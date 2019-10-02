Law/Judiciary
C’River Dep Speaker Seeks More Funding For Security Agencies
Deputy Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly, Mr Joseph Bassey, has urged the Federal Government to allocate more funding to security agencies in the country.
Bassey, who spoke in an interview with The Tide on Monday in Calabar, said the allocation of adequate resources to the agencies would check cases of insecurity in the country.
He said that such funds could be invested in modern equipment like modern tracking systems, patrol vehicles and gadgets for intelligence gathering.
According to him, Nigeria has come of age to have standard security agencies with up-to-date technological facilities in fighting crime.
“Nigeria must come to terms with the fact that our security agencies needs adequate training and exposure.
“Today, we have cases of banditry, armed robbery, kidnapping, militancy and others. There is less commitment because the resources are not enough.
“Some security personnel are poorly paid, they have no insurance scheme and no modern training to enhance their proficiency.
“Most policemen have been killed in the line of duty and their families are yet to be compensated. There should be adequate compensation for our security personnel,” he said.
The Deputy Speaker also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to implement the autonomy for the state legislature and judiciary with a view to promote checks and balances in government.
According to him, the autonomy will foster development and also give the legislature the powers to be independent and checkmate the activities of the executive.
“Every sector should be given the opportunity to be accountable to each other and their activities. People will continue to live in fear as long as the executive controls everything.
“We are not asking for the implementation of the autonomy to use it against the executive, the autonomy will only bring respect and promote what is right,” he said.
On the rule of law, Bassey called on the President to direct all executive arms of government to obey court orders.
He urged the President to promote the activities of the judiciary by allowing it to function as an independent arm of government.
“As a citizen of this nation, you must obey the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The only way we can forge ahead is when everyone recognises our constitution as a guideline.
“No society can grow when there is no rule of law. The economy and other sector will suffer because everyone will feel not protected,” he said.
He called on government at all levels to explore the agricultural sector by investing massively in it with a view to create jobs for the teeming unemployed youths in the country.
Law/Judiciary
Insurgency: CSOs Want Protection Policy For School Children
Some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have called on the Federal Government to develop national policy on protection of schools and children in armed conflict situations.
Mrs Abiola Sanusi, Education Adviser, Replington Education Initiative, made the call at a National CSO Consultation for Children Affected by Conflict, organised by Save the Children Nigeria, an NGO, on Monday in Abuja.
Sanusi said that the role of the CSOs was to ensure that students were safe during armed conflicts by ensuring that schools were protected.
According to her, the national policy would be supported by Save the children, Victims Support Funds and other humanitarian organisations as well as national human rights commission.
Shw said that proposal had been presented to the Nigerian Army to give some ethical considerations to schools just like hospitals during conflict situations to ensure that all parties involved in conflict adhere to humanitarian laws.
“We also want to raise awareness for students, teachers on how to protect themselves during conflict and as well as safety measures to be taken by schools.
“As you know, Nigeria unfortunately ranks as a country where we had education in terms of schools being destroyed or damaged with personnel being killed and abducted.
“Also, where you had children being abducted for choosing their right to education.
“Nigeria has tried to actually minimise this attack with dedication in emergency and the way in which the country has tried to achieve that is to adopt the safe school initiative.
“That is to ensure the continuity of education during armed conflict,” she said.
Lovely Sie, Child Protection in Emergency Adviser, Save the Children Nigeria, said that apart from advocating for fencing of schools in conflict areas, the organisation was also concerned with protection of female students against sexual abuse.
Sie said that the organisation ensure that children are emotionally stable in schools as the advocacy was not limited to only girl child but both boys and caregivers as well as the entire community.
According to her, while we are advocating the prevention of attack of schools by actors involved in armed conflict, we also give support services when such attacks happen.
“We know that government is doing a lot in this area, but human capacity is also an issue hence save the children supports government in capacity building of its personnel for child protection during conflict,” she said.
Mr Henry Obe, Director, Women, Children and Vulnerable Group, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), said that the commission paid serious attention to issues that concern children in the conflict areas.
Obe added that NHRC also ensured that children where not held in detention facilities on criminal grounds, adding that it had been supporting efforts to deradicalise those involved in terrorism.
According to him, the effort of the commission during conflict is the release of data base of missing people with children inclusive.
Law/Judiciary
EFCC Arrests Fake Lawyer In Ilorin
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested a 53-year-old man, Muhammed Abdulraheem, for allegedly parading himself as a lawyer and obtaining money under false pretence.
