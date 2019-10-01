News
Police Arrest Another Critic Of Ayade Over ‘Terrorism’
The police have arrested a Nigerian lawyer, Joseph Odok, over allegation of ‘terrorism’.
He has been in police detention in Calabar, Cross River State, South-South Nigeria, for four days now.
Mr Odok, a native of the state, is an avowed critic of Governor Ben Ayade.
He was arrested by two police officers on Thursday in Abuja and taken to Calabar, his wife, Cecelia, told The Tide’s source .
“The police said they have been trailing him for about two weeks; they have been tracking his phone line,” she said.
She said Mr Ayade was behind her husband’s arrest and detention. “Somebody warned my husband on Facebook that they will soon give him the same treatment they are giving to Agba Jalingo,” she said.
Mr Jalingo, a journalist and publisher of Cross River Watch, an online newspaper with focus on Cross River State, is in prison in Calabar, charged with treason, over a report about an alleged diversion of N500 million by the Cross River State Governor.
“They (Cross River government) have a hand in my husband’s arrest,” Mrs Odok insisted.
Mr Odok’s counsel, Oliver Osang, corroborated the claim made by the wife to the detained lawyer.
“From the way the police put it, it is coming from the government of Cross River State,” Mr Osang said of his client’s arrest.
“As at yesterday (Saturday) when I was at the police station, they said it is terrorism. It’s frivolous. You know, they want to look for anything possible to charge him,” he told The Tide source.
News
CUPP Asks Supreme Court To Sack Buhari, Install Atiku
The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of turning Nigeria into a joke, adding that there is nothing to celebrate except pains, division, incompetence, banditry, tribalism, and hopelessness as the country turns 59 today.
CUPP said that Buhari’s leadership style and incompetence is a mockery of the efforts of the nation’s founding fathers.
In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere and made available to newsmen, yesterday, the political parties also claimed that Nigeria is now on the path to imminent collapse if Buhari is not stopped by the Supreme Court justices.
The statement added, “Tomorrow being Tuesday, 1st October, 2019, Nigeria will be celebrating its 59th Independence anniversary having gained independence from its colonial masters on October 1, 1960.
“That event of 1960 was celebrated with fanfare because of the hope that it will usher in a new lease of life for the nation and its citizens.
“Nigerians and friends of the nation expressed the strong belief that independence would bring prosperity to replace poverty, peace to replace insecurity and joy to replace years of anguish and mourning.
“Many years down the line, especially 59 years after, the Coalition of United Political Parties regrets that the nation has again returned into bondage under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.
“The Buhari administration that rode into power in 2015 on the promise of bringing change to the country has turned Nigeria into a huge joke among the comity of nations.
“Instead of positive change, the All Progressives Congress government has only succeeded in unleashing immeasurable pains, division, incompetence, banditry, tribalism, and hopelessness among other ills on Nigerians in full measure.
“For the nation’s 59th Independence anniversary, there is indeed absolutely nothing to celebrate about.
“Buhari has so far displayed incompetence in administering this nation. His leadership style has rubbished all the efforts made by the nation’s founding fathers and past leaders to reposition the country for the benefit of all.
“At the moment, the nation’s economy is at its lowest ebb. There is an atmosphere of insecurity across the nation’s landscape. Terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping among others have become the order of the day.
“Under Buhari, the rule of law has been set aside as his administration chooses which court orders to obey and which ones to reject.
“The administration has inflicted fear on the Judiciary by harassing and arresting judges at will, therefore desecrating the temple of justice.
News
We’ll Resist Any Attempt To Annex Rivers Oil Wells, Wike Vows …Assures Commitment To Prosperous Rivers
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has declared that many states are being used to fight against Rivers State for the illegal grabbing of the state’s oil wells.
Commissioning the Dualised/Reconstructed Birabi Street, Elegbam-Rumueme in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, last Friday, Wike said the state has the capacity to resist any form of oil well annexation.
He said: “So many states are being used to fight Rivers State to collect our oil Wells. We have the capacity to fight back. No state will take what belongs to Rivers State.
