is no longer news that the ageing Aleto-Akpajo Bridge that carries an average of 250,000 vehicles over the Okulo River between Akpajo and Eleme leading to the Ogoni axis of the East-West Road in Rivers State, is currently one of Nigeria’s most endangered landmarks.
Experts have raised alarm several times that the bridge which leads to Eleme – the location of two NNPC refineries, the Indorama Eleme Petrochemicals Limited (IEPL), the Onne Sea Port and the Nigerian Naval Training School, is in danger of caving in due to the stationary vehicular weight caused by traffic gridlocks along that axis of the East-West Road and needs immediate repairs.
Piqued by the dangers posed by the worsening condition of the bridge, members of the National Assembly from Rivers State, recently, staged a public protest to draw the attention of the Federal Government to the deteriorating state of the bridge, demanding urgent rehabilitation work on the facility.
The lawmakers, who marched on the bridge serving as the only link between Eleme, Tai, Gokana, Khana, Andoni and Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Areas of Rivers State to Akwa Ibom and Cross River States from the Ogoni axis, displayed banners with several inscriptions, describing the bridge as a death trap.
Putting the condition of the bridge in proper perspective, the member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Dumnamene Dekor, said during the protest: “I am the immediate past Commissioner for Works in Rivers State here and I have a very good knowledge of this project. The truth is that this bridge we stand on will not survive more than the next three months”.
Said he: “I am aware that the Rivers State Ministry of Works and the Rivers State Government had approved the reconstruction of this particular bridge. As you can see, these two bridges are not properly aligned and that is why the bottom part is washed away and everything about the bridge is gone.”
It is against this backdrop that, The Tide endorses the lawmakers’ call on the Federal Government to declare an emergency on the bridge to save the nation from looming economic misfortunes and possible loss of lives and property. We consider it extremely expedient that the Federal Ministry of Works responds swiftly to arrest the looming national calamity if the Aleto-Akpajo Bridge is allowed to collapse.
Considering the strategic role the bridge constructed about 30 years ago plays in the socio-economic life of the country, we think the Federal Government does not require this much pressure to live up to its responsibility of reconstructing the bridge.
We are worried by the Federal Government’s neglect of experts’ observation that the bridge could collapse with a little more force on those rods holding it. That could indicate that we do not need an earthquake for urgent action to be taken and to drive home the point that the bridge in its present condition portends grave danger and catastrophe.
Also disturbing is the revelation made during the protest by the member representing Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, that a motion moved and supported on the floor of the House regarding the poor condition of federal infrastructure in Rivers State was not being honoured by the Executive arm.
While we agree no less with the Rivers State Government’s repeated emphasis on the urgent need for the Federal Government to include roads in Rivers State in the N148 billion recently released for roads, we hold that the endangered Aleto-Akpajo Bridge and other parts of the East-West Road deserve priority attention.These kinds of assets are difficult to rebuild and our preoccupation now should be to keep them in full and useful repair, and maintenance for them to really serve their useful purposes.
We equally call on Rivers indigenes who hold strategic appointments at the federal level to show more commitment to the development of Rivers State by attracting federal presence to the state in terms of projects execution. We insist that the development of basic infrastructure such as roads and bridges in the State which is the hub of the oil and gas industry in the country, and, by extension, has attracted huge commercial activities, should not be politicised.
We also fear that posterity may not forgive such sons and daughters of Rivers State if the second term of the APC-led Federal Government in which they play prominent roles, terminates without committing a reasonable fund into the rehabilitation of federal projects, particularly the East-West Road. It is on this note that we call for the immediate commencement of reconstruction work on the Aleto Bridge now. Beyond the needed repairs, keeping the bridge’s maintenance books above water also is a challenge.