This was contained in a statement, signed by Mr Wilson Uwujaren, Head of Media and Publicity of the commission and made available to The Tide in Ilorin, on Monday.
Uwujaren said that Abdulraheem was accused of using a dubious means to defraud his client, Mallam Yusuf Bello of N300,000.
“Bello, in his petition to EFCC which was assigned to Counter Terrorism and General Investigations Section of the Commission, alleged that Abdulraheem recovered the sum of N300,000 from his debtor and claimed that the money was in the custody of the EFCC”.
“When confronted with the complainant in the matter, the lawyer opened up and confessed that the money was never brought to the EFCC, neither does the Commission know anything about it,” Uwujaren said.
The Media head said that the suspect, in a dramatic way destroyed his statement, and admitted that he was called to the Nigeria Bar and had been practicing the legal profession for more than two decades.
“Abdulraheem tore his statement when he realised that the Commission has discovered that he never finished from the Nigerian Law School, due to his failure in their prescribed examinations, on two occasions,” he said.
Uwujaren said that the suspect will soon be charged to court.
Law/Judiciary
Serial Killings: Rivers Assembly Goes Tough On Hotels
Disturbed by incessant incidents of serial killers in the State, the Rivers State House of Assembly has warned that it would sanction hotels who disobey police directives to install Close Circuit Television (CCTV) Cameras in their facilities.
Recall that the police had directed all hotels in the state to install CCTV’s as part of measures to ensure the safety of their guests and visitors.
The Chairman, Rivers State House of Assembly Ad Hoc Committee on Serial Killing in the State, Kelechi Wogu gave the warning when he led members’ of his committee on a visit to the State Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dan-Daura, at his office in Port Harcourt.
Hon. Wogu who is the lawmaker representing Omuma Constituency in the State Legislature said if the directive given to hotel owners were strictly complied with, the number of deaths recorded as a result of the activities of the serial killer would have been averted.
He expressed sadness over the sad developments and assured the police of the support of the 32-member Assembly.
According to him, “We are looking at from the time you gave that directive as the Commissioner of Police that should put CCTV Camera and they all agreed and left.
“We as an Assembly won’t spare those hotel that failed to comply with your directive because if those directives were complied with, we would not have lost more lives. The fact is that you have saved lives. If you had not apprehended that miscreant by now, we would have recorded other killings,” the lawmaker said,
Wogu further said that following the committee’s investigations it was discovered that the number of women allegedly killed by the suspect has increased from the earlier nine.
While he commended the efforts of the police in carrying out due diligence in their investigation, he advised hotel owners to ensure the safety of lives and property in their facility by recording details of customers who visit there.
“We, Rivers people are not interested in only the serial killer. We are interested in the serial killers because we still believe that they are more. While investigation is going on more facts will emerge.
“We strongly believe that one man, one cloth for over 15 crimes committed different days with one particular cloth even when you know you are being shown in the social media. People are looking at you if not that I watched the clip and saw when he said that he ties them. Because I wanted to ask why after killing them, why still tying them?
He also urged the Nigerian police to do their best to unravel others involved because David-West may not be working alone in the killings and asked the Police to shut down the hotel where the manager concealed the activities of the suspected serial killer, Gracious David-West when he lodged there.
In his speech, the State Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dan-Daura, said investigations are still ongoing on the case of the serial killing and urged members of the public to always provide information to the police in fighting crime in the state.
He said, “If all the hotels where he did the previous killings gave us his identity immediately, he wouldn’t have succeeded in killing this number of women.”
Dennis Naku
Trending
-
Sports2 days ago
Nations Cup: Amputee Football Team President Appeals For Support
-
Sports2 days ago
Rt Hon Harry Memorial Tennis Tourney Holds,’Morrow
-
Sports2 days ago
We’ll Transform Sports Through PPP-Minister
-
Sports2 days ago
Smart Heads Go Round FC’s Coaching Crew
-
Anniversary Special2 days ago
OML 25: Gov Wike’s Pro-People Leadership Pays Off
-
Sports2 days ago
Sports @ 59: Still Searching For The Wand
-
Politics1 day ago
Bayelsa, Kogi Polls:‘INEC Won’t Extend PVCs’ Collection Deadline’
-
Sports1 day ago
‘Empty Stands In Doha Damaging Athletics’