“Whether you are PDP or APC state, anybody who attempts to take what belongs to Rivers, Rivers State will fight back.
“This is not a question of party. It is the interest of the state that matters. My interest is Rivers State, not political party. If you are in PDP and you don’t love Rivers State, I will not love you. My love for you is based upon your love for Rivers State”.
He said that Rivers State deserves the best, noting that his administration will continue to work for the growth of the state.
The governor said that his administration will enhance the infrastructural base of Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local government areas, as a large percentage of Rivers people live in the state capital territory.
He thanked the people of Rumuadaolu in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area for cooperating with the contractors to deliver the road.
Wike praised former Rivers State Governor, Dr Peter Odili, for grooming the present generation of political leaders in the state.
“Dr Peter Odili is the person who brought all of us up. No political leader can claim that he is what he is today without Odili.
“Odili laid the foundation. But for him, Ikwerre man would not be governor of Rivers State. Ikwerre people owe him a lot. It was difficult in this state for any Ikwerre man to be governor. He took the risk for an Ikwerre man to be governor.
“I know the hatred people have on him because he said an Ikwerre man must be governor. We shall continue to stand with him. Any Ikwerre man who is anywhere without recognising Odili will not know peace. Any Ikwerre man plotting against you and your family will never have peace”.
Wike said the many fights Odili was having today was because he insisted that an Ikwerre man should be governor, and urged the former governor not to regret facilitating the emergence of an Ikwerre governor in the state.
In a project description, the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Works, Dr Walter Ndu, said the ministry was implementing the governor’s outstanding urban renewal programme.
He said the road was a single lane, before the Rivers State governor directed that a section be dualised, while the second section was expanded for improved traffic.
In his remarks, Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Hon Solomon Eke, praised the governor’s sense of judgment in dualising the road that leads to the headquarters of Salvation Ministries, adding that thousands of international visitors to the church would enjoy using the high quality road.
He said that the people of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area appreciate the governor’s commitment to the development of the area.
Meanwhile, the Rivers State Government says it is always committed to a united and prosperous Rivers State that works for everybody who lives and works in the state.
Wike stated this during the inter-denominational church service in commemoration of the 59th Nigeria’s Independence Anniversary at St. Luke’s Anglican Church, Rumuodalu Parish, last Sunday.
Represented by his Deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, the governor said, “We are committed to the social contract we have made with our people, we would make their lives better and we also pray the same for our national leadership so the nation can see itself as a nation of people of different leanings but who are one under God so that the nation can move forward”.
According to the governor, at 59, Nigeria is at cross roads with lots of challenges bedevilling its people but there is no time better than now to blend as a people, noting that if we put our hearts to it we can overcome what seems impossible because we have what it takes to surmount these challenges.
“This country is truly blessed all we need to do is to love it, love its diversity and to take each one of us as a Nigerian”, Wike quipped.
News
Rivers Assembly Approves 35 Special Advisers
The Rivers State House of Assembly, yesterday, approved request by the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for appointment of 35 persons as special advisers.
Speaker of the House, Rt Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani had read the letter conveying the request of the governor and thereafter sought for input of the legislators.
The House unanimously endorsed the request, the Majority Leader, Hon. Martin Amaewhule explained the reasons as he stressed that the new special advisers will help in delivering the needed support to the state governor in the quest to transform the state.
Thanking his fellow lawmakers for the zeal and urgency given to the request, Speaker urged those appointed not to fail in providing the support and loyalty in leading the state to greater heights.
Meanwhile, the House has called for urgent action in addressing the frequent sea piracy on Bonny sea route.
This follows a motion raised by member representing Bonny State Constituency, Hon. Blessing Pepple on the floor.
Pepple decried the recurring kidnapping, raping and robbing of members of his constituents, including travellers on the waterway.
The Bonny lawmaker said the incidents calls for urgent action from security agencies and other bodies responsible for protection of lives and properties.
Last week, he had described the attack of two boats on the sea route as “one too many”.
He had already held a meeting with fellow lawmakers from Ogu/Bolo and Okrika on how to forestall further occurrence.
